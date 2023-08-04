

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Factory orders and construction Purchasing Managers' survey results from Germany are the top economic news due on Friday.



At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's factory orders data for June. Orders are forecast to fall 1.5 percent on month, in contrast to the 6.4 percent increase in May.



At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE publishes industrial production data. Economists expect production to drop 0.3 percent on a monthly basis in June, reversing a 1.2 percent gain in May.



At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE publishes industrial output figures for June.



Half an hour later, S&P Global is scheduled to issue Germany's construction Purchasing Managers' survey data.



At 4.00 am ET, Italy's statistical office ISTAT is set to release industrial production figures for June. Economists forecast output to drop 0.4 percent on month after a 1.6 percent rise in May.



At 4.30 am ET, UK S&P/CIPS construction PMI survey data is due. The construction index is expected to drop to 48.0 in July from 48.9 in June.



At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat publishes euro area retail sales data for June. Economists expect sales to grow 0.2 percent on month after staying flat in May.



