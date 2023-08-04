DJ Amundi US Treasury Bond 10+Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Treasury Bond 10+Y UCITS ETF Dist (U10G LN) Amundi US Treasury Bond 10+Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Aug-2023 / 09:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond 10+Y UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 03-Aug-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 106.5061 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3770817 CODE: U10G LN ISIN: LU1407890620 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407890620 Category Code: NAV TIDM: U10G LN Sequence No.: 262538 EQS News ID: 1696443 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1696443&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 04, 2023 03:40 ET (07:40 GMT)