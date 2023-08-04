BOSTON, Aug 4, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Erez Capital, an emerging venture capital fund investing in disruptive technologies, is thrilled to announce its addition of 40 Venture Partners to join the fund. These new partners will play an importanl role in the quickly developing artificial intelligence ecosystem - specifically in the proptech, medtech and fintech sectors."This fund and its investments will represent the consensus of experts, technology innovators, venture capital, private equity principals and investment bankers who have managed over $100 Billion, and executed over $700 Billion in M&A and licensing transactions," said Michael Benezra, Managing PartnerErez Capital Public DeckAs part of our commitment to pushing boundaries and driving transformation, Erez Capital has diligently sought out Venture Partners who share our vision and possess unique expertise in their respective fields. The addition of academic experts, research directors, private equity principals, venture capital partners, fund managers, CEO's, attorney's, investment bankers, startup founders, and experienced investors to our network significantly bolsters our capabilities, propelling us forward in achieving our ambitious goals.VENTURE PARTNERSLawrence Lou,Artificial IntelligenceAirbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB)Mark HammondDirector New Business TPMSoftbankArpit GargInvestment BankingDrake StarLuqman O Lawal, MDVice PresidentBright Health (NYSE: BHG)Stefan MituVenture PartnerVU Venture Partners , EYKyle LevyVP of FinancePhoenix Capital PartnersJonathan RichCEOSophia Partners LLCDarshan HonaleVenture PartnerGlobal Health Impact FundWilliam GrenawitzkeManaging PartnerBellows Capital PartnersNicholas KirkLead InvestorVehiculum CapitalNadine Samuels, PhD, CPAController, Erez CapitalAssistant Professor of AccountingSUNY - CantonAkshit KandiCo-FounderFareMDCathy GentCEOGlobal Investment Corporation (GIC)Barika EdwardsPartnerCurious CultureKayemba MvulaFounderPivot LLC (New Orleans)Robert SchultzAdjunct ProfessorBabson CollegeDr. Anita GuptaChief Surgeon | City of New YorkAmerican Society of Anesthesiologists to U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA)Farouk KhailannCEO Premium Africa Holdings. Strategic AdvisorThe Private Office of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al-Qassimi for Strategic Alliances and Policies.About Erez CapitalErez Capital is an early-stage venture capital firm in Boston, investing in seed-stage startup companies at the forefront of digital transformation.Contact:Noah Ente, Erez CapitalNoah@erezcapital.ioSource: Plato Data Intelligence https://Platodata.ioSource: Erez CapitalCopyright 2023 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.