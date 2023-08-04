DJ Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (NRJU LN) Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Aug-2023 / 10:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 03-Aug-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 32.9416 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 32681885 CODE: NRJU LN ISIN: FR0010524777 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010524777 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NRJU LN Sequence No.: 262553 EQS News ID: 1696497 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1696497&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 04, 2023 04:15 ET (08:15 GMT)