

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWHHF.PK) said, in the first six months of fiscal 2023, Deutsche Wohnen generated a Group FFO close to the previous year's level of 297.4 million euros or 0.75 euros per share. The company noted that its numbers are preliminary. The publication of the final numbers for the first six months of the fiscal year 2023 is scheduled for August 8, 2023.



Deutsche Wohnen noted that it is examining, whether and when a potential sale of individual portfolios of the nursing segment might make economic sense.



