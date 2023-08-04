

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German real estate services company Vonovia SE (VONOY) on Friday reported that its second-quarter funds from operations edged down from last year, while net result was a loss compared to prior year's profit, despite higher revenues. The company also confirmed its full year FFO and revenue guidance.



The second-quarter funds from operations or FFO decreased 0.3 percent to 502.2 million euros from 503.5 million euros last year.



FFO per share declined 2.6 percent to 0.62 euro per share from 0.63 per share a year ago.



The company reported a loss of 2.042 billion euros, compared to earnings of 1.812 billion euros for the same period last year.



Quarterly adjusted EBITDA increased to 681.2 million euros from 677.1 million for the same period last year.



Segment revenue grew 1.5 percent to 1.495 billion euros from 1.473 billion euros.



Looking ahead to the full year, the company continues to expect Group FFO to range between around 1.75 billion euros and 1.95 billion euros, and EBTIDA to range between 2.6 billion euros and 2.85 billion euros.



It still forecasts revenue between 6.4 billion euros and 7.2 billion euros.



On Thursday, shares of Vonovia closed at 20.58 euros up 1.28% on the Xetra stock exchange.



