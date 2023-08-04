DJ Commerzbank with strong first half of the year - net profit increased by almost 50% to EUR1.1 billion

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft (CZB) Commerzbank with strong first half of the year - net profit increased by almost 50% to EUR1.1 billion 04-Aug-2023 / 07:03 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Operating result up by 19% to EUR888 million in Q2, net profit increased by 20% to EUR565 million -- Q2 revenues improved by 9% to EUR2.6 billion with strong contributions from customer business and momentum due to higher interest rates - burdens in Poland offset -- Costs reduced by 2% to EUR1.5 billion (Q2 2022: EUR1.6 billion) - cost-income ratio in the first half of the year at 61% (H1 2022: 64%) -- Q2 risk result of minus EUR208 million (Q2 2022: minus EUR106 million) in line with expectations - credit quality remains high -- CET1 ratio increased to 14.4% - Bank to apply to ECB and German Finance Agency for approval of further share buyback -- Full year outlook for net interest income increased to at least EUR7.8 billion - net profit for 2023 expected well above 2022 Commerzbank continued its upward trend in the second quarter of 2023. Thanks to its ongoing strong customer business and the continued momentum from interest rate developments, the Bank further increased its revenues and profitability. In the first six months of 2023, Commerzbank already earned more than EUR1.1 billion - an increase of almost 50% year-on-year while compensating for new burdens from mBank's Swiss franc mortgages of EUR347 million in the second quarter. Thanks to its active cost management, Commerzbank was able to withstand the high inflationary pressure. The cost-income ratio improved to 61% in the first half of the year. The quality of the loan book remained high, and the risk result was in line with expectations. Commerzbank's ongoing transformation is increasingly paying off. In addition to the positive effects from interest rate developments, the Bank also noticeably improved its capital deployment in the Corporate Clients segment by reducing business with low RWA efficiency. Furthermore, the digitalisation of the retail banking business continues to pick up speed. Through its digital offering and services, the Bank has significantly expanded customer accessibility in recent months and thus further strengthened the basis for its new retail business model. "The first half of the year was yet another very good one for Commerzbank. We are consistently implementing our strategy and have significantly increased profits thanks to strong revenues from our customer business, despite additional high burdens from Swiss franc mortgages in Poland. We are fully on track to achieve our targets for 2023 and 2024," said Commerzbank's Chairman of the Board of Managing Directors, Manfred Knof. Operating performance: Net interest income at record level Revenues increased by 8.7% to EUR2.629 billion in the second quarter (Q2 2022: EUR2.420 billion) despite the additional burdens from the Swiss franc mortgages at the Polish subsidiary mBank. Thanks to the continued rise in Euro interest rates, revenues were once again driven by net interest income, which increased by 44.1% to a record level of EUR2.130 billion (Q2 2022: EUR1.478 billion). In contrast, net commission income fell by 6% to EUR841 million (Q2 2022: EUR894 million) because of a weaker securities business driven by the turnaround in interest rates and less revenues of Commerz Real. Despite inflationary pressures, total costs were reduced by 2.2% to EUR1.533 billion (Q2 2022: EUR1.568 billion), mainly due to a decrease in compulsory contributions to EUR52 million (Q2 2022: EUR144 million). This reflects among other things lower compulsory contributions in Poland. Operating expenses increased to EUR1.481 billion (Q2 2022: EUR1.423 billion) as a result of earlier increases of accruals for variable compensation and general salary increases. Overall, the cost-income ratio fell to 58% in the second quarter (Q2 2022: 65%). In the first half of 2023, the Bank's costs decreased by 2.8% to EUR3.257 billion (H1 2022: EUR3.353 billion), and the cost-income ratio amounted to 61% (H1 2022: 64%). The risk result of minus EUR208 million in the second quarter (Q2 2022: minus EUR106 million) was in line with expectations. This includes a one-off effect from the adjustment of internal credit risk models. All in all, credit quality continued to be high with a non-performing exposure (NPE) ratio of only 1.1%; the number of loan defaults remained at a moderate level. For possible future defaults, the Bank maintains a top-level adjustment (TLA) of EUR456 million (Q1 2023: EUR482 million). After the first six months of 2023, the Bank's risk result amounted to minus EUR276 million (H1 2022: minus EUR570 million). Overall, Commerzbank improved its operating result by 19.1% to EUR888 million in the second quarter (Q2 2022: EUR746 million). For the first half of the year, the operating result reached EUR1.764 billion (H1 2022: EUR1.289 billion). Net profit after tax and minority interests increased by 20.2% to EUR565 million in the second quarter and by 49.1% to EUR1.145 billion in the first half of the year. The Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (CET1 ratio) rose further to 14.4% as of 30 June 2023 (Q1 2023: 14.2%). This already includes the accrual for the planned pay-out ratio of 50% of the 2023 net profit. With 436 basis points, the buffer to the regulatory minimum requirement (MDA threshold) of around 10.1% remains very comfortable. Supported by the dynamic revenue development and the low risk result compared to the previous year, the return on tangible equity (RoTE) rose to 8.1% in the first half of the year (H1 2022: 5.4%), but is expected to be lower for the year as a whole. "Commerzbank's transformation is increasingly paying off. We are benefiting from our enhanced profitability, our strict cost discipline, and our conservative risk management, creating the basis for the targeted higher pay-out ratio for our shareholders. After the strong first half of the year and based on our expectations for the second half, we will apply to the ECB and the German Finance Agency for approval of a further share buyback as part of the planned 50% pay-out," said Chief Financial Officer Bettina Orlopp. Segment development: Increase in deposits in PSBC Despite increasing competition for deposits, the Private and Small-Business Customers (PSBC) segment in Germany increased deposits to EUR153 billion in the second quarter (Q1 2023: EUR151 billion). The lending volume amounted to EUR124 billion (Q1 2023: EUR124 billion). At EUR95 billion, the volume of mortgage loans in Germany remained stable compared to the previous quarter, with new business picking up in the second quarter. Thanks to the positive stock market performance, the securities volume increased to EUR208 billion (Q1 2023: EUR202 billion). However, customers traded less due to the lower market volatility. In addition, higher deposit rates led to a restraint in investment. Together with lower fees at Commerz Real the segment's net commission income decreased to EUR450 million (Q2 2022: EUR495 million). Net interest income amounted to EUR573 million in the second quarter (Q2 2022: EUR585 million). The reason for the slight decline is the impact of lower prepayments of mortgages, which is largely offset at Group level. All in all, the Private and Small-Business Customers segment in Germany generated an operating result of EUR297 million in the second quarter (Q2 2022: EUR378 million). With its strong customer business, mBank was able to almost offset the new burdens from Swiss franc mortgages. Without the effects from the Swiss franc mortgages, mBank would have more than doubled its operating profit to EUR335 million in the second quarter (Q2 2022: EUR143 million). This was mainly driven by strong growth in net interest income. Taking into account the ruling by the European Court of Justice (ECJ) on a competitor's foreign currency loans, mBank booked an additional provision for legal risks totalling EUR347 million in the second quarter. As a result, mBank's operating result was minus EUR14 million in the second quarter (Q2 2022: EUR103 million). The Corporate Clients segment remained on its successful track, increasing revenues by 27.4% to EUR1.124 billion in the second quarter (Q2 2022: EUR882 million). All three client segments - Mittelstand, International Corporates, and Institutionals - contributed to this positive development. Again, this development was driven by net interest income from deposits. Deposit volumes remained stable at EUR96 billion (Q1 2023: EUR95 billion), with increased interest rates gradually being passed on. Despite muted demand due to the economic situation, the segment maintained its lending volume at the previous quarter's level of EUR86 billion (Q1 2023: EUR86 billion). The risk result was minus EUR169 million (Q2 2022: minus EUR52 million). It was influenced by a few larger defaults and a one-off effect from the adjustments of internal credit risk models amounting to minus EUR65 million. Overall, the operating result of the segment improved by 37.7% to EUR447 million. Outlook improved Commerzbank continues to expect a net profit for the full year 2023 well above the previous year's result of EUR1.4 billion and maintains its target of a pay-out ratio of 50% of net profit after deduction of AT1 coupon payments. As part of this pay-out, the Bank will apply to the European Central Bank (ECB) and the German Finance Agency for approval of a further share buyback based on the half year result and its expectations for the second half. Thanks to higher interest rates and the so far lower-than-expected deposit beta, the Bank improved its outlook for net interest income to a minimum of EUR7.8 billion for the full year of 2023 with some offsetting effects expected in the fair value result. Previously, the Bank had forecasted an increase in net interest income to around EUR7 billion with further upside potential. Net commission income, however, is now expected to be slightly below the previous year's level. In view of the expected higher variable compensation due to the good business development, the Bank adjusted its cost outlook slightly and now anticipates total expenses of EUR6.4 billion for this year. Previously, the target was EUR6.3 billion. The cost-income ratio remains the key performance indicator with a target of 60% in 2024. For the risk result, the Bank expects less than minus EUR800 million (previously less than minus EUR900 million) with the final amount being subject to TLA usage. For the CET1 ratio, the Bank is now aiming for at least 14%. The outlook continues to be based on the assumption of only a mild recession and also depends on the further development of mBank's Swiss franc mortgages. Financial figures at a glance in EURm Q2 Q2 Q2 23 Q1 H1 H1 H1 23 2023 2022 vs. 2023 2023 2022 vs. Q2 22 H1 22 in % in % Net interest income 2,130 1,478 +44.1 1,947 4,076 2,879 +41.6 Net commission income 841 894 -6.0 915 1,756 1,864 -5.8 Net fair value^1 -17 69 -72 -90 422 Other income -324 -22 -122 -446 47 Total revenues 2,629 2,420 +8.7 2,668 5,297 5,213 +1.6 Revenues excl. exceptional items 2,621 2,309 +13.5 2,655 5,276 5,046 +4.6 Risk result -208 -106 -95.5 -68 -276 -570 +51.6 Operating expenses 1,481 1,423 +4.1 1,464 2,945 2,861 +2.9 Compulsory contributions 52 144 -64.0 260 312 491 -36.5 Operating profit or loss 888 746 +19.1 875 1,764 1,289 +36.8 Restructuring costs 4 25 -85.6 4 8 39 -80.5 Pre-tax profit or loss 885 721 +22.6 871 1,756 1,250 +40.5 Taxes 338 226 +49.5 279 617 425 +45.2 Minorities -19 25 12 -6 57 Consolidated profit or loss^2 565 470 +20.2 580 1,145 768 +49.1 Cost/income ratio in operating business excl. compulsory 56.3 58.8 54.9 55.6 54.9 contributions (%) Cost/income ratio in operating business incl. compulsory 58.3 64.8 64.4 61.5 64.3 contributions (%) Operating RoTE (%) 11.8 10.3 11.8 11.8 8.9 Net RoTE (%) 7.9 6.7 8.3 8.1 5.4 Net RoE (%) 7.6 6.5 8.0 7.8 5.2 CET1 ratio (%)^3 14.4 13.7 14.2 14.4 13.7 Leverage ratio 4.9 4.6 4.8 4.9 4.6 Total assets (EURbn) 502 529 497 502 529

Commerzbank is the leading bank for the German Mittelstand and a strong partner for around 26,000 corporate client groups and almost 11 million private and small-business customers in Germany. The Bank's two Business Segments - Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients - offer a comprehensive portfolio of financial services. Commerzbank transacts approximately 30 per cent of Germany's foreign trade and is present internationally in almost 40 countries in the corporate clients' business. The Bank focusses on the German Mittelstand, large corporates, and institutional clients. As part of its international business, Commerzbank supports clients with German connectivity and companies operating in selected future-oriented industries. In the Private and Small-Business Customers segment, the Bank is at the side of its customers with its brands Commerzbank and comdirect: online and mobile, in the advisory centre, and personally in its branches. Its Polish subsidiary mBank S.A. is an innovative digital bank that serves approximately 5.7 million private and corporate customers, predominantly in Poland, as well as in the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

