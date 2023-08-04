Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) reported record quarterly gold production of 873koz in Q223 at a US$840/oz total cash cost and a US$1,150/oz all-in sustaining cost (AISC) that drove strong financial results of adjusted EPS of US$0.65/share and operating cash flow of US$1.46/share. Record-breaking production reflects 100% ownership for the full quarter of Canadian Malartic, which will add c 80-90koz in attributable production per quarter. Additionally, AEM recorded the safest half-year performance in its history. Guidance for FY23 has been reiterated at 3.24-3.44Moz at a cash cost of US$840-890/oz and AISC of US$1,140-1,190/oz. The quarterly dividend remains at US$0.40/share.

