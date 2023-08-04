Anzeige
Freitag, 04.08.2023

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
04.08.23
08:02 Uhr
1,084 Euro
+0,008
+0,74 %
04.08.2023 | 08:31
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
04-Aug-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
4 August 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 3 August 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           30,000     20,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.092     GBP0.942 
                                    GBP0.937 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.086 
 
                                    GBP0.940043 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.089474

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 670,688,057 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
3182       1.088         XDUB      08:56:54      00066484649TRLO0 
2817       1.088         XDUB      09:52:31      00066486727TRLO0 
410       1.088         XDUB      09:52:31      00066486726TRLO0 
1164       1.088         XDUB      09:52:31      00066486729TRLO0 
2500       1.088         XDUB      09:52:31      00066486728TRLO0 
2230       1.092         XDUB      11:27:44      00066489421TRLO0 
2500       1.086         XDUB      12:52:45      00066492547TRLO0 
2500       1.086         XDUB      13:04:03      00066492777TRLO0 
2230       1.092         XDUB      14:40:33      00066496784TRLO0 
2230       1.092         XDUB      14:40:33      00066496785TRLO0 
2230       1.092         XDUB      14:40:33      00066496786TRLO0 
2500       1.092         XDUB      15:29:23      00066499456TRLO0 
765       1.092         XDUB      15:29:33      00066499490TRLO0 
2742       1.090         XDUB      15:33:45      00066499660TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
839       93.70         XLON      11:59:36      00066490102TRLO0 
925       93.70         XLON      11:59:36      00066490101TRLO0 
1171       93.70         XLON      11:59:36      00066490100TRLO0 
132       93.70         XLON      11:59:36      00066490099TRLO0 
67        93.90         XLON      12:53:31      00066492581TRLO0 
2780       94.00         XLON      12:53:31      00066492582TRLO0 
3968       94.00         XLON      12:53:31      00066492583TRLO0 
295       94.10         XLON      14:30:31      00066495759TRLO0 
1110       94.10         XLON      14:30:31      00066495760TRLO0 
1924       94.10         XLON      14:30:31      00066495761TRLO0 
3388       94.00         XLON      15:33:45      00066499659TRLO0 
838       94.20         XLON      16:22:53      00066502202TRLO0 
1189       94.20         XLON      16:22:53      00066502203TRLO0 
1374       94.20         XLON      16:22:53      00066502204TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  262307 
EQS News ID:  1695875 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1695875&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 04, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
