

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for The AES Corporation (AES):



Earnings: -$39 million in Q2 vs. -$179 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.06 in Q2 vs. -$0.27 in the same period last year. Excluding items, The AES Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $191 million or $0.21 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.25 per share Revenue: $3.03 billion in Q2 vs. $3.08 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.65 - $1.75



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken