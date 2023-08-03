WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Velocity Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VEL) (Velocity or the Company), a leader in business purpose loans, reported net income of $12.2 million and core net income of $12.9 million for 2Q23, compared to net income of $10.6 million and core net income of $10.6 million in 2Q22. Earnings and core earnings per diluted share were $0.36 and $0.38, respectively, for 2Q23, compared to $0.31 and $0.31, for 2Q22.

"Velocity once again delivered strong quarterly earnings driven by 20% year-over-year portfolio growth," said Chris Farrar, President and CEO. "Our second quarter results included solid portfolio net interest income and strong growth in other operating income driven by fair value gains and fees from loan production activity. Production volumes rebounded in the second quarter as forecast, increasing 19% quarter-over-quarter, with a weighted average coupon of 11%. We have been successful in mitigating much of the impact of higher rates by increasing loan coupons and volume simultaneously this quarter, which is a testament to the strong demand for investor properties and the skill of our loan origination team."

(1) Core income and Core EPS are a non-GAAP measures that exclude nonrecurring and unusual activities from GAAP net income.

(2) Liquidity includes unrestricted cash reserves of $34.0 million and available liquidity in unfinanced loans of $38.0 million.

Second Quarter Operating Results KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS ($ in thousands) 2Q 2023 2Q 2022 $ Variance % Variance Pretax income $ 16,824 $ 14,790 $ 2,034 14 % Net income $ 12,183 $ 10,645 $ 1,538 14 % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.36 $ 0.31 $ 0 14 % Core net income(a) $ 12,928 $ 10,645 $ 2,283 21 % Core diluted earnings per share(a) $ 0.38 $ 0.31 $ 0.07 21 % Pretax return on equity 16.81 % 16.57 % n.a. 1 % Core pretax return on equity(a) 17.79 % 16.57 % n.a. 7 % Net interest margin - portfolio 3.24 % 4.10 % n.a. (21 )% Net interest margin - total company 2.78 % 3.54 % n.a. (21 )% Average common equity $ 400,441 $ 357,218 $ 43,223 12 % (a) Core income, core diluted earnings per share and core pretax return on equity are non-GAAP measures. Please see the reconciliation to GAAP net income at the end of this release. n.a.- not applicable

Discussion of results:

Net income in 2Q23 was $12.2 million, compared to $10.6 million for 2Q22 Driven by continued strong portfolio growth, NPL resolution activity and higher other operating income, partially offset by securitization costs and higher operating expenses



Core net income was $12.9 million, compared to $10.6 million for 2Q22
Core adjustments included equity incentive compensation expenses and costs related to the Company's employee stock purchase plan (ESPP)

Portfolio NIM in 2Q23 was 3.24%, compared to 4.10% for 2Q22, resulting from increased funding costs, partially offset by rising portfolio yields from higher loan coupons on recent loan production

The GAAP pretax return on equity was 16.8% for 2Q23, compared to 16.6% for 2Q22

TOTAL LOAN PORTFOLIO ($ of UPB in millions) 2Q 2023 2Q 2022 $ Variance % Variance Held for Investment Investor 1-4 Rental $ 2,016 $ 1,517 $ 499 33 % Mixed Use 452 410 43 10 % Multi-Family 304 289 14 5 % Retail 322 298 24 8 % Warehouse 235 217 19 9 % All Other 391 359 32 9 % Total $ 3,720 $ 3,090 630 20 % Held for Sale Multi-Family $ - $ - $ - 0 % Total Managed Loan Portfolio UPB $ 3,720 $ 3,090 $ 630 20 % Key loan portfolio metrics: Total loan count 9,541 7,779 Weighted average loan to value 68.2 % 68.2 % Weighted average coupon 8.40 % 7.53 % Weighted average total portfolio yield 8.24 % 7.97 % Weighted average portfolio debt cost 5.58 % 4.34 %

Discussion of results:

Velocity's total loan portfolio was $3.7 billion in UPB as of June 30, 2023, an increase of 20.4% from $3.1 billion in UPB as of June 30, 2022 Primarily driven by 32.9% Y/Y growth in loans collateralized by Investor 1-4 Rental properties and secondarily 10.4% Y/Y growth in Mixed Use properties Approximately 75% of the loans in Velocity's HFI portfolio are collateralized by properties that have a housing component (Investor 1-4 Rental, Multifamily and Mixed Use) Loan prepayments totaled $105.8 million, a 21.6% Q/Q increase, and a 26.1% Y/Y decrease

The UPB of Fair Value (FVO) loans was $688.1 million in UPB, or 18.5% of total HFI loans, as of June 30, 2023, an increase from $1.3 million in UPB, or 0.05% as of June 30, 2022 The company elected fair value accounting treatment for new HFI loan originations effective October 1, 2022

The weighted average portfolio loan-to-value ratio was 68.2% as of June 30, 2023, unchanged from 68.2% as of June 30, 2022, and consistent with the five-quarter trailing average of 68.3%

The weighted average total portfolio yield was 8.24% for 2Q23, an increase of 27 bps from 2Q22, driven by higher loan coupons on YTD 2023 loan production

Portfolio-related debt cost for 2Q23 was 5.58%, an increase of 124 bps from 2Q22, driven by higher interest rates on securitization and warehouse financing

LOAN PRODUCTION VOLUMES ($ in millions) 2Q 2023 2Q 2022 $ Variance % Variance Investor 1-4 Rental $ 163 $ 254 $ (90 ) (36 )% Traditional Commercial 73 164 (91 ) (55 )% Short-term loans 22 28 (6 ) (21 )% Total loan production $ 259 $ 445 $ (187 ) (42 )% Acquisitions $ - $ 0.5

Discussion of results:

Loan production in 2Q23 totaled $258.6 million in UPB, a 41.9% decrease from $445.4 million in UPB in 2Q22 Management's decision to reduce production, along with higher interest rates, decreased volume from year-ago levels. On a Q/Q basis, production volume rose 19.2% from 1Q23.

The weighted average coupon (WAC) on 2Q23 HFI loan production was 11.0%, an increase of 325 bps from 2Q22

HFI PORTFOLIO CREDIT PERFORMANCE INDICATORS ($ in thousands) 2Q 2023 2Q 2022 $ Variance % Variance Nonperforming loans(a) $ 371,154 $ 252,253 $ 118,901 47% Average Nonperforming Loans $ 328,897 $ 257,646 $ 71,251 28% Nonperforming loans % total HFI Loans 10.0% 8.2% n.a. 22% Total Charge Offs $ 717 $ 38 $ 679 n.m. Charge-offs as a % of Avg. Nonperforming Loans(b) 0.87% 0.06% n.a. n.m. Loan Loss Reserve $ 4,626 $ 4,905 $ (279) (6)% (a) Nonperforming/Nonaccrual loans include loans 90+ days past due, loans in foreclosure, bankruptcy and on nonaccrual. (b) Reflects the annualized quarter-to-date charge-offs to average nonperforming loans for the period. n.a.- not applicable, n.m. - non meaningful

Discussion of results:

Nonperforming loans (NPL) totaled $371.2 million in UPB as of June 30, 2023, or 10.0% of loans HFI, compared to $252.3 million and 8.2%, respectively, as of June 30, 2022 NPL growth is driven by portfolio seasoning of prior year's originations and an aggressive collection philosophy that places loans in foreclosure quickly for early delinquencies

Charge-offs in 2Q23 totaled $716.6 thousand, compared to $37.8 thousand in 2Q22 The trailing five-quarter charge-off average was $279.6 thousand

The loan loss reserve totaled $4.6 million as of June 30, 2023, a 5.7% decrease from $4.9 million as of June 30, 2022 Resulting from the run-off of the amortized cost HFI loan portfolio and a modestly improved macroeconomic outlook. Loans carried at fair value are not subject to a CECL reserve



NET REVENUES ($ in thousands) 2Q 2023 2Q 2022 $ Variance % Variance Interest income $ 74,897 $ 59,243 $ 15,653 26 % Interest expense - portfolio related (45,451 ) (28,752 ) (16,699 ) 58 % Net Interest Income - portfolio related 29,446 30,491 (1,045 ) (3 )% Interest expense - corporate debt (4,139 ) (4,182 ) 43 (1 )% Net Interest Income $ 25,307 $ 26,310 $ (1,003 ) (4 )% Loan loss provision (298 ) (279 ) (18 ) 7 % Gain on disposition of loans 1,237 1,777 (539 ) (30 )% Unrealized gain on fair value loans 2,413 6 2,407 n.m. Unrealized gain (loss) on fair value of securitized debt 5,560 - 5,560 n.m. Origination income 2,735 553 2,182 395 % Bank interest income 1,188 - 1,188 n.m. Other operating income (expense) 903 1,257 (354 ) (28 )% Total Other operating income (expense) $ 14,036 $ 3,592 10,444 291 % Net Revenue $ 39,046 $ 29,622 $ 9,423 32 % n.m. - non meaningful

Discussion of results:

Net Revenue in 2Q23 was $39.0 million, an increase of 31.8% compared to $29.6 million for 2Q22

Total net interest income, including corporate debt interest expense, was $25.3 million for 2Q23, a 3.8% decrease from $26.3 million for 2Q22 Portfolio net Interest income was $29.4 million for 2Q23, a decrease of 3.4% from 2Q22 resulting from a $16.7 million increase in interest expense, partially offset by $15.7 million of interest income growth

Total other operating income includes gains on the disposition of loans, unrealized gains/(losses) on fair value loans and securitized debt, origination income, bank interest income on deposits and other operating income, and totaled $14.0 million for 2Q23 compared to $3.6 million for 2Q22 Gain on disposition of loans totaled $1.2 million for 2Q23, primarily resulting from gains on loans transferred to REO Unrealized gains on the fair value of loans totaled $2.4 million for 2Q23, primarily resulting from gains on 2Q23 new production, partially offset by valuation decreases on the existing FVO portfolio due to higher long-term interest rates Unrealized gains on the fair value of securitized debt totaled $5.6 million for 2Q23, primarily driven by an increase in long-term rates as of June 30, 2023 Origination income totaled $2.7 million, driven by fee income realized on loans originated in 2Q23



OPERATING EXPENSES ($ in thousands) 2Q 2023 2Q 2022 $ Variance % Variance Compensation and employee benefits $ 10,670 $ 6,553 $ 4,116 63 % Origination (income)/expense 122.8 1,504 (1,381 ) (92 )% Securitization expenses 2,699 - 2,699 n.m . Rent and occupancy 458 426 32 7 % Loan servicing 4,267 3,290 977 30 % Professional fees 1,056 1,062 (6 ) (1 )% Real estate owned, net 1,018 (251 ) 1,269 (505 )% Other expenses 1,931 2,248 (318 ) (14 )% Total operating expenses $ 22,222 $ 14,832 $ 7,390 50 % n.m. - non meaningful

Discussion of results:

Operating expenses totaled $22.2 million for 2Q23, an increase of 49.8% from 2Q22. The variance to prior year results is primarily attributable to our fair value accounting election in 4Q22. Compensation expense totaled $10.7 million, compared to $6.6 million for 2Q22. In 2Q23, compensation expense related to loan originations was expensed as incurred under fair value accounting rather than deferred over the life of the loan under amortized cost accounting for 2Q22. Origination (income)/expenses totaled $0.1 million, a $1.4 million improvement from 2Q22, resulting from successful initiatives to increase operational efficiencies Securitization expenses totaled $2.7 million. Securitization issuance costs are now expensed under fair value accounting and were deferred in 2Q22. Loan servicing expense totaled $4.3 million, an increase of $1.0 million from 2Q22, driven primarily by the increase in securitization debt outstanding to $3.1 billion as of June 30, 2023, from $2.5 billion as of June 30, 2022



SECURITIZATIONS ($ in thousands) Securities Balance at Balance at Trusts Issued 6/30/2023 W.A. Rate 6/30/2022 W.A. Rate 2016-1 Trust 319,809 $ 17,704 9.29 % $ 28,021 8.24 % 2017-2 Trust 245,601 51,930 3.95 % 68,749 3.59 % 2018-1 Trust 176,816 36,882 4.07 % 52,281 3.95 % 2018-2 Trust 307,988 87,984 4.51 % 108,845 4.36 % 2019-1 Trust 235,580 83,435 4.04 % 103,860 3.92 % 2019-2 Trust 207,020 76,284 3.45 % 98,792 3.37 % 2019-3 Trust 154,419 63,278 3.29 % 81,996 3.10 % 2020-1 Trust 248,700 121,074 2.86 % 149,646 2.84 % 2020-2 Trust 96,352 53,309 4.61 % 67,446 4.59 % 2021-1 Trust 251,301 183,089 1.76 % 214,835 1.74 % 2021-2 Trust 194,918 156,681 2.03 % 185,448 2.01 % 2021-3 Trust 204,205 167,652 2.46 % 195,308 2.46 % 2021-4 Trust 319,116 257,369 3.22 % 291,181 3.14 % 2022-1 Trust 273,594 246,883 3.93 % 264,936 3.91 % 2022-2 Trust 241,388 226,763 5.10 % 240,076 5.08 % 2022-MC1 Trust 84,967 39,862 6.90 % 80,931 6.94 % 2022-3 Trust 296,323 268,008 5.69 % 294,768 5.67 % 2022-4 Trust 308,357 289,929 6.25 % 2022-5 Trust 188,754 177,075 7.07 % 2023-1 Trust 198,715 189,763 7.02 % 2023-1R Trust 64,833 63,390 7.73 % 2023-2 Trust 202,210 199,864 7.17 % $ 4,820,966 $ 3,058,208 4.72 % $ 2,527,119 3.77 %

Discussion of results

Completed the VCC 2023-1R (Re-REMIC) totaling $64.8 million of securities issued in April, collateralized by retained tranches from previous VCC securitizations

Completed the VCC 2023-2 securitization totaling $202.2 million of securities issued in May, comprised of long-term business-purpose loans

The weighted average rate on Velocity's outstanding securitizations was 4.72% as of June 30, 2023, an increase of 95 bps from June 30, 2022

RESOLUTION ACTIVITIES LONG-TERM LOANS RESOLUTION ACTIVITY SECOND QUARTER 2023 SECOND QUARTER 2022 ($ in thousands) UPB $ Gain / (Loss) $ UPB $ Gain / (Loss) $ Paid in full $ 13,485 $ 965 $ 16,934 $ 3,303 Paid current 19,771 280 17,407 129 REO sold (a) 4,836 (382 ) 2,107 816 Total resolutions $ 38,092 $ 863 $ 36,448 $ 4,248 Resolutions as a % of nonperforming UPB 102.3 % 111.7 % SHORT-TERM AND FORBEARANCE LOANS RESOLUTION ACTIVITY SECOND QUARTER 2023 SECOND QUARTER 2022 ($ in thousands) UPB $ Gain / (Loss) $ UPB $ Gain / (Loss) $ Paid in full $ 7,004 $ 318 $ 9,913 $ 976 Paid current 3,290 89 2,877 22 REO sold 1,672 222 1,262 500 Total resolutions $ 11,966 $ 629 $ 14,052 $ 1,498 Resolutions as a % of nonperforming UPB 105.3 % 110.7 % Grand total resolutions $ 50,058 $ 1,492 $ 50,500 $ 5,746 Grand total resolutions as a % of nonperforming UPB 103.0 % 111.4 %

Discussion of results:

2Q23 NPL resolutions represented 13.5% of nonperforming loan UPB as of March 31, 2023

The UPB of loan resolutions in 2Q23 was in line with the recent five-quarter resolution average of $42.0 million in UPB

About Velocity Financial, Inc.

Based in Westlake Village, California, Velocity is a vertically integrated real estate finance company that primarily originates and manages business purpose loans secured by 1-4-unit residential rental and small commercial properties. Velocity originates loans nationwide across an extensive network of independent mortgage brokers built and refined over 19 years.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial statements presented in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company uses non-GAAP core net income and core diluted EPS, which are non-GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP core net income and non-GAAP core diluted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures that represent our net income (loss) and net income (loss) per diluted share, adjusted to eliminate the effect of certain costs incurred from activities that are not normal recurring operating expenses, such as COVID-stressed charges and recoveries of loan loss provision, nonrecurring debt amortization, the impact of operational measures taken to address the COVID-19 pandemic and workforce reduction costs, and costs associated with acquisitions. To calculate non-GAAP core diluted EPS, we use the weighted-average number of shares of common stock outstanding that is used to calculate net income per diluted share under GAAP.

We have included non-GAAP core net income and non-GAAP core diluted EPS because they are key measures used by our management to evaluate our operating performance, generate future operating plans, and make strategic decisions, including those relating to operating expenses and the allocation of internal resources. Accordingly, we believe that non-GAAP core net income and non-GAAP core diluted EPS provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors. In addition, they provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business, as they remove the effect of certain items that we expect to be nonrecurring.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

For more information on Core Income, please refer to the section of this press release below titled "Adjusted Financial Metric Reconciliation to GAAP Net Income" at the end of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to anticipated results, expectations, projections, plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "goal," "position," or "potential" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. You can also identify forward-looking statements by discussions of strategy, plans, or intentions.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect our current views about future events and are subject to numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or contemplated in any forward-looking statement. While forward-looking statements reflect our good faith projections, assumptions, and expectations, they are not guarantees of future results. Furthermore, we disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, data or methods, future events, or other changes, except as required by applicable law. Factors that could cause our results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, (1) the continued course and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and its direct and indirect impacts, (2) general economic and real estate market conditions, including the risk of recession (3) regulatory and/or legislative changes, (4) our customers' continued interest in loans and doing business with us, (5) market conditions and investor interest in our future securitizations, and (6) the continued conflict in Ukraine and (7) changes in federal government fiscal and monetary policies.

Additional information relating to these and other factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or contemplated in any forward-looking statements can be found in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 14, 2020, as well as other cautionary statements we make in our current and periodic filings with the SEC. Such filings are available publicly on our Investor Relations web page at www.velfinance.com.

Velocity Financial, LLC Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition Quarter Ended 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 Unaudited Unaudited Audited Unaudited Unaudited (In thousands) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 33,987 $ 39,397 $ 45,248 $ 26,372 $ 46,250 Restricted cash 16,786 16,636 16,808 14,533 9,217 Loans held for sale, at fair value - 18,081 - 16,569 - Loans held for investment, at fair value 705,330 450,732 276,095 926 1,351 Loans held for investment 3,057,940 3,169,280 3,272,390 3,445,563 3,118,799 Total loans, net 3,763,270 3,638,093 3,548,485 3,463,058 3,120,150 Accrued interest receivables 22,602 20,931 20,463 18,333 15,820 Receivables due from servicers 63,896 64,133 65,644 66,992 75,688 Other receivables 1,306 2,188 1,075 1,962 1,320 Real estate owned, net 20,388 21,778 13,325 13,188 19,218 Property and equipment, net 3,023 3,209 3,356 3,495 3,632 Deferred tax asset 1,878 2,543 5,033 4,337 15,195 Mortgage Servicing Rights, at fair value 9,445 9,143 9,238 9,868 8,438 Goodwill 6,775 6,775 6,775 6,775 6,775 Other assets 7,789 12,268 13,525 18,453 11,036 Total Assets $ 3,951,145 $ 3,837,094 $ 3,748,975 $ 3,647,366 $ 3,332,739 Liabilities and members' equity Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 95,344 $ 84,976 $ 91,525 $ 75,150 $ 78,384 Secured financing, net 210,464 210,155 209,846 209,537 209,227 Securitized debt, net 2,622,547 2,657,469 2,736,290 2,651,895 2,477,226 Securitized debt, at fair value 381,799 194,941 - - - Warehouse & repurchase facilities 235,749 298,313 330,814 340,050 208,390 Total Liabilities 3,545,903 3,445,854 3,368,475 3,276,632 2,973,227 Stockholders' Equity Stockholders' equity 401,707 387,624 376,811 366,810 355,895 Noncontrolling interest in subsidiary 3,535 3,616 3,689 3,924 3,617 Total equity 405,242 391,240 380,500 370,734 359,512 Total Liabilities and members' equity $ 3,951,145 $ 3,837,094 $ 3,748,975 $ 3,647,366 $ 3,332,739 Book value per share $ 12.57 $ 12.18 $ 11.89 $ 11.61 $ 11.26 Shares outstanding 32,239(1 ) 32,112(2 ) 31,996(3 ) 31,922(4 ) 31,922(5 )

(1) Based on 32,238,715 common shares outstanding as of June 30, 2023, and excludes unvested shares of common stock authorized for incentive compensation totaling 502,913. (2) Based on 32,111,906 common shares outstanding as of March 31, 2023, and excludes unvested shares of common stock authorized for incentive compensation totaling 490,526. (3) Based on 31,955,730 common shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022, and excludes unvested shares of common stock authorized for incentive compensation totaling 494,139. (4) Based on 31,921,721 common shares outstanding as of September 30, 2022, and excludes unvested shares of common stock authorized for incentive compensation totaling 494,139. (5) Based on 31,921,721 common shares outstanding as of June 30, 2022, and excludes unvested shares of common stock authorized for incentive compensation totaling 494,139.

Velocity Financial, LLC Consolidated Statements of Income (Quarters) Quarter Ended ($ in thousands) 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 Unaudited Unaudited Audited Unaudited Unaudited Revenues Interest income $ 74,897 $ 70,521 $ 65,632 $ 63,419 $ 59,243 Interest expense - portfolio related 45,451 42,029 40,854 34,561 28,752 Net interest income - portfolio related 29,446 28,492 24,778 28,858 30,491 Interest expense - corporate debt 4,139 4,139 4,139 4,011 4,182 Net interest income 25,307 24,353 20,639 24,847 26,309 Provision for loan losses 298 636 (437 ) 580 279 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 25,009 23,717 21,076 24,267 26,030 Other operating income Gain on disposition of loans 1,237 1,913 391 399 1,777 Unrealized gain on fair value loans 2,413 7,354 7,795 453 6 Unrealized gain (loss) on fair value securitizations 5,560 (170 ) - - - Origination income 2,735 2,411 3,521 518 553 Bank interest income 1,188 948 - 0 0 Other income (expense) 903 386 (288 ) 1,656 1,257 Total other operating income 14,036 12,842 11,419 3,027 3,592 Net revenue 39,046 36,560 32,495 27,294 29,622 Operating expenses Compensation and employee benefits 10,670 10,008 11,793 6,788 6,553 Origination expenses 123 (50 ) 1,328 209 1,504 Securitizations expenses 2,699 2,584 - - - Rent and occupancy 458 446 435 445 426 Loan servicing 4,267 3,828 3,244 3,314 3,290 Professional fees 1,056 955 1,091 664 1,062 Real estate owned, net 1,018 1,829 552 (195 ) (251 ) Other operating expenses 1,931 2,202 2,360 2,020 2,248 Total operating expenses 22,222 21,802 20,804 13,245 14,832 Income before income taxes 16,824 14,757 11,692 14,049 14,790 Income tax expense 4,602 4,021 3,465 3,759 4,019 Net income 12,222 10,736 8,227 10,290 10,771 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 39 87 (235 ) 307 126 Net income attributable to Velocity Financial, Inc. 12,183 10,649 8,462 9,983 10,645 Less undistributed earnings attributable to participating securities 185 160 127 152 164 Net earnings attributable to common shareholders $ 11,998 $ 10,489 $ 8,335 $ 9,831 $ 10,481 Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.37 $ 0.33 $ 0.26 $ 0.31 $ 0.33 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.36 $ 0.31 $ 0.25 $ 0.29 $ 0.31 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 32,122 32,098 31,923 31,922 31,917 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 34,140 34,052 34,063 34,199 34,057

Velocity Financial, Inc. Net Interest Margin - Portfolio Related and Total Company (Unaudited) Quarter Ended June 30, 2023 Quarter Ended March 31, 2023 Quarter Ended June 30, 2022 Interest Average Interest Average Interest Average Average Income / Yield / Average Income / Yield / Average Income / Yield / ($ in thousands) Balance Expense Rate(1) Balance Expense Rate(1) Balance Expense Rate(1) Loan portfolio: Loans held for sale $ 3,477 $ 12,896 $ 62,987 Loans held for investment 3,634,093 3,512,133 2,910,693 Total loans $ 3,637,570 $ 74,897 8.24 % $ 3,525,029 $ 70,521 8.00 % $ 2,973,680 $ 59,243 7.97 % Debt: Warehouse and repurchase facilities $ 238,027 5,910 9.93 % $ 225,497 4,833 8.57 % $ 318,960 4,115 5.16 % Securitizations 3,020,624 39,541 5.24 % 2,926,153 37,196 5.08 % 2,332,340 24,637 4.23 % Total debt - portfolio related 3,258,651 45,451 5.58 % 3,151,650 42,029 5.33 % 2,651,300 28,752 4.34 % Corporate debt 215,000 4,139 7.70 % 215,000 4,139 7.70 % 215,000 4,182 7.78 % Total debt $ 3,473,651 $ 49,590 5.71 % $ 3,366,650 $ 46,168 5.49 % $ 2,866,300 $ 32,934 4.60 % Net interest spread - portfolio related (2) 2.66 % 2.67 % 3.63 % Net interest margin - portfolio related 3.24 % 3.23 % 4.10 % Net interest spread - total company (3) 2.53 % 2.52 % 3.37 % Net interest margin - total company 2.78 % 2.76 % 3.54 % (1) Annualized. (2) Net interest spread - portfolio related is the difference between the rate earned on our loan portfolio and the interest rates paid on our portfolio-related debt. (3) Net interest spread - total company is the difference between the rate earned on our loan portfolio and the interest rates paid on our total debt.

Velocity Financial, Inc. Adjusted Financial Metric Reconciliation to GAAP Net Income (Unaudited) Quarters: Core Net Income Quarter Ended ($ in thousands) 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 Net Income $ 12,183 $ 10,649 $ 8,462 $ 9,983 $ 10,645 Equity award & ESPP costs 745 728 656 - - Core Net Income $ 12,928 $ 11,376 $ 9,118 $ 9,983 $ 10,645 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 34,140 34,052 34,063 34,199 34,057 Core diluted earnings per share $ 0.38 $ 0.33 $ 0.27 $ 0.29 $ 0.31

