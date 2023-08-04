DJ Huobi: 7th primevote for projects with rockets and win limited edition

Huobi's 7th PrimeVote is Live: Vote for Projects with "Rockets" and Win Limited Edition NFTs NEWS RELEASE BY HUOBI Singapore | August 02, 2023 12:50 PM Eastern Daylight Time Singapore / August 1, 2023 Huobi has announced its 7th round of the PrimeVote event, which will commence at 12:00 (UTC) on August 2. According to the announcement, there are X projects recruited for this round, and users can vote for their favorite ones using their "Rockets." The project with the most votes will be eligible to list its token on Huobi for trading. PrimeVote will consistently maintain strict control over quality standards and enhance the scrutiny of applications to select premium projects genuinely favored by the community and users. Users can help their favorite projects to get listed and get the chance of minting limited edition of NFTs in the Mars Program The announcement shows that the event, starting at 12:00 (UTC) on August 2, unfolds in three stages: a 5-day sharing period, a 2-day preliminary voting period, and a 2-day final voting period. The schedule is as follows: Sharing Period: 12:00 (UTC) on Aug 2, 2023 - 12:00 (UTC) on Aug 7, 2023 Voting Period - Preliminary: 12:00 (UTC) on Aug 7, 2023 - 12:00 (UTC) on Aug 9, 2023 Voting Period - Final: 12:30 (UTC) on Aug 9, 2023 - 12:30 (UTC) on Aug 11, 2023 The number of votes each participant can have for each stage is determined by the snapshots of their Rocket quantities taken at 12:00 (UTC) on August 2, 2023. 1 Rocket = 1 vote, and the minimum vote per project is 1. During each stage, each participant can cast a maximum of 10,000,000 votes, which includes both self-votes and followed votes. Users who vote for the winning project during the Final will be eligible to share the prize pool. (All lead voters and their followers for the winning project are counted.) The prize pool for the event is sponsored by the winning project. Winners can split the prize pool based on the proportion of their votes in the total votes. The more a participant votes, the more they stand to win. Additionally, this round of PrimeVote provides special benefits offering participants the chance to mint limited edition NFTs in Huobi's Mars Program and win a USD6 million worth of space trip. Users should vote wisely to ensure their preferable projects qualify for the Preliminary and win the Final Like previous rounds, participants, apart from being free to vote for any project, can choose to be either a "lead voter" or a "follower" during the event. A follower is supposed to follow one lead voter only and delegate their votes to the lead voter. All projects in the Preliminary phase are divided into Group A and Group B randomly. After the voting of the Preliminary concludes, each group's top 2 projects with the most votes will enter the Final. Before the start of the Final, all projects' votes will be reset to zero. The four winning projects from the Preliminary phase will then compete in a voting showdown. After the voting of the Final concludes, the project with the most votes will be the winner in this round of PrimeVote. Please note that KYC L1 verification is required for participating in the event. Huobi reserves the right to final decision on all aspects of the event and has the right to disqualify any participants who are found to be involved in any cheating behaviors. Huobi has been a user-centric and community-prioritized exchange The crypto market has grown too big for any single exchange to serve effectively. Putting community and users first is key to an exchange's long-lasting success. Huobi is about to enter its 11th year since inception. Community has been the most important aspect of its long-term value roadmap during its global expansion. H.E. Justin Sun, a member of the Huobi Advisory Board, unveiled that Huobi has established its unique standards for listing coins. Amongst these standards, the top two are traffic and community. "Everyone in the community wants to trade this coin. This is very important," Justin pointed out. Huobi always puts users first and listens to the voice of the community. It returns the listing right to community users, allowing them to decide which tokens can be traded on Huobi. Launching PrimeVote, its vote-to-list event, not only identifies the most popular tokens, ensuring listing quality, but also maximizes the transparency and fairness of the listing process. With 6 rounds of successful completion, the 7th round of the event is now available for all Huobi users. About Huobi Founded in 2013, Huobi has evolved from a crypto exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, wallets, research, investment, incubation and other areas. Huobi serves millions of users worldwide, with a business presence covering over 160 countries and regions across five continents. Its three development strategies - "global development, technology drives development, and technology for good" underpin its commitment to providing comprehensive services and values to global cryptocurrency enthusiasts. 