ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE: RGA), a leading global provider of life and health reinsurance, reported second quarter net income available to RGA shareholders of $205 million, or $3.05 per diluted share, compared with $105 million, or $1.55 per diluted share, in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted operating income* for the second quarter totaled $297 million, or $4.40 per diluted share, compared with $316 million, or $4.67 per diluted share, the year before. Net foreign currency fluctuations had an adverse effect of $0.04 per diluted share on net income available to RGA shareholders and $0.07 per diluted share on adjusted operating income as compared with the prior year.

Quarterly Results Year-to-Date Results ($ in millions, except per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net premiums $ 3,337 $ 3,230 $ 6,722 $ 6,385 Net income available to RGA shareholders 205 105 457 302 Net income available to RGA shareholders per diluted share 3.05 1.55 6.77 4.46 Adjusted operating income* 297 316 646 599 Adjusted operating income excluding notable items * 297 299 646 582 Adjusted operating income per diluted share* 4.40 4.67 9.55 8.86 Book value per share 117.87 110.27 Book value per share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI)* 138.99 132.42 Total assets 89,040 84,875 * See 'Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures' below

In the second quarter, consolidated net premiums totaled $3.3 billion, an increase of 3.3% over the 2022 second quarter, with an adverse net foreign currency effect of $45 million. Excluding the net foreign currency effect, consolidated net premiums increased 4.7% in the quarter.

Compared with the year-ago period, excluding spread-based businesses, second quarter investment income decreased 1.0%, reflecting lower variable investment income, partially offset by higher yields. Average investment yield decreased to 4.42% in the second quarter from 4.63% in the prior-year period due to lower variable investment income, partially offset by higher yields.

The effective tax rate on pre-tax income was 21.7% for the quarter. The effective tax rate for the quarter was 20.9% on pre-tax adjusted operating income, lower than the expected range of 23% to 24% primarily due to the geographical mix of earnings and benefits resulting from tax returns filed during the quarter.

Anna Manning, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "This was a strong quarter, with most regions and business lines performing very well, highlighting RGA's differentiated, diversified and valuable global franchise. We continue to see strong momentum in our new business activities, both organic and in-force transactions. Favorable industry dynamics are creating many growth opportunities, and we continue to partner with our clients for shared success. Our balance sheet is strong, and we are benefiting from the higher yield environment while maintaining our risk discipline. Looking forward, we see a bright future and expect to continue to deliver attractive financial results over time, consistent with our new financial targets."

SEGMENT RESULTS

U.S. and Latin America

Traditional

Quarterly Results Year-to-Date Results ($ in millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net premiums $ 1,750 $ 1,631 $ 3,365 $ 3,172 Pre-tax income 62 90 183 150 Pre-tax adjusted operating income 63 71 185 116

Quarterly Results

Individual Mortality results reflected favorable claims experience, the impact of which was moderated under LDTI.

Individual Health and Group results were favorable.

The favorable experience was partially offset by one-time items.

Financial Solutions

Quarterly Results Year-to-Date Results ($ in millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Asset-Intensive: Pre-tax income (loss) $ 47 $ (29 ) $ 140 $ 3 Pre-tax adjusted operating income 88 68 172 144 Capital Solutions: Pre-tax income $ 21 $ 72 $ 42 $ 97 Pre-tax adjusted operating income 21 72 42 97

Quarterly Results

Asset-Intensive results reflected improved investment spreads.

Capital Solutions results were in line with expectations.

Canada

Traditional

Quarterly Results Year-to-Date Results ($ in millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net premiums $ 307 $ 314 $ 602 $ 618 Pre-tax income 35 27 64 42 Pre-tax adjusted operating income 32 34 61 49

Net Premiums

Foreign currency exchange rates had an adverse effect on net premiums of $16 million for the quarter.

Quarterly Results

Results reflected slightly favorable mortality experience.

Foreign currency exchange rates had an adverse effect of $2 million on pre-tax income and pre-tax adjusted operating income.

Financial Solutions

Quarterly Results Year-to-Date Results ($ in millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Pre-tax income $ 6 $ 7 $ 16 $ 16 Pre-tax adjusted operating income 6 7 16 16

Quarterly Results

Results reflected favorable longevity experience.

Foreign currency exchange rates had an immaterial effect on pre-tax income and pre-tax adjusted operating income.

Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA)

Traditional

Quarterly Results Year-to-Date Results ($ in millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net premiums $ 429 $ 427 $ 867 $ 878 Pre-tax income 4 4 31 38 Pre-tax adjusted operating income 4 4 31 38

Net Premiums

Foreign currency exchange rates had an adverse effect on net premiums of $6 million for the quarter.

Quarterly Results

Results reflected moderately unfavorable mortality experience in the U.K.

Foreign currency exchange rates had a favorable effect of $1 million on pre-tax income and pre-tax adjusted operating income.

Financial Solutions

Quarterly Results Year-to-Date Results ($ in millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Pre-tax income $ 52 $ 25 $ 111 $ 92 Pre-tax adjusted operating income 66 58 135 119

Quarterly Results

Results reflected favorable longevity experience.

Foreign currency exchange rates had an immaterial effect on pre-tax income and pre-tax adjusted operating income.

Asia Pacific

Traditional

Quarterly Results Year-to-Date Results ($ in millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net premiums $ 677 $ 640 $ 1,339 $ 1,290 Pre-tax income 89 59 168 167 Pre-tax adjusted operating income 89 59 168 167

Net Premiums

Foreign currency exchange rates had an adverse effect on net premiums of $21 million for the quarter.

Quarterly Results

Results reflected favorable claims experience.

Foreign currency exchange rates had an adverse effect of $2 million on pre-tax income and $3 million on pre-tax adjusted operating income.

Financial Solutions

Quarterly Results Year-to-Date Results ($ in millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net premiums $ 44 $ 60 $ 108 $ 103 Pre-tax income (loss) 20 (54 ) 7 (110 ) Pre-tax adjusted operating income 62 40 102 61

Quarterly Results

Results reflected favorable investment spreads and claims experience.

Foreign currency exchange rates had an immaterial effect on pre-tax income and an adverse effect of $2 million on pre-tax adjusted operating income.

Corporate and Other

Quarterly Results Year-to-Date Results ($ in millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Pre-tax income (loss) $ (71 ) $ (54 ) $ (146 ) $ (81 ) Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss) (55 ) 3 (80 ) (15 )

Quarterly Results

Pre-tax adjusted operating loss was unfavorable compared to the quarterly average run rate, primarily due to higher financing costs and the timing of some general expenses; year-to-date results are in line with the expected run rate.

Dividend Declaration

Effective August 1, 2023, the board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.85, payable August 29, 2023, to shareholders of record as of August 15, 2023.

About RGA

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE: RGA) is a global industry leader specializing in life and health reinsurance and financial solutions that help clients effectively manage risk and optimize capital. Founded in 1973, RGA celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2023. Over the past five decades, RGA has become one of the world's largest and most respected reinsurers and is listed among Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies. The global organization is guided by a fundamental purpose: to make financial protection accessible to all. RGA is widely recognized for superior risk management and underwriting expertise, innovative product design, and dedicated client focus. RGA serves clients and partners in key markets around the world and has approximately $3.5 trillion of life reinsurance in force and assets of $89.0 billion as of June 30, 2023. To learn more about RGA and its businesses, visit www.rgare.com. Follow RGA on LinkedIn and Facebook.

REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA, INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of Consolidated Net Income to Adjusted Operating Income (Dollars in millions, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Diluted

Earnings Per

Share Diluted

Earnings Per

Share Net income available to RGA shareholders $ 205 $ 3.05 $ 105 $ 1.55 Reconciliation to adjusted operating income: Realized (gains) losses, derivatives and other, included in investment related gains (losses), net 88 1.30 154 2.29 Market risk benefits remeasurement (gains) losses (24 ) (0.36 ) 32 0.47 Realized (gains) losses on funds withheld, included in investment income, net of related expenses 2 0.03 8 0.12 Embedded derivatives: Included in investment related gains/losses, net 16 0.24 44 0.65 Included in interest credited 3 0.04 (22 ) (0.33 ) Investment (income) loss on unit-linked variable annuities 2 0.03 6 0.09 Interest credited on unit-linked variable annuities (2 ) (0.03 ) (6 ) (0.09 ) Interest expense on uncertain tax positions - - - - Other - - (9 ) (0.13 ) Uncertain tax positions and other tax related items 5 0.07 3 0.04 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 2 0.03 1 0.01 Adjusted operating income 297 4.40 316 4.67 Notable items - - (17 ) (0.26 ) Adjusted operating income excluding notable items $ 297 $ 4.40 $ 299 $ 4.41

(Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Diluted

Earnings Per

Share Diluted

Earnings Per

Share Net income available to RGA shareholders $ 457 $ 6.77 $ 302 $ 4.46 Reconciliation to adjusted operating income: Realized (gains) losses, derivatives and other, included in investment related gains (losses), net 190 2.79 246 3.65 Market risk benefits remeasurement (gains) losses (13 ) (0.19 ) 5 0.07 Realized (gains) losses on funds withheld, included in investment income, net of related expenses 2 0.03 14 0.21 Embedded derivatives: Included in investment related gains/losses, net (13 ) (0.19 ) 70 1.04 Included in interest credited (3 ) (0.04 ) (35 ) (0.52 ) Investment (income) loss on unit-linked variable annuities 2 0.03 13 0.19 Interest credited on unit-linked variable annuities (2 ) (0.03 ) (13 ) (0.19 ) Interest expense on uncertain tax positions - - - - Other 6 0.09 (8 ) (0.12 ) Uncertain tax positions and other tax related items 17 0.25 4 0.06 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 3 0.04 1 0.01 Adjusted operating income 646 9.55 599 8.86 Notable items - - (17 ) (0.26 ) Adjusted operating income excluding notable items $ 646 $ 9.55 $ 582 $ 8.60

REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA, INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of Consolidated Effective Income Tax Rates (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Pre-tax

Income

(Loss) Income

Taxes Effective

Tax Rate (1) Pre-tax

Income

(Loss) Income

Taxes Effective

Tax Rate (1) GAAP income $ 265 $ 58 21.7 % $ 616 $ 156 25.2 % Reconciliation to adjusted operating income: Realized and unrealized (gains) losses, derivatives and other, included in investment related gains (losses), net 117 29 244 54 Market risk benefits remeasurement (gains) losses (31 ) (7 ) (17 ) (4 ) Realized (gains) losses on funds withheld, included in investment income, net of related expenses 2 - 2 - Embedded derivatives: Included in investment related gains/losses, net 20 4 (17 ) (4 ) Included in interest credited 3 - (4 ) (1 ) Investment (income) loss on unit-linked variable annuities - - 2 - Interest credited on unit-linked variable annuities 2 - (2 ) - Interest expense on uncertain tax positions (2 ) - - - Other - - 8 2 Uncertain tax positions and other tax related items - (5 ) - (17 ) Adjusted operating income 376 79 20.9 % $ 832 $ 186 22.4 % Notable items - - - - Adjusted operating income excluding notable items $ 376 $ 79 $ 832 $ 186

(1) The Company rounds amounts in the financial statements to millions and calculates the effective tax rate from the underlying whole-dollar amounts. Thus certain amounts may not recalculate based on the numbers due to rounding.

REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA, INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of Consolidated Income before Income Taxes to Pre-tax Adjusted Operating Income (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Income before income taxes $ 265 $ 147 Reconciliation to pre-tax adjusted operating income: Realized (gains) losses, derivatives and other, included in investment related gains (losses), net 117 201 Market risk benefits remeasurement (gains) losses (31 ) 40 Realized (gains) losses on funds withheld, included in investment income, net of related expenses 2 10 Embedded derivatives: Included in investment related gains/losses, net 20 56 Included in interest credited 3 (27 ) Investment (income) loss on unit-linked variable annuities - 8 Interest credited on unit-linked variable annuities 2 (8 ) Interest expense on uncertain tax positions (2 ) - Other - (11 ) Pre-tax adjusted operating income 376 416 Notable items - (23 ) Pre-tax adjusted operating income excluding notable items $ 376 $ 393

(Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Income before income taxes $ 616 $ 414 Reconciliation to pre-tax adjusted operating income: Realized (gains) losses, derivatives and other, included in investment related gains (losses), net 244 319 Market risk benefits remeasurement (gains) losses (17 ) 6 Realized (gains) losses on funds withheld, included in investment income, net of related expenses 2 18 Embedded derivatives: Included in investment related gains/losses, net (17 ) 89 Included in interest credited (4 ) (44 ) Investment (income) loss on unit-linked variable annuities 2 17 Interest credited on unit-linked variable annuities (2 ) (17 ) Interest expense on uncertain tax positions - - Other 8 (10 ) Pre-tax adjusted operating income 832 792 Notable items - (23 ) Pre-tax adjusted operating income excluding notable items $ 832 $ 769

REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA, INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of Pre-tax Income to Pre-tax Adjusted Operating Income (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Pre-tax

income

(loss) Realized

(gains) losses,

derivatives

and other, net Change in

value of

embedded

derivatives, net Pre-tax adjusted

operating

income (loss) U.S. and Latin America: Traditional $ 62 $ - $ 1 $ 63 Financial Solutions: Asset-Intensive 47 19 22 88 Capital Solutions 21 - - 21 Total U.S. and Latin America 130 19 23 172 Canada Traditional 35 (3 ) - 32 Canada Financial Solutions 6 - - 6 Total Canada 41 (3 ) - 38 EMEA Traditional 4 - - 4 EMEA Financial Solutions 52 14 - 66 Total EMEA 56 14 - 70 APAC Traditional 89 - - 89 APAC Financial Solutions 20 42 - 62 Total Asia Pacific 109 42 - 151 Corporate and Other (71 ) 16 - (55 ) Consolidated $ 265 $ 88 $ 23 $ 376

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Pre-tax

income

(loss) Realized

(gains) losses,

derivatives

and other, net Change in

value of

embedded

derivatives, net Pre-tax adjusted

operating

income (loss) Notable

Items Pre-tax adjusted

operating

income (loss) ex.

notable items U.S. and Latin America: Traditional $ 90 $ - $ (19 ) $ 71 $ - $ 71 Financial Solutions: Asset-Intensive (29 ) 49 48 68 - 68 Capital Solutions 72 - - 72 - 72 Total U.S. and Latin America 133 49 29 211 - 211 Canada Traditional 27 7 - 34 - 34 Canada Financial Solutions 7 - - 7 - 7 Total Canada 34 7 - 41 - 41 EMEA Traditional 4 - - 4 - 4 EMEA Financial Solutions 25 33 - 58 - 58 Total EMEA 29 33 - 62 - 62 APAC Traditional 59 - - 59 (23 ) 36 APAC Financial Solutions (54 ) 94 - 40 - 40 Total Asia Pacific 5 94 - 99 (23 ) 76 Corporate and Other (54 ) 57 - 3 - 3 Consolidated $ 147 $ 240 $ 29 $ 416 $ (23 ) $ 393

REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA, INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of Pre-tax Income to Pre-tax Adjusted Operating Income (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Pre-tax

income

(loss) Realized

(gains) losses,

derivatives

and other, net Change in

value of

embedded

derivatives, net Pre-tax adjusted

operating

income (loss) U.S. and Latin America: Traditional $ 183 $ - $ 2 $ 185 Financial Solutions: Asset-Intensive 140 55 (23 ) 172 Capital Solutions 42 - - 42 Total U.S. and Latin America 365 55 (21 ) 399 Canada Traditional 64 (3 ) - 61 Canada Financial Solutions 16 - - 16 Total Canada 80 (3 ) - 77 EMEA Traditional 31 - - 31 EMEA Financial Solutions 111 24 - 135 Total EMEA 142 24 - 166 APAC Traditional 168 - - 168 APAC Financial Solutions 7 95 - 102 Total Asia Pacific 175 95 - 270 Corporate and Other (146 ) 66 - (80 ) Consolidated $ 616 $ 237 $ (21 ) $ 832

(Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Pre-tax

income

(loss) Realized

(gains) losses,

derivatives

and other, net Change in

value of

embedded

derivatives, net Pre-tax adjusted

operating

income (loss) Notable

Items Pre-tax adjusted

operating

income (loss) ex.

notable items U.S. and Latin America: Traditional $ 150 $ - $ (34 ) $ 116 $ - $ 116 Financial Solutions: Asset-Intensive 3 62 79 144 - 144 Capital Solutions 97 - - 97 - 97 Total U.S. and Latin America 250 62 45 357 - 357 Canada Traditional 42 7 - 49 - 49 Canada Financial Solutions 16 - - 16 - 16 Total Canada 58 7 - 65 - 65 EMEA Traditional 38 - - 38 - 38 EMEA Financial Solutions 92 27 - 119 - 119 Total EMEA 130 27 - 157 - 157 APAC Traditional 167 - - 167 (23 ) 144 APAC Financial Solutions (110 ) 171 - 61 - 61 Total Asia Pacific 57 171 - 228 (23 ) 205 Corporate and Other (81 ) 66 - (15 ) - (15 ) Consolidated $ 414 $ 333 $ 45 $ 792 $ (23 ) $ 769

REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA, INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES Per Share and Shares Data (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Earnings per share from net income (loss): Basic earnings per share $ 3.09 $ 1.57 $ 6.86 $ 4.50 Diluted earnings per share $ 3.05 $ 1.55 $ 6.77 $ 4.46 Diluted earnings per share from adjusted operating income $ 4.40 $ 4.67 $ 9.55 $ 8.86 Weighted average number of common and common equivalent shares outstanding 67,420 67,620 67,563 67,614

(Unaudited) At June 30, 2023 2022 Treasury shares 19,099 18,304 Common shares outstanding 66,212 67,007 Book value per share outstanding $ 117.87 $ 110.27 Book value per share outstanding, before impact of AOCI $ 138.99 $ 132.42

Reconciliation of Book Value Per Share to Book Value Per Share Excluding AOCI (Unaudited) At June 30, 2023 2022 Book value per share outstanding $ 117.87 $ 110.27 Less effect of AOCI: Accumulated currency translation adjustment 0.38 0.04 Unrealized (depreciation) appreciation of securities (73.69 ) (52.96 ) Effect of updating discount rates on future policy benefits 52.26 31.66 Change in instrument-specific credit risk for market risk benefits 0.20 (0.14 ) Pension and postretirement benefits (0.27 ) (0.75 ) Book value per share outstanding, before impact of AOCI $ 138.99 $ 132.42

Reconciliation of Shareholders' Average Equity to Shareholders' Average Equity Excluding AOCI (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited) Trailing Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2023: Average Equity Shareholders' average equity $ 7,331 Less effect of AOCI: Accumulated currency translation adjustment (66 ) Unrealized (depreciation) appreciation of securities (4,821 ) Effect of updating discount rates on future policy benefits 3,272 Change in instrument-specific credit risk for market risk benefits 10 Pension and postretirement benefits (34 ) Shareholders' average equity, excluding AOCI 8,970 Year-to-date notable items, net of tax 79 Shareholders' average equity, excluding AOCI and notable items $ 9,049

Reconciliation of Trailing Twelve Months of Consolidated Net Income to Adjusted Operating Income and Related Return on Equity (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited) Trailing Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2023: Income Return on

Equity Net income available to RGA shareholders $ 672 9.2 % Reconciliation to adjusted operating income: Capital (gains) losses, derivatives and other, net 244 Change in fair value of embedded derivatives 44 Tax expense on uncertain tax positions and other tax related items 8 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 6 Adjusted operating income 974 10.9 % Notable items after tax 201 Adjusted operating income excluding notable items $ 1,175 13.0 %

REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA, INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: Net premiums $ 3,337 $ 3,230 $ 6,722 $ 6,385 Investment income, net of related expenses 857 754 1,713 1,564 Investment related gains (losses), net (123 ) (240 ) (200 ) (379 ) Other revenue 85 159 172 250 Total revenues 4,156 3,903 8,407 7,820 Benefits and expenses: Claims and other policy benefits 3,013 2,938 6,076 5,809 Future policy benefits remeasurement (gains) losses 13 18 (13 ) 76 Market risk benefits remeasurement (gains) losses (31 ) 40 (17 ) 6 Interest credited 209 138 424 279 Policy acquisition costs and other insurance expenses 349 336 680 680 Other operating expenses 275 242 525 469 Interest expense 63 44 116 87 Total benefits and expenses 3,891 3,756 7,791 7,406 Income before income taxes 265 147 616 414 Provision for income taxes 58 41 156 111 Net income 207 106 460 303 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 2 1 3 1 Net income available to RGA shareholders $ 205 $ 105 $ 457 $ 302

