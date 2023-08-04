Ensurge Micropower ASA: Ensurge granted first patent for solid state battery

Ensurge currently holds over 100 international patents (US, Europe, Asia) in the fields of printed electronics devices (transistors, capacitors, inductors), process technology, novel materials, barrier materials and integration. A significant portion of Ensurge's portfolio, backed by manufacturing and product development expertise, has found application in the solid-state microbattery product strategy.

Ensurge has been granted its first U.S. patent, No. 11735791, on the core differentiating technology for a packaged solid-state battery on a stainless-steel substrate filed in 2020-21. An additional twelve patent applications related to deep innovation in the fabrication, packaging and manufacturing related to solid-state microbatteries, have been filed. With this, Ensurge expects to have strong all-around patent protection which will serve its manufacturing and potential licensing business models.

Other key components of IP include trade secrets and know-how related to manufacturing process expertise, machine and handling design, supply chain and quality, product test and design for manufacturability.

More filings will be made as Ensurge executes its technology and product roadmap.

About Ensurge Micropower

Ensurge is Energizing Innovation with the first ultrathin, flexible, reliable, and fundamentally safe solid-state lithium microbattery for the 1 to 100 milliampere-hour (mAh) class of wearable devices, connected sensors, and beyond. The innovative Ensurge Microbattery enables energy-dense rechargeable products that are ideal for form-factor-constrained applications including hearables (hearing aids and wireless headphones), digital and health wearables, sports and fitness devices, and IoT sensor solutions that use energy harvesting to power everyday things. The company's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, combines patented process technology and materials innovation with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods to bring the advantages of Ensurge technology to established and expanding markets.

