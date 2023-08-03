PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) (the "Company" or "Cable One") today reported financial and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Three Months Ended June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 $ Change % Change Revenues $ 424,024 $ 429,085 $ (5,061 ) (1.2 ) Net income $ 55,246 $ 69,245 $ (13,999 ) (20.2 ) Net profit margin 13.0 % 16.1 % Cash flows from operating activities $ 169,564 $ 164,365 $ 5,199 3.2 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 231,294 $ 227,481 $ 3,813 1.7 Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) 54.5 % 53.0 % Capital expenditures $ 81,507 $ 107,289 $ (25,782 ) (24.0 ) Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures(1) $ 149,787 $ 120,192 $ 29,595 24.6

"Our track record of generating robust cash flows from operating activities continued in the second quarter of 2023," said Julie Laulis, President and CEO of Cable One. "And despite challenges associated with the current macroeconomic environment, our strategic focus on investing in a future-proof network and providing decades of superior local service to our customers in mostly rural communities gives us confidence in our long-term growth opportunities."

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights:

Net income was $55.2 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared to $69.2 million in the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA was $231.3 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared to $227.5 million in the second quarter of 2022. Net profit margin was 13.0% and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 54.5%.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $169.6 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared to $164.4 million in the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures was $149.8 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared to $120.2 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Total revenues were $424.0 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared to $429.1 million in the second quarter of 2022. Year-over-year, residential data revenues increased 5.8% while business services revenues increased slightly. Business services revenues for the second quarter of 2022 included $1.1 million from the Divested Operations (2) .

. Residential data average monthly revenue per unit ("ARPU") was $85.20 for the second quarter of 2023, an increase of $4.76, or 5.9%, from the prior year quarter.

The Company repurchased 60,910 shares of its common stock at an aggregate cost of $41.4 million, representing 1.1% of outstanding shares at the beginning of the quarter, and paid $16.3 million in dividends during the second quarter of 2023. The Company had $159.4 million of remaining share repurchase authorization as of June 30, 2023.

_________________________ (1) Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures are defined in the section of this press release entitled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures." Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures are reconciled to net income, Adjusted EBITDA margin is reconciled to net profit margin and Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures is also reconciled to net cash provided by operating activities. Refer to the "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures" tables within this press release. (2) On May 20, 2022, Cable One divested certain non-core assets (the "Divested Operations"). The results discussed and presented in the tables within this press release exclude the Divested Operations from the divestiture date.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Compared to Second Quarter 2022

Revenues decreased $5.1 million, or 1.2%, to $424.0 million for the second quarter of 2023 due primarily to decreases in residential video and residential voice revenues, partially offset by an increase in residential data revenues. Year-over-year business services revenues increased slightly. Business services revenues for the second quarter of 2022 included $1.1 million from the Divested Operations.

Net income was $55.2 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared to $69.2 million in the prior year quarter. Net income for the second quarter of 2023 reflected interest expense of $43.2 million, an $11.1 million increase year-over-year. Net income for the second quarter of 2023 included a $6.8 million non-cash loss on fair value adjustment associated with the call and put options to acquire the remaining equity interests in Mega Broadband Investments Holdings LLC (the "MBI Net Option"). Net income for the second quarter of 2022 included a $6.3 million non-cash gain on fair value adjustment associated with the MBI Net Option fair value adjustment and $8.3 million in non-cash losses associated with the disposition of certain operations. Net profit margin was 13.0% in the second quarter of 2023 compared to 16.1% in the prior year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA was $231.3 million and $227.5 million for the second quarter of 2023 and 2022, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2023 reflected lower programming expenses as a result of video customer losses and decreased insurance costs. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 54.5% in the second quarter of 2023 from 53.0% in the prior year quarter.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $169.6 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared to $164.4 million in the second quarter of 2022, driven by an increase in Adjusted EBITDA, lower tax payments and the timing of working capital changes, partially offset by higher interest payments. Capital expenditures for the second quarter of 2023 totaled $81.5 million compared to $107.3 million for the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures for the second quarter of 2023 was $149.8 million compared to $120.2 million in the prior year quarter.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

At June 30, 2023, the Company had $160.7 million of cash and cash equivalents on hand compared to $215.2 million at December 31, 2022. The Company's debt balance was approximately $3.8 billion at both June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022. The Company had $438.0 million of borrowings and $562.0 million available for borrowing under its revolving credit facility as of June 30, 2023.

The Company paid $16.3 million in dividends to stockholders and repurchased 60,910 shares of its common stock at an aggregate cost of $41.4 million during the second quarter of 2023. The Company had $159.4 million of remaining share repurchase authorization as of June 30, 2023.

Additional Information Available on Website

The information in this press release should be read in conjunction with the condensed consolidated financial statements and notes thereto contained in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2023, which will be posted on the "SEC Filings" section of the Cable One Investor Relations website at ir.cableone.net when it is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Investors and others interested in more information about Cable One should consult the Company's website, which is regularly updated with financial and other important information about the Company.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses certain measures that are not defined by generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP") to evaluate various aspects of its business. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures and capital expenditures as a percentage of Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures and should be considered in addition to, not as superior to, or as a substitute for, net income, net profit margin, net cash provided by operating activities or capital expenditures as a percentage of net income reported in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures are reconciled to net income, Adjusted EBITDA margin is reconciled to net profit margin and capital expenditures as a percentage of Adjusted EBITDA is reconciled to capital expenditures as a percentage of net income. Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures is also reconciled to net cash provided by operating activities. These reconciliations are included in the "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures" tables within this press release.

"Adjusted EBITDA" is defined as net income plus interest expense, income tax provision, depreciation and amortization, equity-based compensation, (gain) loss on deferred compensation, acquisition-related costs, (gain) loss on asset sales and disposals, system conversion costs, (gain) loss on sales of businesses, equity method investment (income) loss, other (income) expense and other unusual items, as provided in the "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures" tables within this press release. As such, it eliminates the significant non-cash depreciation and amortization expense that results from the capital-intensive nature of the Company's business as well as other non-cash or special items and is unaffected by the Company's capital structure or investment activities. This measure is limited in that it does not reflect the periodic costs of certain capitalized tangible and intangible assets used in generating revenues and the Company's cash cost of debt financing. These costs are evaluated through other financial measures.

"Adjusted EBITDA margin" is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenues.

"Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures," when used as a liquidity measure, is calculated as net cash provided by operating activities excluding the impact of capital expenditures, interest expense, income tax provision, changes in operating assets and liabilities, change in deferred income taxes and other unusual items, as provided in the "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures" tables within this press release.

"Capital expenditures as a percentage of Adjusted EBITDA" is defined as capital expenditures divided by Adjusted EBITDA.

The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures and capital expenditures as a percentage of Adjusted EBITDA to assess its performance, and it also uses Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures as an indicator of its ability to fund operations and make additional investments with internally generated funds. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA generally correlates to the measure used in the leverage ratio calculations under the Company's credit agreement and the indenture governing the Company's non-convertible senior unsecured notes to determine compliance with the covenants contained in the credit agreement and the ability to take certain actions under the indenture governing the non-convertible senior unsecured notes. Adjusted EBITDA, capital expenditures as a percentage of Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures are also significant performance measures used by the Company in its incentive compensation programs. Adjusted EBITDA does not take into account cash used for mandatory debt service requirements or other non-discretionary expenditures, and thus does not represent residual funds available for discretionary uses.

The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and capital expenditures as a percentage of Adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors in evaluating the operating performance of the Company. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures is useful to investors as it shows the Company's performance while taking into account cash outflows for capital expenditures and is one of several indicators of the Company's ability to service debt, make investments and/or return capital to its stockholders.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures, capital expenditures as a percentage of Adjusted EBITDA and similar measures with similar titles are common measures used by investors, analysts and peers to compare performance in the Company's industry, although the Company's measures of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures and capital expenditures as a percentage of Adjusted EBITDA may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) is a leading broadband communications provider committed to connecting customers and communities to what matters most. Through Sparklight® and the associated Cable One family of brands, the Company serves approximately 1.1 million residential and business customers in 24 states as of June 30, 2023. Powered by a fiber-rich network, the Cable One family of brands provide residential customers with a wide array of connectivity and entertainment services, including Gigabit speeds, advanced Wi-Fi and video. For businesses ranging from small and mid-market up to enterprise, wholesale and carrier, the Company offers scalable, cost-effective solutions that enable businesses of all sizes to grow, compete and succeed.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication may contain "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections about the Company's industry, business, strategy, acquisitions and strategic investments, dividend policy, financial results and financial condition. Forward-looking statements often include words such as "will," "should," "anticipates," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "intends," "plans," "believes" and words and terms of similar substance in connection with discussions of future operating or financial performance. As with any projection or forecast, forward-looking statements are inherently susceptible to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. The Company's actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied in its forward-looking statements. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statement made by the Company or on its behalf. Important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those in its forward-looking statements include government regulation, economic, strategic, political and social conditions and the following factors, which are discussed in the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed with the SEC:

rising levels of competition from historical and new entrants in the Company's markets;

recent and future changes in technology, and the Company's ability to develop, deploy and operate new technologies, service offerings and customer service platforms;

the Company's ability to continue to grow its residential data and business services revenues and customer base;

increases in programming costs and retransmission fees;

the Company's ability to obtain hardware, software and operational support from vendors;

risks that the Company may fail to realize the benefits anticipated as a result of the Company's purchase of the remaining interests in Hargray Acquisition Holdings, LLC that the Company did not already own;

risks relating to existing or future acquisitions and strategic investments by the Company;

risks that the implementation of the Company's new enterprise resource planning system disrupts business operations;

the integrity and security of the Company's network and information systems;

the impact of possible security breaches and other disruptions, including cyber-attacks;

the Company's failure to obtain necessary intellectual and proprietary rights to operate its business and the risk of intellectual property claims and litigation against the Company;

legislative or regulatory efforts to impose network neutrality and other new requirements on the Company's data services;

additional regulation of the Company's video and voice services;

the Company's ability to renew cable system franchises;

increases in pole attachment costs;

changes in local governmental franchising authority and broadcast carriage regulations;

the potential adverse effect of the Company's level of indebtedness on its business, financial condition or results of operations and cash flows;

the restrictions the terms of the Company's indebtedness place on its business and corporate actions;

the possibility that interest rates will continue to rise, causing the Company's obligations to service its variable rate indebtedness to increase significantly;

the transition away from London Interbank Offered Rate and the adoption of alternative reference rates;

risks associated with the Company's convertible indebtedness;

the Company's ability to continue to pay dividends;

provisions in the Company's charter, by-laws and Delaware law that could discourage takeovers and limit the judicial forum for certain disputes;

adverse economic conditions, labor shortages, supply chain disruptions, changes in rates of inflation and the level of move activity in the housing sector;

pandemics, epidemics or disease outbreaks, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, have, and may continue to, disrupt the Company's business and operations, which could materially affect the Company's business, financial condition, results of operations and cash flows;

lower demand for the Company's residential data and business services products;

fluctuations in the Company's stock price;

dilution from equity awards, convertible indebtedness and potential future convertible debt and stock issuances;

damage to the Company's reputation or brand image;

the Company's ability to retain key employees (whom we refer to as associates);

the Company's ability to incur future indebtedness;

provisions in the Company's charter that could limit the liabilities for directors; and

the other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the SEC, including but not limited to those described under "Risk Factors" in its latest Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed with the SEC.

Any forward-looking statements made by the Company in this communication speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

CABLE ONE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Change % Change (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 Revenues Residential data $ 246,840 $ 233,330 $ 13,510 5.8 % Residential video 66,137 84,761 (18,624 ) (22.0 )% Residential voice 9,507 10,715 (1,208 ) (11.3 )% Business services 76,812 76,660 152 0.2 % Other 24,728 23,619 1,109 4.7 % Total Revenues 424,024 429,085 (5,061 ) (1.2 )% Costs and Expenses: Operating (excluding depreciation and amortization) 112,804 118,393 (5,589 ) (4.7 )% Selling, general and administrative 86,173 90,787 (4,614 ) (5.1 )% Depreciation and amortization 87,240 88,423 (1,183 ) (1.3 )% (Gain) loss on asset sales and disposals, net 2,767 2,173 594 27.3 % (Gain) loss on sales of businesses - 8,253 (8,253 ) (100.0 )% Total Costs and Expenses 288,984 308,029 (19,045 ) (6.2 )% Income from operations 135,040 121,056 13,984 11.6 % Interest expense (43,218 ) (32,080 ) (11,138 ) 34.7 % Other income (expense), net (2,112 ) 8,066 (10,178 ) (126.2 )% Income before income taxes and equity method investment income (loss), net 89,710 97,042 (7,332 ) (7.6 )% Income tax provision 20,949 22,773 (1,824 ) (8.0 )% Income before equity method investment income (loss), net 68,761 74,269 (5,508 ) (7.4 )% Equity method investment income (loss), net (13,515 ) (5,024 ) (8,491 ) 169.0 % Net income $ 55,246 $ 69,245 $ (13,999 ) (20.2 )% Net Income per Common Share: Basic $ 9.76 $ 11.64 $ (1.88 ) (16.2 )% Diluted $ 9.36 $ 11.11 $ (1.75 ) (15.8 )% Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding: Basic 5,660,751 5,946,507 (285,756 ) (4.8 )% Diluted 6,070,996 6,369,649 (298,653 ) (4.7 )% Unrealized gain (loss) on cash flow hedges and other, net of tax $ 21,711 $ 32,646 $ (10,935 ) (33.5 )% Comprehensive income $ 76,957 $ 101,891 $ (24,934 ) (24.5 )%

CABLE ONE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except par values) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 160,734 $ 215,150 Accounts receivable, net 74,611 74,383 Prepaid and other current assets 79,598 57,172 Total Current Assets 314,943 346,705 Equity investments 1,192,861 1,195,221 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,736,269 1,701,755 Intangible assets, net 2,630,276 2,666,585 Goodwill 928,947 928,947 Other noncurrent assets 79,445 74,677 Total Assets $ 6,882,741 $ 6,913,890 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 146,953 $ 164,518 Deferred revenue 28,213 23,706 Current portion of long-term debt 19,017 55,931 Total Current Liabilities 194,183 244,155 Long-term debt 3,731,928 3,752,591 Deferred income taxes 972,812 966,821 Other noncurrent liabilities 216,078 192,350 Total Liabilities 5,115,001 5,155,917 Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock ($0.01 par value; 4,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding) - - Common stock ($0.01 par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized; 6,175,399 shares issued; and 5,641,056 and 5,766,011 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively) 62 62 Additional paid-in capital 589,738 578,154 Retained earnings 1,704,241 1,624,406 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 53,800 50,031 Treasury stock, at cost (534,343 and 409,388 shares held as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively) (580,101 ) (494,680 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 1,767,740 1,757,973 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 6,882,741 $ 6,913,890

CABLE ONE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 55,246 $ 69,245 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 87,240 88,424 Non-cash interest expense, net 2,274 2,397 Equity-based compensation 5,999 5,951 Change in deferred income taxes 1,354 5,794 (Gain) loss on asset sales and disposals, net 2,766 2,173 (Gain) loss on sales of businesses - 8,254 Equity method investment (income) loss, net 13,515 5,024 Fair value adjustments 6,508 (5,989 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (28,462 ) (19,046 ) Prepaid and other current assets 8,852 6,189 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 4,378 (6,272 ) Deferred revenue 3,859 (867 ) Other 6,035 3,088 Net cash provided by operating activities 169,564 164,365 Cash flows from investing activities: Cash paid for debt and equity investments (14,704 ) (12,402 ) Capital expenditures (81,507 ) (107,289 ) Change in accrued expenses related to capital expenditures (3,170 ) 4,869 Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment 565 71 Proceeds from sales of operations - 9,227 Net cash used in investing activities (98,816 ) (105,524 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payment of debt issuance costs (198 ) - Payments on long-term debt (54,719 ) (8,544 ) Repurchases of common stock (41,368 ) (122,014 ) Payment of withholding tax for equity awards (122 ) (45 ) Dividends paid to stockholders (16,339 ) (16,426 ) Net cash used in financing activities (112,746 ) (147,029 ) Change in cash and cash equivalents (41,998 ) (88,188 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 202,732 368,166 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 160,734 $ 279,978 Supplemental cash flow disclosures: Cash paid for interest, net of capitalized interest $ 46,179 $ 34,950 Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds received $ 17,882 $ 24,235

CABLE ONE, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 $ Change % Change Net income $ 55,246 $ 69,245 $ (13,999 ) (20.2 )% Net profit margin 13.0 % 16.1 % Plus: Interest expense 43,218 32,080 11,138 34.7 % Income tax provision 20,949 22,773 (1,824 ) (8.0 )% Depreciation and amortization 87,240 88,423 (1,183 ) (1.3 )% Equity-based compensation 5,999 5,951 48 0.8 % (Gain) loss on deferred compensation - (94 ) 94 (100.0 )% Acquisition-related costs 248 1,221 (973 ) (79.7 )% (Gain) loss on asset sales and disposals, net 2,767 2,173 594 27.3 % System conversion costs - 498 (498 ) (100.0 )% (Gain) loss on sales of businesses - 8,253 (8,253 ) (100.0 )% Equity method investment (income) loss, net 13,515 5,024 8,491 169.0 % Other (income) expense, net 2,112 (8,066 ) 10,178 (126.2 )% Adjusted EBITDA $ 231,294 $ 227,481 $ 3,813 1.7 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 54.5 % 53.0 % Less: Capital expenditures $ 81,507 $ 107,289 $ (25,782 ) (24.0 )% Capital expenditures as a percentage of net income 147.5 % 154.9 % Capital expenditures as a percentage of Adjusted EBITDA 35.2 % 47.2 % Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures $ 149,787 $ 120,192 $ 29,595 24.6 %

Three Months Ended June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 $ Change % Change Net cash provided by operating activities $ 169,564 $ 164,365 $ 5,199 3.2 % Capital expenditures (81,507 ) (107,289 ) 25,782 (24.0 )% Interest expense 43,218 32,080 11,138 34.7 % Non-cash interest expense (2,274 ) (2,397 ) 123 (5.1 )% Income tax provision 20,949 22,773 (1,824 ) (8.0 )% Changes in operating assets and liabilities 5,338 16,906 (11,568 ) (68.4 )% Change in deferred income taxes (1,354 ) (5,794 ) 4,440 (76.6 )% (Gain) loss on deferred compensation - (94 ) 94 (100.0 )% Acquisition-related costs 248 1,221 (973 ) (79.7 )% System conversion costs - 498 (498 ) (100.0 )% Fair value adjustments (6,508 ) 5,989 (12,497 ) (208.7 )% Other (income) expense, net 2,113 (8,066 ) 10,179 (126.2 )% Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures $ 149,787 $ 120,192 $ 29,595 24.6 %

CABLE ONE, INC. OPERATING STATISTICS (Unaudited) As of June 30, (in thousands, except percentages and ARPU data) 2023 2022 Change % Change Homes Passed 2,733.9 2,689.8 44.1 1.6 % Residential Customers 998.8 1,024.7 (25.9 ) (2.5 )% Data PSUs 960.1 963.6 (3.5 ) (0.4 )% Video PSUs 149.2 208.1 (58.9 ) (28.3 )% Voice PSUs 84.7 98.6 (13.9 ) (14.1 )% Total residential PSUs 1,193.9 1,270.3 (76.4 ) (6.0 )% Business Customers 102.2 101.7 0.5 0.5 % Data PSUs 97.8 95.6 2.2 2.3 % Video PSUs 9.0 12.5 (3.6 ) (28.5 )% Voice PSUs 40.3 41.1 (0.8 ) (1.9 )% Total business services PSUs 147.1 149.3 (2.2 ) (1.4 )% Total Customers 1,101.0 1,126.4 (25.4 ) (2.3 )% Total non-video 940.5 903.1 37.4 4.1 % Percent of total 85.4 % 80.2 % 5.2 % Data PSUs 1,057.9 1,059.3 (1.3 ) (0.1 )% Video PSUs 158.1 220.6 (62.5 ) (28.3 )% Voice PSUs 125.0 139.7 (14.7 ) (10.5 )% Total PSUs 1,341.1 1,419.6 (78.5 ) (5.5 )% Penetration Data 38.7 % 39.4 % (0.7 )% Video 5.8 % 8.2 % (2.4 )% Voice 4.6 % 5.2 % (0.6 )% Share of Second Quarter Revenues Residential data 58.2 % 54.4 % 3.8 % Business services 18.1 % 17.9 % 0.2 % Total 76.3 % 72.2 % 4.1 % ARPU - Second Quarter Residential data(1) $ 85.20 $ 80.44 $ 4.76 5.9 % Residential video(1) $ 143.53 $ 130.28 $ 13.25 10.2 % Residential voice(1) $ 36.71 $ 35.52 $ 1.19 3.4 % Business services(2) $ 251.02 $ 252.00 $ (0.98 ) (0.4 )%

______________________________ Note: All totals, percentages and year-over-year changes are calculated using exact numbers. Minor differences may exist due to rounding. (1) ARPU values represent the applicable quarterly residential service revenues (excluding installation and activation fees) divided by the corresponding average of the number of PSUs at the beginning and end of each period, divided by three, except that for any PSUs added or subtracted as a result of an acquisition or divestiture occurring during the period, the associated ARPU values represent the applicable residential service revenues (excluding installation and activation fees) divided by the pro-rated average number of PSUs during such period. (2) ARPU values represent quarterly business services revenues divided by the average of the number of business customer relationships at the beginning and end of each period, divided by three, except that for any business customer relationships added or subtracted as a result of an acquisition or divestiture occurring during the period, the associated ARPU values represent business services revenues divided by the pro-rated average number of business customer relationships during such period.

