

BUEDELSDORF (dpa-AFX) - Freenet AG (FRAGF.PK) reported that its EBITDA for the first six months increased 5.7% to 254.6 million euros from 240.9 million euros in the prior year, reflecting higher service revenues and a stable overhead cost base in relation to growth.



The number of subscribers grew in the first six months of the year by 242.7 thousand to 9,285.2 thousand. The growth of waipu.tv subscribers in the second quarter was higher than in any previous quarter and exceeded the 100 thousand mark for the first time.



Group revenues rose 2.7% to 1.27 billion euros from the prior year, driven by the strong customer growth.



The company still expects EBITDA to be in the range of 480 million euros to 500 million euros and free cash flow of 250 million euros to 270 million euros in fiscal year 2023.



The company also expects an increasing dividend per share for the 2023 financial year compared to 1.68 euros per share paid in 2022.



