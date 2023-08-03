FARMINGDALE, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE: CHMI) ("Cherry Hill" or the "Company") today reported results for the second quarter 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights

GAAP net loss applicable to common stockholders of $0.9 million, or $0.03 per share.

Earnings available for distribution ("EAD") attributable to common stockholders of $4.2 million, or $0.16 per diluted share.

Common book value per share of $5.19 at June 30, 2023.

Declared regular common dividend of $0.15 per share, annualized common dividend yield was 14.2% based on the closing sale price of the Company's common stock as reported by the NYSE on August 2, 2023.

Aggregate portfolio leverage stood at 4.4x at June 30, 2023.

As of June 30, 2023, the Company had unrestricted cash of $53.0 million.

"While the macro environment continued to present challenges, we worked throughout the quarter to protect and enhance value," said Jay Lown, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation. "As volatility begins to recede, we believe opportunities for new investments in RMBS will become more attractive and we are well positioned to deploy capital into these investments moving ahead."

Operating Results

Cherry Hill reported GAAP net loss applicable to common stockholders for the second quarter of 2023 of $0.9 million, or $0.03 per basic and diluted weighted average common share outstanding. Reported GAAP net loss was determined based primarily on the following: $0.6 million of net interest expense, $11.0 million of net servicing income, a net realized loss of $10.3 million on RMBS, a net realized gain of $11.6 million on derivatives, a net unrealized loss of $6.6 million on RMBS measured at fair value through earnings, a net unrealized gain of $6.8 million on derivatives, a net unrealized loss of $6.0 million on Servicing Related Assets, and general and administrative expenses and management fees paid to Cherry Hill's external manager in the aggregate amount of $3.7 million.

Earnings available for distribution attributable to common stockholders for the second quarter of 2023 were $4.2 million, or $0.16 per basic and diluted weighted average common share outstanding. For a reconciliation of GAAP net income to non-GAAP earnings available for distribution, please refer to the reconciliation table accompanying this release.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 (unaudited) (unaudited) Income Interest income $ 12,534 $ 11,795 Interest expense 13,168 11,955 Net interest expense (634) (160) Servicing fee income 13,436 13,874 Servicing costs 2,464 2,765 Net servicing income 10,972 11,109 Other income (loss) Realized loss on RMBS, net (10,274) (981) Realized gain (loss) on derivatives, net 11,640 (5,600) Unrealized loss on RMBS, measured at fair value through earnings, net (6,619) (192) Unrealized gain (loss) on derivatives, net 6,827 (12,246) Unrealized loss on investments in Servicing Related Assets (6,010) (8,668) Total Income (Loss) 5,902 (16,738) Expenses General and administrative expense 1,995 1,523 Management fee to affiliate 1,694 1,680 Total Expenses 3,689 3,203 Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes 2,213 (19,941) Provision for (Benefit from) corporate business taxes 587 (619) Net Income (Loss) 1,626 (19,322) Net (income) loss allocated to noncontrolling interests in Operating Partnership (37) 377 Dividends on preferred stock 2,465 2,463 Net Loss Applicable to Common Stockholders $ (876) $ (21,408) Net Loss Per Share of Common Stock Basic $ (0.03) $ (0.87) Diluted $ (0.03) $ (0.87) Weighted Average Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding Basic 26,014,830 24,662,823 Diluted 26,034,399 24,685,241

Net unrealized loss on the Company's RMBS portfolio classified as available-for-sale that are reported in accumulated other comprehensive loss was approximately $3.1 million.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 (unaudited) (unaudited) Net Income (Loss) $ 1,626 $ (19,322) Other comprehensive income (loss): Unrealized gain (loss) on RMBS, available-for-sale, net (3,122) 14,639 Net other comprehensive income (loss) (3,122) 14,639 Comprehensive loss $ (1,496) $ (4,683) Comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interests in Operating Partnership (27) (91) Dividends on preferred stock 2,465 2,463 Comprehensive loss attributable to common stockholders $ (3,934) $ (7,055)

Portfolio Highlights for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2023

The Company realized net servicing fee income of $11.0 million and net interest expense of $0.6 million, offset by other loss of $4.4 million, primarily related to realized and unrealized losses on the RMBS portfolio, and partially offset by realized and unrealized gains on derivatives. The unpaid principal balance for the MSR portfolio stood at $20.8 billion as of June 30, 2023 and the carrying value of the MSR portfolio ended the quarter at $264.9 million. Net interest spread for the RMBS portfolio stood at 3.84% and the debt-to-equity ratio on the aggregate portfolio ended the quarter at 4.4x.

The RMBS portfolio had a book value of approximately $1.08 billion and carrying value of approximately $1.05 billion at quarter-end June 30, 2023. The portfolio had a weighted average coupon of 4.40% and weighted average maturity of 29 years.

In order to mitigate duration risk and interest rate risk associated with the Company's RMBS and MSRs, Cherry Hill used interest rate swaps, TBAs and Treasury futures. At quarter end June 30, 2023, the Company held interest rate swaps with a notional amount of $1.1 billion, TBAs with a notional amount of ($476.0) million, and Treasury futures with a notional amount of $62.5 million.

As of June 30, 2023, Cherry Hill's GAAP book value was $5.19 per diluted share, net of the second quarter dividend.

Dividends

On June 15, 2023, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share of common stock for the second quarter of 2023. The dividend was paid in cash on July 31, 2023 to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2023. Additionally, the Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.5125 per share on the Company's 8.20% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock and a dividend of $0.515625 per share on the Company's 8.250% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock for the second quarter 2023. The dividends were paid in cash on July 17, 2023 to Series A and B Preferred stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2023.

Earnings Available for Distribution

Earnings available for distribution ("EAD") is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as GAAP net income (loss), excluding realized gain (loss) on RMBS, unrealized gain (loss) on RMBS measured at fair value through earnings, realized and unrealized gain (loss) on derivatives, realized gain (loss) on acquired assets, realized and unrealized gain (loss) on investments in MSRs (net of any estimated MSR amortization) and any tax expense (benefit) on realized and unrealized gain (loss) on MSRs. MSR amortization refers to the portion of the change in fair value of the MSR that is primarily due to the realization of cashflows, runoff resulting from prepayments and an adjustment for any gain or loss on the capital used to purchase the MSR. EAD also includes interest rate swap periodic interest income (expense) and drop income on TBA dollar roll transactions, which are included in "Realized loss on derivatives, net" on the consolidated statements of income (loss). EAD is adjusted to exclude outstanding LTIP-OP Units in our Operating Partnership and dividends paid on our preferred stock.

EAD is provided for purposes of potential comparability to other issuers that invest in residential mortgage-related assets. The Company believes providing investors with EAD, in addition to related GAAP financial measures, may provide investors some insight into the Company's ongoing operational performance. However, the concept of EAD does have significant limitations, including the exclusion of realized and unrealized gains (losses), and given the apparent lack of a consistent methodology among issuers for defining EAD, it may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other issuers, which define EAD differently from us and each other. As a result, EAD should not be considered a substitute for the Company's GAAP net income (loss) or as a measure of the Company's liquidity. While EAD is one indicia of the Company's earnings capacity, it is not the only factor considered in setting a dividend and is not the same as REIT taxable income which is calculated in accordance with the rules of the IRS.

The following table provides a reconciliation of net income to EAD for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 (unaudited) (unaudited) Net Income (Loss) $ 1,626 $ (19,322) Realized loss on RMBS, net 10,274 981 Realized loss (gain) on derivatives, net ¹ (1,883) 14,021 Unrealized loss on RMBS, measured at fair value through earnings, net 6,619 192 Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives, net (6,827) 12,246 Unrealized gain on investments in MSRs, net of estimated MSR amortization (4,043) (739) Tax expense on realized and unrealized gain on MSRs 1,065 459 Total EAD: $ 6,831 $ 7,838 EAD attributable to noncontrolling interests in Operating Partnership (129) (153) Dividends on preferred stock 2,465 2,463 EAD Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 4,237 $ 5,222 EAD Attributable to Common Stockholders, per Diluted Share $ 0.16 $ 0.21 GAAP Net Loss Per Share of Common Stock, per Diluted Share $ (0.03) $ (0.87)

Excludes drop income on TBA dollar rolls of $855,000 and $538,000 and interest rate swap periodic interest income of $8.9 million and $7.9 million for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively.

Additional Information

Additional information regarding Cherry Hill's financial condition and results of operations can be found in its Annual Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 3, 2023. In addition, an investor presentation with supplemental information regarding Cherry Hill, its business and its financial condition as of June 30, 2023 and its results of operations for the second quarter 2023 has been posted to the Investor Relations section of Cherry Hill's website, www.chmireit.com. Cherry Hill will discuss the investor presentation on the conference call referenced below.

Webcast and Conference Call

The Company's management will host a conference call today at 5:00 pm Eastern Time. A copy of this earnings release and the investor presentation referenced above will be posted to the Investor Relations section of Cherry Hill's website, www.chmireit.com. All interested parties are welcome to participate on the live call.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available in the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.chmireit.com. To listen to the live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software. An online archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for one year following the call.

Participants may register for the conference call here. Once registered, dial-in information for the call will be made available.

