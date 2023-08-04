Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 04.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 694 internationalen Medien
Jetzt große Hoffnung für Alzheimer- & Parkinson-PatientInnen! Sommerrallye bei dieser Aktie erwartet…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
04.08.2023 | 07:22
155 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Huobi: 7th primevote for projects with rockets and win limited edition

DJ Huobi: 7th primevote for projects with rockets and win limited edition 

Huobi 
Huobi: 7th primevote for projects with rockets and win limited edition 
04-Aug-2023 / 06:50 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Huobi's 7th PrimeVote is Live: Vote for Projects with "Rockets" and Win Limited Edition NFTs 
 
NEWS RELEASE BY HUOBI 
 
Singapore | August 02, 2023 12:50 PM Eastern Daylight Time 
Singapore / August 1, 2023 Huobi has announced its 7th round of the PrimeVote event, which will commence at 12:00 (UTC) 
on August 2. According to the announcement, there are X projects recruited for this round, and users can vote for their 
favorite ones using their "Rockets." The project with the most votes will be eligible to list its token on Huobi for 
trading. PrimeVote will consistently maintain strict control over quality standards and enhance the scrutiny of 
applications to select premium projects genuinely favored by the community and users. 
Users can help their favorite projects to get listed and get the chance of minting limited edition of NFTs in the Mars 
Program 
The announcement shows that the event, starting at 12:00 (UTC) on August 2, unfolds in three stages: a 5-day sharing 
period, a 2-day preliminary voting period, and a 2-day final voting period. The schedule is as follows: 
Sharing Period: 12:00 (UTC) on Aug 2, 2023 - 12:00 (UTC) on Aug 7, 2023 
Voting Period - Preliminary: 12:00 (UTC) on Aug 7, 2023 - 12:00 (UTC) on Aug 9, 2023 
Voting Period - Final: 12:30 (UTC) on Aug 9, 2023 - 12:30 (UTC) on Aug 11, 2023 
The number of votes each participant can have for each stage is determined by the snapshots of their Rocket quantities 
taken at 12:00 (UTC) on August 2, 2023. 1 Rocket = 1 vote, and the minimum vote per project is 1. During each stage, 
each participant can cast a maximum of 10,000,000 votes, which includes both self-votes and followed votes. 
Users who vote for the winning project during the Final will be eligible to share the prize pool. (All lead voters and 
their followers for the winning project are counted.) The prize pool for the event is sponsored by the winning project. 
Winners can split the prize pool based on the proportion of their votes in the total votes. The more a participant 
votes, the more they stand to win. 
Additionally, this round of PrimeVote provides special benefits offering participants the chance to mint limited 
edition NFTs in Huobi's Mars Program and win a USD6 million worth of space trip. 
Users should vote wisely to ensure their preferable projects qualify for the Preliminary and win the Final 
Like previous rounds, participants, apart from being free to vote for any project, can choose to be either a "lead 
voter" or a "follower" during the event. A follower is supposed to follow one lead voter only and delegate their votes 
to the lead voter. 
All projects in the Preliminary phase are divided into Group A and Group B randomly. After the voting of the 
Preliminary concludes, each group's top 2 projects with the most votes will enter the Final. 
Before the start of the Final, all projects' votes will be reset to zero. The four winning projects from the 
Preliminary phase will then compete in a voting showdown. After the voting of the Final concludes, the project with the 
most votes will be the winner in this round of PrimeVote. 
Please note that KYC L1 verification is required for participating in the event. Huobi reserves the right to final 
decision on all aspects of the event and has the right to disqualify any participants who are found to be involved in 
any cheating behaviors. 
Huobi has been a user-centric and community-prioritized exchange 
The crypto market has grown too big for any single exchange to serve effectively. Putting community and users first is 
key to an exchange's long-lasting success. 
Huobi is about to enter its 11th year since inception. Community has been the most important aspect of its long-term 
value roadmap during its global expansion. 
H.E. Justin Sun, a member of the Huobi Advisory Board, unveiled that Huobi has established its unique standards for 
listing coins. Amongst these standards, the top two are traffic and community. "Everyone in the community wants to 
trade this coin. This is very important," Justin pointed out. 
Huobi always puts users first and listens to the voice of the community. It returns the listing right to community 
users, allowing them to decide which tokens can be traded on Huobi. Launching PrimeVote, its vote-to-list event, not 
only identifies the most popular tokens, ensuring listing quality, but also maximizes the transparency and fairness of 
the listing process. With 6 rounds of successful completion, the 7th round of the event is now available for all Huobi 
users. 
 
 
About Huobi 
Founded in 2013, Huobi has evolved from a crypto exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that 
span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, wallets, research, investment, incubation and other areas. Huobi 
serves millions of users worldwide, with a business presence covering over 160 countries and regions across five 
continents. Its three development strategies - "global development, technology drives development, and technology for 
good" underpin its commitment to providing comprehensive services and values to global cryptocurrency enthusiasts. 
 
Contact Details 
 
Michael Wang 
 
glo-media@huobi.com 
 
Company Website 
 
https://www.huobi.com/ 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1695919 04-Aug-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1695919&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 04, 2023 00:51 ET (04:51 GMT)

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.