Cunard teams up with etiquette expert Grant Harrold for the ultimate Afternoon Tea lesson with Captain Hashmi

SOUTHAMPTON, England, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate Afternoon Tea Week, Cunard's Captain Aseem Hashmi teamed up with the UK's pre-eminent etiquette expert for the ultimate masterclass in one of Britain's favourite pastimes.

Having been a member of the Royal household of Their Majesties King Charles III and the Queen Consort at Highgrove House in the Cotswolds for seven years, Grant Harrold is the nation's authority voice on etiquette, service, and protocol.

And with Cunard being world renowned for its iconic White Star Service, Grant joined Captain Hashmi aboard Queen Mary 2 to compare notes on royal etiquette and cruise ship dining for Afternoon Tea Week (7-13 August).

The masterclass is reflective of Cunard's unique timelessness, where guests on board don't have to indulge in the theatre of an Afternoon Tea, but if they do, can rest assured that it'll be done properly.

As the video below highlights, former royal butler Grant steered Captain Hashmi through the major dos and don'ts of a quintessential Afternoon Tea service in his characteristically cheeky manner.

Grant also shared his top tips on the proper way to stir your tea at sea, the official order one should devour the treats, as well as the most common etiquette mistake that people make, and the one thing you should never do when serving tea.

This ultimate etiquette lesson served as a timely reminder of the luxury, glamour and royally tremendous treatment that can be enjoyed aboard a Cunard ship as the iconic cruise line counts down to the launch of its newest ship, Queen Anne, in May 2024.

Grant, who now advises royal households across the globe, joined guests onboard Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth earlier this year, for sailings to the Canary Island and Japan respectively.

In his Insight Speaker talks, The Life of The Royal Butler, Grant recounted his experiences working for the most famous family in the world, regaling guests with tales from Balmoral to Buckingham Palace.

Grant Harrold said: "It was a real pleasure to join Captain Hashmi for Afternoon Tea, and as expected, he conducted himself like a true gentleman - he certainly doesn't need my help. It was a pleasure to share my unique perspective on the British monarchy and its traditions with Cunard guests, especially on ships that boast Queen Elizabeth II, and the Queen Consort, as their godmothers."

