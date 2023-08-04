Anzeige
04.08.2023 | 06:13
SAINT BELLA Raises Nearly USD100M in Third Round of Series C Funding

DJ SAINT BELLA Raises Nearly USD100M in Third Round of Series C Funding 

EQS Newswire / 04/08/2023 / 11:41 UTC+8 
 
SAINT BELLA Raises Nearly USD100M in Third Round of Series C Funding 
 
Premium Chinese Maternal Health and Infant Care Brand Closes Third Series C Round with Support From C Capital, Swire 
Properties New Ventures, Pegasus Capital, Mirae Asset,and River Delta Capital 
 
 
About the Series C Round of Financing Round of Financing 
 
SAINT BELLA and its parent company, PrimeCare International ('PrimeCare'), announced today that it has completed its 
third round of Series C fundraising with participation from C Capital, Swire Properties New Ventures, Pegasus Capital, 
and Mirae Asset. In total, SAINT BELLA has raised close to USD100 Million over three rounds of Series C fundraising in 
the past year, led by Tencent, China Life, and the investors from this most recent round. 
 
"This round of financing will empower SAINT BELLA and PrimeCare to achieve deeper collaborations with upstream and 
downstream players across the family care industry," said Danny Xiang, founder of PrimeCare. "It will help us to build 
a global leading healthcare ecosystem." 
 
About SAINT BELLA and PrimeCare 
 
Founded in 2017, PrimeCare is a leading Chinese company focused on maternal and infant products for middle- and 
high-end families. Through SAINT BELLA's premium services, PrimeCare has been recognized as a leading luxury brand in 
the family care industry. 
 
Through its wide range of products and services, PrimeCare reaches high-end consumers and has become a one-of-a-kind 
service provider and lifestyle brand in China. The company started with its luxury maternal and infant care brand, 
SAINT BELLA, and its entry-level brand Baby BELLA. These brands have grown to include nearly 50 stores across China and 
hold leading market shares in multiple Tier 1 cities. In Hangzhou, where the company is headquartered, PrimeCare holds 
nearly 30% of the market share. 
 
PrimeCare's business has since expanded beyond maternal and infant care to meet the needs of next-generation Chinese 
families. In addition to SAINT BELLA and Baby BELLA, the company offers "PrimeCare For Family," an at-home care brand 
focused on women's pregnancy and childbirth, "Guang He Tang," a daily nutritional supplements brand, and "S Treatment 
Beauty," a postpartum recovery brand. The company is also planning to expand into elderly care services. This would 
establish a business model that offers a comprehensive care service portfolio that covers the entire care industry and 
maximizes a customer's lifetime value (LTV), starting with early postpartum care. 
 
 
PrimeCare is uniquely positioned as a leading maternal care brand in China that also operates profitable cross-regional 
maternity centers. Their asset-light business model enables them to provide high-end maternity centers in collaboration 
with global luxury hotels that offer the ultimate experience for their high-net-worth customers. This has resulted in 
exponential growth for the company and enabled PrimeCare to pioneer a new high-end lifestyle solution for modern 
women's health. 
 
SAINT BELLA and Baby BELLA target an influential market segment of mid-to-high income highly educated women in Tier 1 
and Tier 2 cities. The brands have been able to firmly capture this segment through service quality and word-of-mouth 
awareness. They have been established as "super brands" in the maternal and infant care markets and therefore enjoy 
market-leading pricing power within the industry. 
 
In addition, SAINT BELLA and Baby Bella maintained growth and profit during the pandemic. Their ample cash flow now 
positions them to expand into target markets by acquiring and integrating postpartum care centers in Tier 1 and Tier 2 
cities. 
 
Acquisition of Guang He Tang 
 
In early 2022, PrimeCare acquired the retail brand Guang He Tang, a women's health regimen brand with nearly 20 years 
of history in the Chinese postpartum meal market. 
 
In less than half a year after integrating into PrimeCare, Guang He Tang became the top brand in Tmall's postpartum 
nutrition category, with over 20,000 annual customers, a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 95 points, and a Gross Merchandise 
Value (GMV) of over 300% year-over-year. 
 
In 2023, Guang He Tang significantly lengthened its customers' lifetime value by offering new products that cover 
pregnancy, postpartum, post-miscarriage, lactation, and daily health supplements. It also broadened its consumer base 
through channels like JD, TikTok, and others. This led to a growth in GMV by over 700% in the first quarter of 2023. 
Moving forward, Guang He Tang will aim to be China's leading women's health regimen brand by investing in the research 
and development of products that customers appreciate and that provide them with more comprehensive healthcare 
solutions. 
 
A leading software and intelligence solution 
 
PrimeCare has built the industry's first SaaS management system, which enables standardized, accurate, and efficient 
digital operations that cover everything from store management to intelligent logistics allocation. This is paving the 
way for the industry to achieve a standardization of services and address long-standing industry pain points. In the 
future, PrimeCare plans to connect offline service scenarios to IoT, thereby enabling close collaboration between 
offline service processes and online central platforms. By collecting data from IoT terminals and training models 
through the central platform's algorithms, PrimeCare's platform will provide bespoke intelligent services to better 
understand, connect with, and serve customers, thus allowing technology to bring new vitality to traditional pregnancy 
and care processes. 
 
PrimeCare's intelligent nursing service platform is already a leading solution in China. The platform currently 
provides nearly one thousand scenarios of deep computing services to support customers every day. In the future, 
PrimeCare's professional model and digital intelligent operations will continue to transform the industry, from 
pregnancy to elderly care. 
 
In this latest funding round, PrimeCare secured support from industry players with ample resources across its value 
chain. This includes top institutional partners in core Central Business Districts (CBDs), properties, hotels, talent 
supply chains and institutions with large footprints in Southeast Asia and overseas. Going forward, PrimeCare will work 
with partners to build a leading global healthcare ecosystem that integrates upstream and downstream resources and 
provides exclusive brand experiences and value-added services that increase loyalty from high-net-worth customers. 
 
 
File: SAINT BELLA Raises Nearly USD100M in Third Round of Series C Funding 
04/08/2023 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
Media archive at www.todayir.com

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=70b7bfd8736cddbe3acc2ea2e1bb2747

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1695907&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 03, 2023 23:41 ET (03:41 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
