eXp World Holdings, Inc.: eXp World Holdings Reports Q2 2023 Results

Positive Net Income of $9.4 Million

Agent Count Grew 7% Compared to the Same Quarter One Year Ago to More Than 88,000 Agents in 24 Global Markets

International Realty Revenue Increased 35% Compared to the Same Quarter One Year Ago to an All-Time Record

Generated $64.6 Million of Adjusted Operating Cash Flow

Company Declares Cash Dividend for Q3 2023 of $0.05 per Share of Common Stock

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), or the "Company", the holding company for eXp Realty®, Virbela and SUCCESS® Enterprises, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Consolidated Financial Highlights as Compared to the Same Year-Ago Quarter:

Revenue decreased 13% to $1.2 billion.

Gross profit decreased 10% to $96.5 million.

Net income of $9.4 million. Earnings per diluted share of $0.06 compared to earnings per diluted share of $0.06 in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) of $24.7 million.

As of June 30, 2023, cash and cash equivalents totaled $124.7 million, compared to $121.6 million as of December 31, 2022. The company repurchased approximately $48.8 million of common stock during the second quarter of 2023.

The Company paid a cash dividend for the second quarter of 2023 of $0.045 per share of common stock on May 31, 2023. On July 28, 2023, the Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.05 per share of common stock for the third quarter of 2023, expected to be paid on September 4, 2023 to stockholders of record on August 18, 2023.

Management Commentary

"We are continually raising the bar on what it means to be the most agent-centric brokerage on the planet by constantly iterating our agent value proposition that delivers the best support and tools," said Glenn Sanford, Founder, Chairman and CEO of eXp World Holdings. "Our agents' feedback is critical in helping to determine and enhance programs. We have prioritized agent support through our reimagined eXpert Care Desk, which provides live support to agents 24/7. And in May, we launched Luna, the GPT-4 powered generative AI support agent, in direct response to aNPS feedback. We are seeing remarkable engagement, with a significant number of agents using the service asking follow-up questions. Even early in its development, Luna can correctly answer the majority of questions asked."

"By consistently iterating on our agent value proposition along with our agent feedback, we are seeing strengthened agent Net Promoter Scores (aNPS), with second quarter aNPS up four percentage points year over year despite the challenging market.

"We know that in a slower housing market, productivity is at the top of everyone's minds. As the largest and most efficient independent brokerage in the industry, we have the scale and financial resources to fund new investments in agent productivity while others scale back. During the quarter, we deployed several new agent support systems, increased our onboarding support coverage to 24/7 and established a white glove premier service desk for our top contributors. We also accelerated our initiative to get our agents paid faster and are making good progress toward our objective of near-real time agent payouts."

"We delivered another profitable quarter despite lower transaction volume, as persistently high mortgage rates kept many buyers on the sidelines," said Jeff Whiteside, CFO and Chief Collaboration Officer of eXp World Holdings. "Even as we continued to fund our key growth priorities and invest in agent-centric innovation, our balanced approach to spending resulted in a higher operating margin compared to the prior year quarter. Our efficient, cloud-based model, strong balance sheet and attractive operating cash flow profile are enabling us to invest in our agents to drive long-term growth and shareholder value.

"While high mortgage rates are expected to persist in the short term, consumer price inflation has started to cool down in our core North American market, and forward interest rate curves suggest that rates may now be at or near peak levels. We are optimistic that lower mortgage rates will unleash significant pent-up demand as affordability improves and buyers can once again meet seller price objectives."

Second Quarter 2023 Operational Highlights as Compared to the Same Year-Ago Period:

eXp Realty ended the second quarter of 2023 with a global agent Net Promoter Score of 72, up from 68 a year ago. NPS is a measure of agent satisfaction and an important KPI for eXp given the Company's intense focus on improving the agent experience.

Agents and brokers on the eXp Realty platform increased 7% to 88,248 as of June 30, 2023.

Transactions decreased 9% to 137,199.

Transaction volume decreased 16% to $48.6 billion.

Named Carolyn Merchant Chief Marketing Officer of eXp Realty on April 6, 2023.

Named Carrie Lysenko CEO of Zoocasa on April 16, 2023.

Announced a strategic title and brokerage joint venture with Vesta Settlements, LLC, to bring local title expertise and personalized service to agents in Virginia on June 2, 2023.

Announced Boost Program for Culturally Aligned Independent Teams and Brokerages to financially incentivize qualifying independent teams and brokerages to join eXp Realty on June 29, 2023.

Announced eXp Realty will accelerate agent rewards by reducing revenue share criteria on June 30, 2023.



Second Quarter 2023 Results - Virtual Fireside Chat

The Company will hold a virtual fireside chat and investor Q&A with eXp World Holdings Founder and CEO Glenn Sanford and CFO Jeff Whiteside on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023 at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET.

The investor Q&A is open to investors, current shareholders and anyone interested in learning more about eXp World Holdings and its companies. Submit questions in advance for inclusion to investors@eXpWorldHoldings.com.

Date: Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023

Time: 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET

Location: EXPI Campus. Join at https://expworldholdings.com/contact/download/

Livestream: expworldholdings.com/events

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To provide investors with additional information regarding our financial results, this press release includes references to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Operating Cash Flow, which are non-U.S. GAAP financial measures that may be different than similarly titled measures used by other companies. These measures are presented to enhance investors' overall understanding of the company's financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The company's Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information about financial performance, enhances the overall understanding of past performance and future prospects, and allows for greater transparency with respect to a key metric used by management for financial and operational decision-making. Adjusted EBITDA helps identify underlying trends in the business that otherwise could be masked by the effect of the expenses that are excluded in Adjusted EBITDA. In particular, the company believes the exclusion of stock and stock option expenses provides a useful supplemental measure in evaluating the performance of operations and provides better transparency into results of operations.

The Company defines the non-U.S. GAAP financial measure of Adjusted EBITDA to mean net income (loss), excluding other income (expense), income tax benefit (expense), depreciation, amortization, impairment charges, stock-based compensation expense, and stock option expense. The Company defines the non-U.S. GAAP financial measure of Adjusted Operating Cash Flow to mean net cash provided by operating activities, excluding the change in customer deposits. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Operating Cash Flow may assist investors in seeing financial performance through the eyes of management, and may provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing core financial performance over multiple periods with other companies in the industry.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Operating Cash Flow should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. There are a number of limitations related to the use of Adjusted EBITDA compared to Net Income (loss), the closest comparable U.S. GAAP measure. Some of these limitations are:

Adjusted EBITDA excludes stock-based compensation expense and stock option expense, which have been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, significant recurring expenses in the business and an important part of the compensation strategy; and

Adjusted EBITDA excludes certain recurring, non-cash charges such as depreciation of fixed assets, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and impairment charges related to these long-lived assets, and, although these are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future.

Safe Harbor Statement

The statements contained herein may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the continued growth of our agent and broker base; expansion of our residential real estate brokerage business into foreign markets; and revenue growth and financial performance. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update them. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include changes in business or other market conditions; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; and other risks detailed from time to time in the company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K.

EXP WORLD HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except share amounts and per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues $ 1,232,927 $ 1,415,060 $ 2,083,543 $ 2,425,791 Operating expenses Commissions and other agent-related costs 1,136,411 1,307,810 1,913,970 2,235,077 General and administrative expenses 82,541 91,391 154,308 166,713 Sales and marketing expenses 2,878 4,210 5,841 7,910 Total operating expenses 1,221,830 1,403,411 2,074,119 2,409,700 Operating income 11,097 11,649 9,424 16,091 Other (income) expense Other (income) expense, net (1,299 ) 62 (2,179 ) 472 Equity in losses of unconsolidated affiliates 143 567 485 884 Total other (income) expense, net (1,156 ) 629 (1,694 ) 1,356 Income before income tax expense 12,253 11,020 11,118 14,735 Income tax (benefit) expense 2,831 1,661 243 (3,488 ) Net income 9,422 9,359 10,875 18,223 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest - - - 18 Net income attributable to eXp World Holdings, Inc. $ 9,422 $ 9,359 $ 10,875 $ 18,241 Earnings per share Basic 0.06 0.06 0.07 0.12 Diluted 0.06 0.06 0.07 0.12 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 153,249,120 150,783,418 152,899,883 150,049,170 Diluted 156,693,959 155,816,038 156,119,627 156,579,590

The following tables reflects Revenues and Adjusted Segment EBITDA by reportable segments:

SEGMENT REVENUES (In thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Revenues 2023 2022 2023 2022 North American Realty $ 1,219,345 $ 1,404,028 $ 2,056,459 $ 2,405,908 International Realty 11,991 8,908 22,748 16,002 Virbela 1,811 2,040 3,974 3,853 Other Affiliated Services 1,072 1,043 2,749 1,881 Revenues reconciliation: Segment eliminations (1,292 ) (959 ) ($ 2,387 ) ($ 1,853 ) Consolidated revenues $ 1,232,927 $ 1,415,060 $ 2,083,543 $ 2,425,791

ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA (In thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 North American Realty $ 34,122 $ 39,899 $ 55,325 $ 68,670 International Realty (3,782 ) (3,014 ) (7,458 ) (4,970 ) Virbela (1,196 ) (2,715 ) (2,492 ) (5,487 ) Other Affiliated Services (1,168 ) (747 ) (1,849 ) (1,576 ) Corporate expenses and other (3,247 ) (6,509 ) (5,470 ) (12,010 ) Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 24,729 $ 26,914 $ 38,056 $ 44,627

CONSOLIDATED US-GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (In thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 9,422 $ 9,359 $ 10,875 $ 18,223 Other (income) expense, net (1,156 ) 629 (1,694 ) 1,356 Income tax (benefit) expense 2,831 1,661 243 (3,488 ) Depreciation and amortization 2,779 2,429 5,358 4,387 Stock compensation expense(1) 8,488 9,230 18,148 17,028 Stock option expense 2,365 3,606 5,126 7,121 Adjusted EBITDA $ 24,729 $ 26,914 $ 38,056 $ 44,627 (1)This includes agent growth incentive stock compensation expense and stock compensation expense related to business acquisitions.

ADJUSTED OPERATING CASH FLOW (In thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 98,024 $ 53,791 $ 154,168 $ 165,298 Less: Customer Deposits 33,472 (23,373 ) 50,854 25,893 Adjusted Operating Cash Flow $ 64,552 $ 77,164 $ 103,314 $ 139,405





EXP WORLD HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share amounts)

June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 124,714 $ 121,594 Restricted cash 88,560 37,789 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $1,544 and $4,014, respectively 134,998 87,262 Prepaids and other assets 8,101 8,468 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 356,373 255,113 Property, plant, and equipment, net 15,224 18,151 Operating lease right-of-use assets 32 2,127 Other noncurrent assets 6,567 1,703 Intangible assets, net 11,728 8,700 Deferred tax assets 65,306 68,676 Goodwill 27,552 27,212 TOTAL ASSETS $ 482,782 $ 381,682 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 7,321 $ 10,391 Customer deposits 88,643 37,789 Accrued expenses 128,461 78,944 Current portion of lease obligation - operating lease 29 175 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 224,454 127,299 Long-term payable 5 4,697 Long-term lease obligation - operating lease, net of current portion 3 694 TOTAL LIABILITIES 224,462 132,690 EQUITY Common Stock, $0.00001 par value 900,000,000 shares authorized; 177,900,083 issued and 153,588,186 outstanding at June 30, 2023; 171,656,030 issued and 152,839,239 outstanding at December 31, 2022 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 701,806 611,872 Treasury stock, at cost: 24,311,897 and 18,816,791 shares held, respectively (463,738 ) (385,010 ) Accumulated earnings 18,138 20,723 Accumulated other comprehensive income 943 236 Total eXp World Holdings, Inc. stockholders' equity 257,151 247,823 Equity attributable to noncontrolling interest 1,169 1,169 TOTAL EQUITY 258,320 248,992 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 482,782 $ 381,682

EXP WORLD HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 10,875 $ 18,223 Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation expense 4,163 3,570 Amortization expense - intangible assets 1,195 817 Loss on dissolution of consolidated affiliates - 361 Allowance for credit losses on receivables/bad debt on receivables (2,470 ) 608 Equity in loss of unconsolidated affiliates 485 884 Agent growth incentive stock compensation expense 18,148 17,028 Stock option compensation 5,126 7,121 Agent equity stock compensation expense 65,652 86,835 Deferred income taxes, net 3,370 (6,892 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (45,266 ) (22,269 ) Prepaids and other assets 367 2,236 Customer deposits 50,854 25,893 Accounts payable (3,069 ) (1,152 ) Accrued expenses 49,273 31,961 Long term payable (4,692 ) - Other operating activities 157 74 NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 154,168 165,298 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of property, plant, equipment (3,433 ) (8,077 ) Investments in unconsolidated affiliates (5,350 ) - Capitalized software development costs in intangible assets (1,179 ) - NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (9,962 ) (8,077 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Repurchase of common stock (78,728 ) (79,820 ) Proceeds from exercise of options 1,253 780 Transactions with noncontrolling interests - (425 ) Dividends declared and paid (13,460 ) (11,744 ) NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES (90,935 ) (91,209 ) Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 620 (1,141 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 53,891 64,871 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning balance 159,383 175,910 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, ENDING BALANCE $ 213,274 $ 240,781 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOWS INFORMATION: Cash paid for income taxes 1,833 2,444 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Termination of lease obligation - operating lease 837 - Property, plant and equipment increase due to transfer of right-of-use lease asset 1,100 - Property, plant and equipment purchases in accounts payable - 246

eXp World Holdings Reports Q2 2023 Results

