DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 04-Aug-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4 August 2023 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 3 August 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 30,000 20,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.092 GBP0.942 GBP0.937 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.086 GBP0.940043 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.089474

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 670,688,057 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 3182 1.088 XDUB 08:56:54 00066484649TRLO0 2817 1.088 XDUB 09:52:31 00066486727TRLO0 410 1.088 XDUB 09:52:31 00066486726TRLO0 1164 1.088 XDUB 09:52:31 00066486729TRLO0 2500 1.088 XDUB 09:52:31 00066486728TRLO0 2230 1.092 XDUB 11:27:44 00066489421TRLO0 2500 1.086 XDUB 12:52:45 00066492547TRLO0 2500 1.086 XDUB 13:04:03 00066492777TRLO0 2230 1.092 XDUB 14:40:33 00066496784TRLO0 2230 1.092 XDUB 14:40:33 00066496785TRLO0 2230 1.092 XDUB 14:40:33 00066496786TRLO0 2500 1.092 XDUB 15:29:23 00066499456TRLO0 765 1.092 XDUB 15:29:33 00066499490TRLO0 2742 1.090 XDUB 15:33:45 00066499660TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 839 93.70 XLON 11:59:36 00066490102TRLO0 925 93.70 XLON 11:59:36 00066490101TRLO0 1171 93.70 XLON 11:59:36 00066490100TRLO0 132 93.70 XLON 11:59:36 00066490099TRLO0 67 93.90 XLON 12:53:31 00066492581TRLO0 2780 94.00 XLON 12:53:31 00066492582TRLO0 3968 94.00 XLON 12:53:31 00066492583TRLO0 295 94.10 XLON 14:30:31 00066495759TRLO0 1110 94.10 XLON 14:30:31 00066495760TRLO0 1924 94.10 XLON 14:30:31 00066495761TRLO0 3388 94.00 XLON 15:33:45 00066499659TRLO0 838 94.20 XLON 16:22:53 00066502202TRLO0 1189 94.20 XLON 16:22:53 00066502203TRLO0 1374 94.20 XLON 16:22:53 00066502204TRLO0

