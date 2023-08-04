

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK car registrations continued to increase in July despite the challenging economic conditions as supply chain challenges eased, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, or SMMT, said Friday.



Car sales advanced 28.3 percent in July with new vehicle registrations at 143,921. As a result, the market enjoyed non-stop growth for a full year, the SMMT said.



Moreover, this was the best July performance since 2020. However, the lobby said the overall year-to-date sales remained behind pre-pandemic levels.



Data showed that company registration was the biggest driver of growth, as uptake by large fleets surged 61.9 percent. At the same time, business registrations grew 28.7 percent.



Meanwhile, private demand posted a marginal 0.3 percent growth in July. Of the total sales, electrified vehicles accounted for more than 35 percent. Although the market share of hybrid electric vehicles fell to 11.3 percent, sales increased in July.



Plug-in hybrid registrations posted a notable uplift for the second straight month as uptake rose 79.1 percent to account for 8.1 percent of the market.



However, the biggest increase was registered by battery electric vehicles, which recorded an 87.9 percent increase to account for 16.0 percent of total sales.



The SMMT said the demand for battery electric cars was such that a new one was registered every 60 seconds in the month. The lobby estimated this to improve to one every 50 seconds by the end of the year, and up to one every 40 seconds by the end of next year.



