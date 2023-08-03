RGC Resources Inc.: RGC Resources, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Earnings

ROANOKE, Va., Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGCO) announced consolidated Company earnings of $686,816, or $0.07 per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to earnings of $592,527, or $0.06 per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. CEO Paul Nester stated, "We experienced earnings growth driven primarily by improved utility margins and the investment in Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP), net of higher interest expense." Nester further commented, "We are pleased that the U.S. Supreme Court acted quickly, allowing the MVP project to resume forward construction and hopefully enabling a much needed, new supply of natural gas to the Roanoke region by this winter."



Net loss for the twelve months ended June 30, 2023 was $1,130,122, or $0.11 per share. Underlying net income for the twelve months ended June 30, 2023 was $10,209,447, or $1.03 per share, compared to $9,255,083, or $1.06 per share, for the twelve months ended June 30, 2022. Nester attributed the underlying net income increase to improved utility margins associated with infrastructure replacement programs, the implementation of the new non-gas rates and the investment in the MVP. Underlying earnings per share declined due to the impact of the March 2022 equity offering on the weighted average shares outstanding.

RGC Resources, Inc. provides energy and related products and services to customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries Roanoke Gas Company and RGC Midstream, LLC.

Utility margins is a non-GAAP measure defined as utility revenues less cost of gas. Underlying net income removes the effect of the after-tax impairment charge specific to the MVP investment from the results of operations to enhance the comparability of financial results between periods. Management considers these non-GAAP measures to provide useful information to both management and investors for purpose of such comparability and in evaluating operating performance, but they should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results.

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2023 is not indicative of the results to be expected for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2023 as quarterly earnings are affected by the highly seasonal nature of the business and weather conditions generally result in greater earnings during the winter months.

The statements in this release that are not historical facts constitute "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. In order to comply with the terms of the safe harbor, the Company notes that a variety of factors could cause the Company's actual results and experience to differ materially from any expectations expressed in the Company's forward-looking statements, regarding customer growth, infrastructure investment and margins. These risks and uncertainties include gas prices and supply, geopolitical considerations and regulatory and legal challenges and those set forth in Item 1-A of the Company's fiscal 2022 Form 10-K. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectations only as of the date they are made. The Company assumes no duty to update these statements should expectations change or actual results differ from current expectations except as required by applicable laws and regulations.

Past performance is not necessarily a predictor of future results.

Summary financial statements for the third quarter and twelve months are as follows:

RGC Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating revenues $ 13,660,245 $ 17,259,899 $ 99,084,797 $ 83,407,916 Operating expenses 11,861,780 15,619,727 81,695,733 68,390,770 Operating income 1,798,465 1,640,172 17,389,064 15,017,146 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate 519,482 235 524,991 252,721 Impairment of unconsolidated affiliates - - (15,270,090 ) (39,822,213 ) Other income, net 6,725 221,141 772,048 1,052,476 Interest expense 1,423,566 1,102,214 5,375,607 4,334,968 Income (loss) before income taxes 901,106 759,334 (1,959,594 ) (27,834,838 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 214,290 166,807 (829,472 ) (7,517,946 ) Net income (loss) $ 686,816 $ 592,527 $ (1,130,122 ) $ (20,316,892 ) Net earnings (loss) per share of common stock: Basic $ 0.07 $ 0.06 $ (0.11 ) $ (2.32 ) Diluted $ 0.07 $ 0.06 $ (0.11 ) $ (2.32 ) Cash dividends per common share $ 0.1975 $ 0.1950 $ 0.7875 $ 0.7700 Reconciliation of GAAP net income to underlying net income: Net income (loss) as reported $ 686,816 $ 592,527 $ (1,130,122 ) $ (20,316,892 ) Impairment - net of income tax - - 11,339,569 29,571,975 Underlying net income $ 686,816 $ 592,527 $ 10,209,447 $ 9,255,083 Underlying earnings per share: basic and diluted $ 0.07 $ 0.06 $ 1.03 $ 1.06 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 9,939,843 9,798,700 9,873,686 8,756,025 Diluted 9,942,871 9,804,289 9,873,686 8,756,025 Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) June 30, Assets 2023 2022 Current assets $ 25,754,930 $ 35,589,886 Utility property, net 243,087,547 224,145,150 Other non-current assets 25,923,607 39,008,457 Total Assets $ 294,766,084 $ 298,743,493 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities $ 27,252,815 $ 21,063,473 Long-term debt, net 126,252,586 130,265,070 Deferred credits and other non-current liabilities 40,312,870 41,832,326 Total Liabilities 193,818,271 193,160,869 Stockholders' Equity 100,947,813 105,582,624 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 294,766,084 $ 298,743,493