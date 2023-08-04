

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DoubleTree by Hilton announced that starting Friday, it will begin offering a new allergy-friendly soft chocolate chip cookie, alongside the original DoubleTree chocolate chip cookie. DoubleTree by Hilton has collaborated with Partake Foods, an allergy-friendly food company, to produce the new cookie.



DoubleTree by Hilton is a global portfolio of more than 660 hotels with more than 150,000 rooms across 53 countries and territories.



Matt Schuyler, chief brand officer, Hilton, said: 'We're serving not just a cookie but a promise of care and personalization for each guest who walks through our doors.'



