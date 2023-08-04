

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Halma Plc (HLMA.L), a life-saving technology provider, said on Friday that it has acquired Lazer Safe Pty. Ltd., an Australian provider of safety solutions for industrial press brake applications, for A$45 million or around 23 million pounds on a cash and debt-free basis.



Marc Ronchetti, Group Chief Executive of Halma, said: 'Lazer Safe further strengthens Halma's position in industrial safety where long-term growth is driven by increasing regulation and the need for greater efficiency and employee safety...'



For the 12 months period to March 31, Lazer Safe posted revenue of A$21.8 million or around 11.2 million pounds, with return on sales at the upper end of Halma's target range of 18 percent-22 percent.



Lazer Safe will function as a standalone company within Halma's Safety sector.



