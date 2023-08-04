InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Aug 4

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2023 / The Company announces that on 03 August 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 5 May 2023 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.

Date of purchase: 03 August 2023 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 181,262 Lowest price paid per share: £ 56.0200 Highest price paid per share: £ 56.6000 Average price paid per share: £ 56.3289

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 167,468,434 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);

Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Mike Ward (+44 (0)7795 257 407)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 181,262 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 03 August 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange Cboe BXE Cboe CXE Turquoise Number of ordinary shares purchased 101,972 45,453 22,934 10,903 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 56.6000 £ 56.6000 £ 56.6000 £ 56.6000 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 56.0200 £ 56.0200 £ 56.0200 £ 56.0200 Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share) £ 56.3284 £ 56.3229 £ 56.3340 £ 56.3480

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/2901I_1-2023-8-3.pdf

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/772252/InterContinental-Hotels-Group-PLC-Announces-Transaction-in-Own-Shares--Aug-4