Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 3, 2023) - Telescope Innovations Corp. ("Telescope" or the "Company") (CSE: TELI), a chemical technology company, announces that it has granted a total of 800,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to certain directors of the Company in accordance with the Company's incentive stock option plan.

The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.27 until August 2, 2028, and vest in five tranches over a 12 month period with the first tranche vesting on August 31, 2023.

About Telescope

Telescope is a chemical technology company developing scalable manufacturing processes and tools for the pharmaceutical and chemical industry. The Company builds and deploys new enabling technologies including flexible robotic platforms and artificial intelligence software that improves experimental throughput, efficiency, and data quality. Our aim is to bring modern chemical technology solutions to meet the most serious challenges in health and sustainability.

On behalf of the Board,

Telescope Innovations Corp.

Jason Hein, Chief Executive Officer

E: jason@telescopeinn.com

Forward-Looking Information

Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this news release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the factors described in greater detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the prospectus filed by the Company and available at www.sedarplus.ca.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/175914