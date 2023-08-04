DJ Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD (LEMD LN) Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Aug-2023 / 09:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD DEALING DATE: 03-Aug-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 12.282 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10336324 CODE: LEMD LN ISIN: FR0010435297 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010435297 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LEMD LN Sequence No.: 262320 EQS News ID: 1695995 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

