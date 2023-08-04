San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 3, 2023) - In fostering corporate diversity and inclusion, BackPac, the San Francisco-based software company, recently announced the launch of its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Analytics Dashboard.





BackPac enhances diversity and inclusion in the workplace through its latest dashboard

This platform, powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), empowers organizations to detect DEI risk areas and identify potential improvements in crucial personnel procedures such as recruitment, hiring, retention, and turnover.

The DEI Dashboard is a tool designed to assist companies in strategic planning. It can predict when employees might decide to move on professionally, thereby aiding companies in the timely recruitment of new staff and the effective retention of valuable employees.

The dashboard's ability to illustrate the organization's status in various areas, such as gender, race, and age, also enhances transparency which helps create a work environment that includes everyone and treats everyone fairly.

Brenda Pak, BackPac co-founder and CEO, explained, "We hope to equip leaders with the tools they need to drive both business results and build a purpose-driven organization-one that fosters employee cultural health and can make a difference in their neighborhoods, cities, or even global causes."

Furthermore, the dashboard delves into pay equity and promotion within a company, assisting in making these procedures more equitable. This aligns with BackPac's commitment to fostering a robust and inclusive culture, subsequently enhancing brand equity.

In light of the increase in remote work due to the pandemic, tools like the DEI Dashboard have become a necessity. The platform aids businesses in tapping into larger, more diverse pools of potential employees, fostering relationships with remote workers, avoiding bias in recruitment, and ensuring that working from home is an accessible option for all.

The DEI Analytics Dashboard is scheduled for launch in August. Please reach out for a demo or if interested in learning more.

