Freitag, 04.08.2023

WKN: CBK100 | ISIN: DE000CBK1001 | Ticker-Symbol: CBK
Xetra
03.08.23
17:35 Uhr
10,970 Euro
+0,305
+2,86 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
DAX
Prime Standard
Dow Jones News
04.08.2023 | 07:34
Commerzbank with strong first half of the year - net profit increased by almost 50% to EUR1.1 billion

DJ Commerzbank with strong first half of the year - net profit increased by almost 50% to EUR1.1 billion 

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft (CZB) 
Commerzbank with strong first half of the year - net profit increased by almost 50% to EUR1.1 billion 
04-Aug-2023 / 07:03 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
   -- Operating result up by 19% to EUR888 million in Q2, net profit increased by 20% to EUR565 million 
   -- Q2 revenues improved by 9% to EUR2.6 billion with strong contributions from customer business and momentum 
  due to higher interest rates - burdens in Poland offset 
   -- Costs reduced by 2% to EUR1.5 billion (Q2 2022: EUR1.6 billion) - cost-income ratio in the first half of the 
  year at 61% (H1 2022: 64%) 
   -- Q2 risk result of minus EUR208 million (Q2 2022: minus EUR106 million) in line with expectations - credit 
  quality remains high 
   -- CET1 ratio increased to 14.4% - Bank to apply to ECB and German Finance Agency for approval of further 
  share buyback 
   -- Full year outlook for net interest income increased to at least EUR7.8 billion - net profit for 2023 
  expected well above 2022 
Commerzbank continued its upward trend in the second quarter of 2023. Thanks to its ongoing strong customer business 
and the continued momentum from interest rate developments, the Bank further increased its revenues and profitability. 
In the first six months of 2023, Commerzbank already earned more than EUR1.1 billion - an increase of almost 50% 
year-on-year while compensating for new burdens from mBank's Swiss franc mortgages of EUR347 million in the second 
quarter. Thanks to its active cost management, Commerzbank was able to withstand the high inflationary pressure. The 
cost-income ratio improved to 61% in the first half of the year. The quality of the loan book remained high, and the 
risk result was in line with expectations. 
Commerzbank's ongoing transformation is increasingly paying off. In addition to the positive effects from interest rate 
developments, the Bank also noticeably improved its capital deployment in the Corporate Clients segment by reducing 
business with low RWA efficiency. Furthermore, the digitalisation of the retail banking business continues to pick up 
speed. Through its digital offering and services, the Bank has significantly expanded customer accessibility in recent 
months and thus further strengthened the basis for its new retail business model. 
"The first half of the year was yet another very good one for Commerzbank. We are consistently implementing our 
strategy and have significantly increased profits thanks to strong revenues from our customer business, despite 
additional high burdens from Swiss franc mortgages in Poland. We are fully on track to achieve our targets for 2023 and 
2024," said Commerzbank's Chairman of the Board of Managing Directors, Manfred Knof. 
Operating performance: Net interest income at record level 
Revenues increased by 8.7% to EUR2.629 billion in the second quarter (Q2 2022: EUR2.420 billion) despite the additional 
burdens from the Swiss franc mortgages at the Polish subsidiary mBank. Thanks to the continued rise in Euro interest 
rates, revenues were once again driven by net interest income, which increased by 44.1% to a record level of EUR2.130 
billion (Q2 2022: EUR1.478 billion). In contrast, net commission income fell by 6% to EUR841 million (Q2 2022: EUR894 
million) because of a weaker securities business driven by the turnaround in interest rates and less revenues of 
Commerz Real. 
Despite inflationary pressures, total costs were reduced by 2.2% to EUR1.533 billion (Q2 2022: EUR1.568 billion), mainly 
due to a decrease in compulsory contributions to EUR52 million (Q2 2022: EUR144 million). This reflects among other things 
lower compulsory contributions in Poland. Operating expenses increased to EUR1.481 billion (Q2 2022: EUR1.423 billion) as a 
result of earlier increases of accruals for variable compensation and general salary increases. Overall, the 
cost-income ratio fell to 58% in the second quarter (Q2 2022: 65%). In the first half of 2023, the Bank's costs 
decreased by 2.8% to EUR3.257 billion (H1 2022: EUR3.353 billion), and the cost-income ratio amounted to 61% (H1 2022: 
64%). 
The risk result of minus EUR208 million in the second quarter (Q2 2022: minus EUR106 million) was in line with 
expectations. This includes a one-off effect from the adjustment of internal credit risk models. All in all, credit 
quality continued to be high with a non-performing exposure (NPE) ratio of only 1.1%; the number of loan defaults 
remained at a moderate level. For possible future defaults, the Bank maintains a top-level adjustment (TLA) of EUR456 
million (Q1 2023: EUR482 million). After the first six months of 2023, the Bank's risk result amounted to minus EUR276 
million (H1 2022: minus EUR570 million). 
Overall, Commerzbank improved its operating result by 19.1% to EUR888 million in the second quarter (Q2 2022: EUR746 
million). For the first half of the year, the operating result reached EUR1.764 billion (H1 2022: EUR1.289 billion). Net 
profit after tax and minority interests increased by 20.2% to EUR565 million in the second quarter and by 49.1% to EUR1.145 
billion in the first half of the year. 
The Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (CET1 ratio) rose further to 14.4% as of 30 June 2023 (Q1 2023: 14.2%). This already 
includes the accrual for the planned pay-out ratio of 50% of the 2023 net profit. With 436 basis points, the buffer to 
the regulatory minimum requirement (MDA threshold) of around 10.1% remains very comfortable. Supported by the dynamic 
revenue development and the low risk result compared to the previous year, the return on tangible equity (RoTE) rose to 
8.1% in the first half of the year (H1 2022: 5.4%), but is expected to be lower for the year as a whole. 
"Commerzbank's transformation is increasingly paying off. We are benefiting from our enhanced profitability, our strict 
cost discipline, and our conservative risk management, creating the basis for the targeted higher pay-out ratio for our 
shareholders. After the strong first half of the year and based on our expectations for the second half, we will apply 
to the ECB and the German Finance Agency for approval of a further share buyback as part of the planned 50% pay-out," 
said Chief Financial Officer Bettina Orlopp. 
Segment development: Increase in deposits in PSBC 
Despite increasing competition for deposits, the Private and Small-Business Customers (PSBC) segment in Germany 
increased deposits to EUR153 billion in the second quarter (Q1 2023: EUR151 billion). The lending volume amounted to EUR124 
billion (Q1 2023: EUR124 billion). At EUR95 billion, the volume of mortgage loans in Germany remained stable compared to 
the previous quarter, with new business picking up in the second quarter. Thanks to the positive stock market 
performance, the securities volume increased to EUR208 billion (Q1 2023: EUR202 billion). However, customers traded less 
due to the lower market volatility. In addition, higher deposit rates led to a restraint in investment. Together with 
lower fees at Commerz Real the segment's net commission income decreased to EUR450 million (Q2 2022: EUR495 million). 
Net interest income amounted to EUR573 million in the second quarter (Q2 2022: EUR585 million). The reason for the slight 
decline is the impact of lower prepayments of mortgages, which is largely offset at Group level. All in all, the 
Private and Small-Business Customers segment in Germany generated an operating result of EUR297 million in the second 
quarter (Q2 2022: EUR378 million). 
With its strong customer business, mBank was able to almost offset the new burdens from Swiss franc mortgages. Without 
the effects from the Swiss franc mortgages, mBank would have more than doubled its operating profit to EUR335 million in 
the second quarter (Q2 2022: EUR143 million). This was mainly driven by strong growth in net interest income. Taking into 
account the ruling by the European Court of Justice (ECJ) on a competitor's foreign currency loans, mBank booked an 
additional provision for legal risks totalling EUR347 million in the second quarter. As a result, mBank's operating 
result was minus EUR14 million in the second quarter (Q2 2022: EUR103 million). 
The Corporate Clients segment remained on its successful track, increasing revenues by 27.4% to EUR1.124 billion in the 
second quarter (Q2 2022: EUR882 million). All three client segments - Mittelstand, International Corporates, and 
Institutionals - contributed to this positive development. Again, this development was driven by net interest income 
from deposits. Deposit volumes remained stable at EUR96 billion (Q1 2023: EUR95 billion), with increased interest rates 
gradually being passed on. Despite muted demand due to the economic situation, the segment maintained its lending 
volume at the previous quarter's level of EUR86 billion (Q1 2023: EUR86 billion). The risk result was minus EUR169 million 
(Q2 2022: minus EUR52 million). It was influenced by a few larger defaults and a one-off effect from the adjustments of 
internal credit risk models amounting to minus EUR65 million. Overall, the operating result of the segment improved by 
37.7% to EUR447 million. 
Outlook improved 
Commerzbank continues to expect a net profit for the full year 2023 well above the previous year's result of EUR1.4 
billion and maintains its target of a pay-out ratio of 50% of net profit after deduction of AT1 coupon payments. As 
part of this pay-out, the Bank will apply to the European Central Bank (ECB) and the German Finance Agency for approval 
of a further share buyback based on the half year result and its expectations for the second half. Thanks to higher 
interest rates and the so far lower-than-expected deposit beta, the Bank improved its outlook for net interest income 
to a minimum of EUR7.8 billion for the full year of 2023 with some offsetting effects expected in the fair value result.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 04, 2023 01:03 ET (05:03 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
