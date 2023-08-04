Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 04.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 694 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung 4.8.2023: Kurschance! Und warum hier heute noch rein…!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QNWR | ISIN: US8808811074 | Ticker-Symbol: 430
Tradegate
01.08.23
15:44 Uhr
6,390 Euro
-0,190
-2,89 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
TERNS PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TERNS PHARMACEUTICALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,5506,71010:59
6,5506,70010:56
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.08.2023 | 00:06
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Terns Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grant to New Employee Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Terns" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: TERN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small-molecule product candidates to address serious diseases, including oncology, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity, today announced that it has granted as of August 1, 2023 an equity inducement award to one new employee under the terms of the 2022 Employment Inducement Award Plan (the "Inducement Plan"). The equity award was approved by the Compensation Committee of the Company's Board of Directors in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) and was made as a material inducement to the employee's acceptance of employment with Terns.

The Company granted an option to purchase 32,000 shares of Terns common stock to the new employee. The options have a 10-year term and an exercise price per share equal to $7.18, which was the closing price of Terns' common stock on August 1, 2023, the date of grant. The options vest over four years, subject to continued service through the applicable vesting dates.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals
Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small-molecule product candidates to address serious diseases, including oncology, NASH and obesity. Terns' pipeline includes two clinical stage development programs including an allosteric BCR-ABL inhibitor and a THR-ß agonist (+/- an FXR agonist), and preclinical small-molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist and GIPR modulator programs. For more information, please visit: www.ternspharma.com.

Contacts for Terns

Investors
Mark Vignola
investors@ternspharma.com

Media
Jenna Urban
Berry & Company Public Relations
media@ternspharma.com


Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.