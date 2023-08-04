Anzeige
Freitag, 04.08.2023

WKN: 938914 | ISIN: NL0000235190
Griffin Global Asset Management Announces the Purchase and Leaseback of One Airbus A320neo Aircraft to Aer Lingus

DUBLIN, Ireland, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Griffin Global Asset Management ("Griffin") is pleased to announce the purchase and leaseback of one Airbus A320neo aircraft on long-term lease to Aer Lingus. The aircraft delivered on July 28, 2023.

"We are very pleased to announce the purchase and leaseback of this Airbus A320neo aircraft to our new customer, Aer Lingus. This new technology aircraft will form a core part of the Irish flag carrier's long-term operations as they continue to bring in sustainable and state of the art aircraft into their fleet." said Marc Baer, President of Griffin.

About Griffin Global Asset Management

Griffin is a commercial aircraft leasing and alternative asset management business with offices in Dublin, Ireland, Puerto Rico, and Los Angeles, CA. Griffin's team of aviation professionals works closely with airlines, OEMs, and financiers to deliver customized fleet solutions and innovative financing products to airlines globally.

For more information visit www.griffingam.ieor www.griffingam.com

About Aer Lingus

Aer Lingus is the Irish flag carrier, founded in 1936. The airline is member of International Airlines Group, one of the world's largest airline groups, providing passenger services from Ireland to the United Kingdom and Europe, and also to a growing network of cities in North America.

Press Inquiries

James Moriarty
Head of Investor Relations
jmoriarty@griffingam.ie


