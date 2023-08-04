New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2023) - Making strides in the field of flexible packaging, Bloomflex has announced the launch of its latest innovative product, Bloom45. This consists of precision engineered modified atmosphere fresh produce packaging (MAP) and instructions on best post-harvest handling practices to ensure quality and sustainability.

"Our team's determination for innovation has been crucial in creating Bloom45," says Abhilash Maruvada, Bloomflex LLC, Managing director & CEO. "Our post-harvest scientists work closely with our polymer and packaging engineers, as well as our customers, to create the most suitable packaging solution for each specific application."

Bloom45 is a potent solution that addresses a key issue in our food supply chain. "With our in-house extrusion capabilities, we create complex structures, providing diverse packaging options and with our expertise in agriculture supply chain combined with precise breathing rate mapping algorithms have helped us engineer solutions in various formats," adds Maruvada.

Bloomflex is an ISO 9001:2015 and BRC certified enterprise with a specialty in research and development, packing technology, and manufacturing. Founded in the year 2014 by the visionary founder Manasa Yeddula (Managing Director), subsequently joined by Abhilash Maruvada (CEO), Nikhil Maruvada (COO), the firm recently reported a combined revenue of ₹300 Crores INR ($35 Million USD approximately) with a growth rate of 22% Year-over-Year (YoY).

They manufacture precision engineered modified atmospheric bags, using powerful laser technology and real-time camera verification, designed to extend the freshness of produce. Their portfolio also includes a range of products like barrier, normal, breathable and laminate films, various labels, lidding films, weld sealed wicket bags, custom pouches, and shaped punch/handle bags.

About Bloomflex

Bloomflex is a pioneering packing technology company based in Hyderabad, India with presence across 5 continents leveraging IoT, Big Data, and machine learning in manufacturing to create products that significantly reduce food waste and streamline supply chain processes.

Their mission is to lead the packaging industry with groundbreaking solutions that promote sustainability and combat inefficiencies. At the heart of this vision lies a strong commitment to minimize environmental impact and support global sustainability objectives. The introduction of Bloom45 not only marks the debut of an innovative product, but also signifies their unwavering dedication to a future where packaging plays a vital role in preserving freshness for longer durations with innovative packaging helps in minimizing waste, making a significant contribution to global food security and sustainability.

