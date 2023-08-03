Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust: CAPREIT Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

TORONTO, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust ("CAPREIT") (TSX: CAR.UN) announced today continued growth and strong operating and financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023. Management will host a conference call to discuss the financial results on Friday, August 4, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. ET.



HIGHLIGHTS:

As at June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

June 30, 2022

Total Portfolio Performance and Other Measures Number of suites and sites 64,843 66,586 66,536 Investment properties fair value(1) (000s) $ 17,015,631 $ 17,153,709 $ 16,874,572 Occupied AMR(2) Canadian Residential Portfolio(3) $ 1,460 $ 1,401 $ 1,371 The Netherlands Portfolio € 1,009 € 992 € 952 Change in monthly rent on suite turnovers(4) Canadian Residential Portfolio(3) 26.9 % 24.3 % 11.0 % The Netherlands Portfolio 19.0 % 23.1 % 23.2 % Occupancy Canadian Residential Portfolio(3) 98.8 % 98.9 % 98.8 % The Netherlands Portfolio 98.6 % 98.4 % 98.3 % Total Portfolio(5) 98.2 % 98.3 % 98.2 %

(1) Investment properties exclude assets held for sale, as applicable. (2) Occupied average monthly rent ("Occupied AMR") is defined as actual residential rents divided by the total number of occupied suites or sites in the property, and does not include revenues from parking, laundry or other sources. (3) Excludes MHC sites. (4) For the three months ended. (5) Includes MHC sites.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Financial Performance Operating revenues (000s) $ 263,798 $ 251,693 $ 524,745 $ 498,321 Net operating income ("NOI") (000s) $ 173,785 $ 166,093 $ 337,643 $ 319,265 NOI margin 65.9 % 66.0 % 64.3 % 64.1 % Same property NOI (000s) $ 167,436 $ 157,247 $ 325,587 $ 304,708 Same property NOI margin 66.4 % 66.2 % 64.9 % 64.4 % Net income (loss) (000s) $ 39,983 $ (250,354 ) $ (63,244 ) $ (205,045 ) FFO per unit - diluted (formerly known as "NFFO per unit - diluted")(1) $ 0.590 $ 0.583 $ 1.157 $ 1.138 Distributions per unit $ 0.363 $ 0.363 $ 0.725 $ 0.725 FFO payout ratio (formerly known as "NFFO payout ratio")(1) 61.5 % 61.9 % 62.5 % 63.6 %

(1) These measures are not defined by International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), do not have standard meanings and may not be comparable with other industries or companies. Please refer to the cautionary statements under the heading "Non-IFRS Measures" and the reconciliations provided in this press release.

As at June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

June 30, 2022

Financing Metrics and Liquidity Total debt to gross book value(1) 40.4 % 39.4 % 38.8 % Weighted average mortgage effective interest rate(2) 2.69 % 2.61 % 2.60 % Weighted average mortgage term (years)(2) 5.1 5.4 5.8 Debt service coverage (times)(1)(3) 1.9x 1.9x 1.9x Interest coverage (times)(1)(3) 3.6x 3.7x 3.8x Cash and cash equivalents (000s) $ 33,351 $ 47,303 $ 228,110 Available liquidity - Acquisition and Operating Facility (000s) $ 264,789 $ 333,416 $ 443,213 Capital Unitholders' equity (000s) $ 9,719,857 $ 10,003,695 $ 9,961,288 Net asset value(1) (000s) $ 9,686,669 $ 9,954,566 $ 9,933,769 Total number of units - diluted (000s) 169,691 171,599 175,319 Net asset value per unit - diluted(1) $ 57.08 $ 58.01 $ 56.66

(1) These measures are not defined by IFRS, do not have standard meanings and may not be comparable with other industries or companies. Please refer to the cautionary statements under the heading "Non-IFRS Measures" and the reconciliations provided in this press release. (2) Excludes liabilities related to assets held for sale, as applicable (3) Based on the trailing four quarters.



"Our operational performance remained robust in the second quarter of 2023, with near 99% occupancy on the Canadian residential portfolio maintained alongside strong and stable margins," commented Mark Kenney, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We also continue to act on our asset management program, and so far this year have sold $293 million worth of non-strategic buildings, while reinvesting $208 million of net proceeds into newly-built rental properties located in thriving regions throughout Canada. These high-quality, modern buildings now represent 10% of our Canadian portfolio value, and we will continue to increase that allocation. Above all else, this serves a greater purpose in supporting the supply of new construction rental housing in Canada's highest-density and fastest-growing cities."

"The CAPREIT 2.0 strategy has been well executed and we have made sound progress to date," added Stephen Co, Chief Financial Officer. "We have accretively allocated $101 million into our NCIB program this year in order to crystallize meaningful value for our Unitholders. We also secured $368 million in total mortgage refinancings at a weighted average interest rate of 4.1%. Our diluted FFO per Unit increased by 1.2% this quarter compared to the prior year period, primarily driven by our strong organic growth, supplemented by NCIB repurchases. This was achieved despite elevated interest costs which we're incurring on our credit facilities. However, with $265 million in available capacity on our Canadian credit facility and a strong capital recycling program, we have ample liquidity to support our strategic priorities moving forward."

SUMMARY OF Q2 - 2023 RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Strategic Initiatives Update

CAPREIT continues to invest in strategic opportunities that are accretive. For the three months ended June 30, 2023, CAPREIT acquired four properties comprised of 326 suites located in Canada for $151.6 million. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, CAPREIT acquired five properties for a total acquisition cost of $208.3 million.

CAPREIT disposed of six non-core properties, which were comprised of 1,013 suites and sites located in Canada and the Netherlands for the three months ended June 30, 2023 for $139.9 million (excluding transaction costs and other adjustments). For the six months ended June 30, 2023, CAPREIT disposed of $293.7 million (excluding transaction costs and other adjustments) worth of non-core property dispositions.

During the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, CAPREIT purchased and cancelled approximately 0.2 million and 2.2 million Trust Units under the normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") program, at a weighted average purchase price of $47.59 and $46.53 per Trust Unit, respectively, for a total cost of $9.4 million and $100.9 million, respectively.

Pursuant to CAPREIT's strategy of upgrading and diversifying its property portfolio through accretive, on-strategy acquisitions and selected non-core or opportunistic dispositions, CAPREIT is currently targeting the disposition of approximately $400 million to $500 million of Canadian properties in 2023.

Operating Results

On turnovers, monthly residential rents for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 increased by 26.9% on 3.3% and 26.8% on 5.8%, respectively, of the Canadian portfolio, compared to an increase of 11.0% on 4.2% and 10.6% on 7.9%, respectively, of the Canadian portfolio, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.

Same property Occupied AMR for the Canadian residential portfolio as at June 30, 2023 increased by 5.1% compared to June 30, 2022, while same property occupancy for the Canadian residential portfolio remained stable at 98.8%.

NOI increased by 6.5% and 6.9%, respectively, for the same property portfolio for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to the same periods last year. Additionally, same property NOI margin increased to 66.4%, up 0.2%, for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and increased to 64.9%, up 0.5%, for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to the same periods last year.

Diluted FFO per unit (formerly known as "diluted NFFO per unit") increased by 1.2% and 1.7% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively, compared to the same periods last year primarily due to same property organic growth and supplemented by accretive NCIB purchases.

Balance Sheet Highlights

CAPREIT's financial position remains strong with $264.8 million of available capacity on its Acquisition and Operating Facility.

Based on the current property portfolio and execution of strategic initiatives, management expects to raise between $600 million and $650 million in mortgages for the Canadian portfolio for 2023.

To date, CAPREIT completed or committed consolidated mortgage refinancings of $368.1 million. The mortgages refinanced have a weighted average term to maturity of 6.0 years and a weighted average interest rate of 4.13%.

For the three months and six months ended June 30, 2023, the overall carrying value of investment properties (excluding assets held for sale) decreased by $105.6 million and $138.1 million respectively. The decrease for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 was primarily attributed to fair value losses and loss on foreign currency translation but was partially mitigated by net acquisitions and property capital investments.

Diluted NAV per unit as at June 30, 2023 decreased to $57.08 from $57.47 as at March 31, 2023 and $58.01 as at December 31, 2022, primarily due to fair value losses recognized in investment properties, partially offset by the effects of accretive purchases of Trust Units for cancellation through the NCIB program.

OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL RESULTS

Portfolio Occupied Average Monthly Rents

Total Portfolio Same Property Portfolio(1) As at June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Occupied

AMR Occ. % Occupied

AMR Occ. % Occupied

AMR Occ. % Occupied

AMR Occ. % Average Canadian residential suites $ 1,460 98.8 $ 1,371 98.8 $ 1,454 98.8 $ 1,384 98.8 Average MHC sites $ 435 96.0 $ 423 95.9 $ 435 96.0 $ 423 95.8 Average Netherlands portfolio € 1,009 98.6 € 952 98.3 € 1,009 98.6 € 952 98.3

(1) Same property Occupied AMR and occupancy include all properties held as at June 30, 2022, but exclude properties disposed of or held for sale as at June 30, 2023.



The rate of growth in total portfolio Occupied AMR has been primarily driven by (i) new acquisitions completed over the past 12 months and (ii) same property organic growth. The rate of growth in same property Occupied AMR has been primarily due to (i) rental increases on turnover in the rental markets of most provinces across the Canadian portfolio and (ii) rental increases on renewals.



The weighted average gross rent per square foot for total Canadian residential suites was approximately $1.80 as at June 30, 2023, increased from $1.70 as at June 30, 2022.

Canadian Portfolio

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Change in

monthly rent Turnovers and

Renewals(1) Change in

monthly rent Turnovers and

Renewals(1) % % % % Suite turnovers 26.9 3.3 11.0 4.2 Lease renewals 2.6 13.8 1.5 12.0 Weighted average of turnovers and renewals 7.3 4.0

(1) Percentage of suites turned over or renewed during the period based on the total weighted average number of residential suites (excluding co-ownerships and MHC sites) held during the period.

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Change in

monthly rent Turnovers and

Renewals(1) Change in

monthly rent Turnovers and

Renewals(1) % % % % Suite turnovers 26.8 5.8 10.6 7.9 Lease renewals 2.5 59.2 1.3 61.4 Weighted average of turnovers and renewals 4.7 2.4

(1) Percentage of suites turned over or renewed during the period based on the total weighted average number of residential suites (excluding co-ownerships and MHC sites) held during the period.



The Netherlands Portfolio

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Change in

monthly rent Turnovers and

Renewals(1) Change in

monthly rent Turnovers and

Renewals(1) % % % % Suite turnovers 19.0 2.9 23.2 2.6 Lease renewals - - - - Weighted average of turnovers and renewals 19.0 23.2

(1) Percentage of suites turned over or renewed during the period based on the total weighted average number of Dutch residential suites held during the period.

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Change in

monthly rent Turnovers and

Renewals(1) Change in

monthly rent Turnovers and

Renewals(1) % % % % Suite turnovers 19.6 6.8 22.2 5.1 Lease renewals - - - - Weighted average of turnovers and renewals 19.6 22.2

(1) Percentage of suites turned over or renewed during the period based on the total weighted average number of Dutch residential suites held during the period.



As the Netherlands lease renewals occur once a year in July, there were no changes in lease renewals for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022. For rent renewal increases due to indexation beginning on July 1, 2023, ERES served tenant notices to 6,659 suites, representing 97% of the residential portfolio, across which the average rental increase due to indexation and household income adjustment is 4.0%. In the prior year period, ERES served tenant notices to 6,499 suites, representing 96% of the residential portfolio, across which the average rental increase due to indexation and household income adjustment is 3.0%.

Net Operating Income

Same properties for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 are defined as all properties owned by CAPREIT continuously since December 31, 2021, and therefore do not take into account the impact on performance of acquisitions or dispositions completed during 2023 and 2022, or properties that are classified as held for sale as at June 30, 2023.

($ Thousands) Total NOI Same Property NOI For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 %(1) 2023 2022 %(1) Total operating revenues $ 263,798 $ 251,693 4.8 $ 252,117 $ 237,408 6.2 Operating expenses Realty taxes (24,047 ) (23,806 ) 1.0 (22,896 ) (22,508 ) 1.7 Utilities (17,933 ) (17,825 ) 0.6 (17,409 ) (16,806 ) 3.6 Other(2) (48,033 ) (43,969 ) 9.2 (44,376 ) (40,847 ) 8.6 Total operating expenses $ (90,013 ) $ (85,600 ) 5.2 $ (84,681 ) $ (80,161 ) 5.6 NOI $ 173,785 $ 166,093 4.6 $ 167,436 $ 157,247 6.5 NOI margin 65.9 % 66.0 % 66.4 % 66.2 %

(1) Represents the year-over-year percentage change. (2) Comprises repairs and maintenance ("R&M"), wages, insurance, advertising, legal costs and expected credit losses.

($ Thousands) Total NOI Same Property NOI For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 %(1) 2023 2022 %(1) Total operating revenues $ 524,745 $ 498,321 5.3 $ 501,782 $ 473,416 6.0 Operating expenses Realty taxes (48,084 ) (47,253 ) 1.8 (45,601 ) (44,811 ) 1.8 Utilities (42,092 ) (41,984 ) 0.3 (40,655 ) (39,482 ) 3.0 Other(2) (96,926 ) (89,819 ) 7.9 (89,939 ) (84,415 ) 6.5 Total operating expenses $ (187,102 ) $ (179,056 ) 4.5 $ (176,195 ) $ (168,708 ) 4.4 NOI $ 337,643 $ 319,265 5.8 $ 325,587 $ 304,708 6.9 NOI margin 64.3 % 64.1 % 64.9 % 64.4 %

(1) Represents the year-over-year percentage change. (2) Comprises repairs and maintenance ("R&M"), wages, insurance, advertising, legal costs and expected credit losses.



Operating Revenues

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, total operating revenues for the total and same property portfolios increased compared to the same periods last year, primarily due to increases in monthly rents on turnovers and renewals. Contributions from acquisitions, partially offset by dispositions, further contributed to higher operating revenues for the total portfolio.

Operating Expenses

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 operating costs increased for the same property portfolio compared to the same periods last year primarily due to increase in other operating expenses. Other operating expenses increased primarily due to higher R&M costs, partially offset by lower insurance costs related to claim recoveries. The higher R&M costs in both periods are due to general inflationary pressures, as well as higher maintenance costs that correspond with a reduction in discretionary capital expenditures, reflecting CAPREIT's strategic reallocation of capital in response to the tight rental market in Canada.

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, other operating expenses for the total portfolio increased for the same reasons as described above and due to certain required maintenance costs for the operation of CAPREIT's septic systems at primarily two MHC properties, one of which was disposed of on March 1, 2023 while the other was disposed of on June 30, 2023.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

More detailed information and analysis is included in CAPREIT's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and MD&A for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, which have been filed on SEDAR+ and can be viewed at www.sedarplus.ca under CAPREIT's profile or on CAPREIT's website on the investor relations page at www.capreit.ca .

Conference Call

A conference call hosted by Mark Kenney, President and Chief Executive Officer, Stephen Co, Chief Financial Officer, and Julian Schonfeldt, Chief Investment Officer, will be held on Friday, August 4, 2023 at 9:00 am ET. The telephone numbers for the conference call are: International: +1 (929) 526-1599, Canadian Toll Free: (833) 950-0062. The conference call access code is 960207.

The call will also be webcast live and accessible through the CAPREIT website at www.capreit.ca - click on "For Investors" and follow the link at the top of the page. A replay of the webcast will be available for one year after the webcast at the same link.

The slide presentation to accompany management's comments during the conference call will be available on the CAPREIT website an hour and a half prior to the conference call.

About CAPREIT

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at June 30, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 65,000 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $17 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe. For more information about CAPREIT, its business and its investment highlights, please visit our website at www.capreit.ca and our public disclosure which can be found under our profile at www.sedarplus.ca .

Non-IFRS Measures

CAPREIT prepares and releases unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and audited consolidated annual financial statements in accordance with IFRS. In this and other earnings releases and investor conference calls, as a complement to results provided in accordance with IFRS, CAPREIT discloses measures not recognized under IFRS which do not have standard meanings prescribed by IFRS. These include Funds From Operations ("FFO"), Net Asset Value ("NAV"), Total Debt, Gross Book Value, and Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Amortization and Fair Value ("Adjusted EBITDAFV") (the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures"), as well as diluted FFO per unit, Ratio of Total Debt to Gross Book Value, Debt Service Coverage Ratio and Interest Coverage Ratio (the "Non-IFRS Ratios" and together with the Non-IFRS Financial Measures, the "Non-IFRS Measures"). These Non-IFRS Measures are further defined and discussed in the MD&A released on August 3, 2023, which should be read in conjunction with this press release. Since these measures and related per unit amounts are not recognized under IFRS, they may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other issuers. CAPREIT presents the Non-IFRS Measures because management believes Non-IFRS Measures are relevant measures of the ability of CAPREIT to earn revenue and to evaluate its performance, financial condition and cash flows. These Non-IFRS Measures have been assessed for compliance with the new National Instrument 52-112 and a reconciliation of these Non-IFRS Measures is included in this press release below. The Non-IFRS Measures should not be construed as alternatives to net income (loss) or cash flows from operating activities determined in accordance with IFRS as indicators of CAPREIT's performance or the sustainability of our distributions.

CAPREIT undertook a comprehensive review of MD&A disclosures and, starting with the first quarter of 2023, streamlined disclosures to focus on measures and metrics that management believes are the most relevant. Accordingly, CAPREIT is no longer disclosing Ratio of Total Debt to Gross Historical Cost and Ratio of Total Debt to Total Capitalization, amongst others. In this press release, CAPREIT relabeled Normalized Funds from Operations ("NFFO") to FFO (formerly known as "NFFO") and as such, introduced a modified definition of FFO which is identical to the prior definition of NFFO. As a result CAPREIT will no longer refer to NFFO throughout the press release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained, or contained in documents incorporated by reference, in this press release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to CAPREIT's future outlook and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial position, business strategy, budgets, litigation, occupancy rates, rental rates, productivity, projected costs, acquisitions, dispositions, capital investments, development and development opportunities, financial results, taxes, plans and objectives of, or involving, CAPREIT. Particularly, statements regarding CAPREIT's future results, performance, achievements, prospects, costs, opportunities and financial outlook, including those relating to acquisitions, dispositions and capital investment strategies and the real estate industry generally, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "would", "should", "could", "likely", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "project", "budget", "continue" or the negative thereof, or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding expected growth, results of operations, performance, and business prospects and opportunities. In addition, certain specific assumptions were made in preparing forward-looking information, including: that the Canadian and Dutch economies will generally experience growth, which, however, may be adversely impacted by the global economy, inflation and increasing interest rates, potential health crises and their direct or indirect impacts on the business of CAPREIT, including CAPREIT's ability to enforce leases, perform capital expenditure work, increase rents and apply for above guideline increases, obtain financings at favourable interest rates; that Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation ("CMHC") mortgage insurance will continue to be available and that a sufficient number of lenders will participate in the CMHC-insured mortgage program to ensure competitive rates; that the Canadian capital markets will continue to provide CAPREIT with access to equity and/or debt at reasonable rates; that vacancy rates for CAPREIT properties will be consistent with historical norms; that rental rates on renewals will grow; that rental rates on turnovers will grow; that the difference between in-place and market-based rents will be reduced upon such turnovers and renewals; that CAPREIT will effectively manage price pressures relating to its energy usage; and, with respect to CAPREIT's financial outlook regarding capital investments, assumptions respecting projected costs of construction and materials, availability of trades, the cost and availability of financing, CAPREIT's investment priorities, the properties in which investments will be made, the composition of the property portfolio and the projected return on investment in respect of specific capital investments. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions and information that is currently available to management, including current market conditions and management's assessment of acquisition, disposition and other opportunities that are or may become available to CAPREIT, which is subject to change as opportunities become available and management is able to better assess their commercial viability, management believes they are reasonable as of the date hereof; however, there can be no assurance actual results, terms or timing will be consistent with these forward-looking statements, and they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond CAPREIT's control, that may cause CAPREIT's or the industry's actual results, performance, achievements, prospects and opportunities in future periods to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks related to: rent control and residential tenancy regulations, general economic conditions, privacy, cyber security and data governance risks, talent management and human resources shortages, taxation-related risks, energy costs, public health crises, environmental matters, vendor management and third-party service providers, operating risk, valuation risk, climate change, other regulatory compliance risks, availability of debt, risks related to acquisitions, dispositions and property development, catastrophic events, litigation risk, liquidity and price volatility of Trust Units, CAPREIT's investment in ERES, potential conflicts of interest, investment restrictions, lack of diversification of investment assets, geographic concentration, illiquidity of real property, capital investments, leasing risk, competition for real property investments, dependence on key personnel, adequacy of insurance and captive insurance, competition for residents, controls over financial reporting, the nature of CAPREIT Trust Units, Unitholder liability, dilution, distributions, participation in CAPREIT's distribution reinvestment plan ("DRIP") and foreign operation and currency risks. There can be no assurance that the expectations of CAPREIT's management will prove to be correct. These risks and uncertainties are more fully described in regulatory filings, including CAPREIT's Annual Information Form, which can be obtained on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca , under CAPREIT's profile, as well as under "Risks and Uncertainties" section of the MD&A released on August 3, 2023. The information in this press release is based on information available to management as of August 3, 2023. Subject to applicable law, CAPREIT does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information.

SELECTED NON-IFRS MEASURES

A reconciliation of net income (loss) to FFO (formerly known as "NFFO") is as follows:

($ Thousands, except per unit amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (loss) $ 39,983 $ (250,354 ) $ (63,244 ) $ (205,045 ) Adjustments: Fair value adjustments of investment properties 110,815 466,663 296,201 447,108 Fair value adjustments of investments (2,940 ) 33,803 21,717 78,201 Fair value adjustments of derivative financial instruments (1,576 ) (36,845 ) 10,027 (68,422 ) Unit-based compensation remeasurement loss (gain) 731 (7,196 ) 2,364 (9,186 ) Fair value adjustments of Exchangeable LP Units 5,683 (14,827 ) 13,686 (25,423 ) Interest expense on Exchangeable LP Units 591 608 1,188 1,217 Gain on non-controlling interest (27,818 ) (109,516 ) (6,708 ) (67,572 ) Net FFO impact attributable to ERES units held by non-controlling unitholders(1) (4,878 ) (4,496 ) (9,470 ) (8,930 ) Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (16,064 ) (889 ) (63,016 ) 15,575 Loss (gain) on foreign currency translation (8,022 ) 5,069 (9,349 ) 17,152 Loss on transactions and other activities(2) 4,280 18,212 6,071 20,125 Lease principal repayment (297 ) (169 ) (584 ) (446 ) Former FFO $ 100,488 $ 100,063 $ 198,883 $ 194,354 Reorganization, senior management termination, and retirement costs(3) - 4,007 2,024 6,250 Amortization of losses from AOCL to interest and other financing costs 19 630 68 1,173 Net gain on derecognition of debt (431 ) (2,763 ) (3,746 ) (2,763 ) Mortgage prepayment cost - 896 - 1,342 Costs relating to transactions that were not completed - 38 - 137 FFO (formerly known as "NFFO") $ 100,076 $ 102,871 $ 197,229 $ 200,493 Weighted average number of units (000s) - diluted 169,664 176,322 170,461 176,159 FFO per unit - diluted (formerly known as "NFFO per unit - diluted") $ 0.590 $ 0.583 $ 1.157 $ 1.138 Total distributions declared $ 61,498 $ 63,695 $ 123,326 $ 127,441 FFO payout ratio (formerly known as "NFFO payout ratio")(4) 61.5 % 61.9 % 62.5 % 63.6 %

(1) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, the adjustment is based on applying the 35% and 35%, respectively, weighted average ownership held by ERES non-controlling unitholders (June 30, 2022 - 34% and 34%, respectively) to ERES's FFO of $14,098 (€9,652) and $27,449 (€18,896), respectively (for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 - $13,536 or €9,881 and $27,480 or €19,655, respectively) and adjusting for $nil of acquisition fees for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 (for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 - $312 and $1,215, respectively) charged by CAPREIT to ERES, which are eliminated upon consolidation. (2) Includes amortization of property, plant, and equipment and right-of-use asset and impairment of goodwill. (3) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, includes $nil and $86, respectively, of accelerated vesting of previously granted unit-based compensation (three and six months ended June 30, 2022 - $583 and $976, respectively). (4) The payout ratio compares distributions declared to FFO (formerly known as "NFFO").



Reconciliation of Unitholders' Equity to NAV:

($ Thousands, except per unit amounts) As at June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

June 30, 2022

Unitholders' equity $ 9,719,857 $ 10,003,695 $ 9,961,288 Adjustments: Exchangeable LP Units 83,776 71,668 75,261 Unit-based compensation financial liabilities excluding ERES's unit options plan 22,856 17,455 18,699 Deferred income tax liability 65,123 120,524 140,232 Deferred income tax asset (13,453 ) (6,173 ) (4,414 ) Derivative assets - non-current (56,440 ) (62,599 ) (64,289 ) Derivative assets - current (5,758 ) - (23,102 ) Derivative liabilities - current 10,555 10,625 - Adjustment to ERES non-controlling interest(1) (139,847 ) (200,629 ) (169,906 ) NAV $ 9,686,669 $ 9,954,566 $ 9,933,769 Diluted number of units 169,691 171,599 175,319 NAV per unit - diluted $ 57.08 $ 58.01 $ 56.66

(1) CAPREIT accounts for the non-controlling interest in ERES as a liability, measured at the trading value of ERES's units not owned by CAPREIT. The adjustment is made so that the non-controlling interest in ERES is measured at ERES's disclosed NAV, rather than ERES's trading value. The table below summarizes the calculation of adjustment to ERES non-controlling interest as at June 30, 2023, December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022:

($ Thousands) As at June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

June 30, 2022

ERES's NAV € 733,688 € 899,166 € 992,362 Ownership by ERES non-controlling interest 35 % 34 % 34 % Closing foreign exchange rate 1.4422 1.4498 1.3473 Impact to NAV due to ERES's non-controlling unitholders $ 370,349 $ 443,228 $ 454,583 Less: ERES units held by non-controlling unitholders $ 230,502 $ 242,599 $ 284,677 Adjustment to ERES non-controlling interest $ 139,847 $ 200,629 $ 169,906



Reconciliation for Total Debt and Total Debt Ratios:

($ Thousands) As at June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

June 30, 2022

Mortgages payable - non-current $ 5,993,448 $ 5,963,820 $ 6,113,263 Mortgages payable - current 598,041 613,277 454,321 Liabilities related to assets held for sale 3,224 38,116 - Mortgage debt 6,594,713 6,615,213 6,567,584 Bank Indebtedness - non-current 480,763 388,975 260,220 Total Debt $ 7,075,476 $ 7,004,188 $ 6,827,804 Total Assets $ 17,451,329 $ 17,741,888 $ 17,557,997 Add: Total accumulated amortization and depreciation 42,525 42,100 38,525 Gross Book Value(1) $ 17,493,854 $ 17,783,988 $ 17,596,522 Ratio of Total Debt to Gross Book Value 40.4 % 39.4 % 38.8 % Ratio of Mortgage debt to Gross Book Value 37.7 % 37.2 % 37.3 %

(1) Gross Book Value ("GBV") is defined by CAPREIT's Declaration of Trust.



Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDAFV:

($ Thousands) For the trailing 12 months ended June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

June 30, 2022

Net income $ 155,438 $ 13,637 $ 630,127 Adjustments: Interest and other financing costs 193,850 180,434 173,176 Interest on Exchangeable LP Units 2,406 2,435 2,107 Current and deferred income tax expense (recovery) (87,170 ) (10,034 ) 84,763 Amortization of property, plant and equipment and right-of-use asset 6,888 7,462 7,943 Unit-based compensation amortization expense 6,976 7,256 7,411 EUPP unit-based compensation expense (531 ) (514 ) (508 ) Fair value adjustments of investment properties 317,420 468,327 (244,146 ) Fair value adjustments of financial instruments 80,064 7,440 (46,902 ) Net gain on derecognition of debt (2,749 ) (1,766 ) (2,763 ) Gain on non-controlling interest (43,958 ) (104,822 ) (48,747 ) Loss (gain) on foreign currency translation (5,501 ) 21,000 22,478 Loss on dispositions and other 4,024 3,318 2,406 Adjusted EBITDAFV adjustment for income from investment in associate(1) - - (7,060 ) Goodwill impairment loss - 14,278 14,278 Adjusted EBITDAFV $ 627,157 $ 608,451 $ 594,563

(1) Relates to CAPREIT's share of Irish Residential Properties REIT plc investment property fair value gain.



Debt Service Coverage Ratio

($ Thousands) For the trailing 12 months ended June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 June 30, 2022 Interest on mortgages payable and liabilities related to assets held for sale $ 158,766 $ 154,467 $ 148,301 Interest on bank indebtedness 17,056 8,292 7,026 Mortgage principal repayments 162,248 162,048 156,791 Debt service payments $ 338,070 $ 324,807 $ 312,118 Adjusted EBITDAFV $ 627,157 $ 608,451 $ 594,563 Debt Service Coverage Ratio (times) 1.9x 1.9x 1.9x



Interest Coverage Ratio