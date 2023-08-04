

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices traded higher on Friday to build on overnight gains after Saudi Arabia and Russia, the world's second- and third-largest crude producers, pledged to cut output through next month.



Benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.4 percent to $85.47 a barrel, while WTI crude futures were up 0.4 percent at $81.88.



Oil prices remain on track for a sixth weekly gain on signs of tightening supply and record stockpile drop indicating improving demand.



Saudi Arabia on Thursday said it would extend its voluntary oil output cut of 1 million barrels per day for a third month to include September.



The cut 'can be extended, or extended and deepened,' according to Saudi Arabia's state news agency.



Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak also said that the country would cut oil exports by 300,000 bpd in September.



The extent of these output cuts will be a 'key driver of the size of deficits in coming months,' Goldman Sachs said in a research note.



It expects Russia's total production to edge lower gradually to 10.6 million barrels a day in October before picking up in December to reach 10.8 million bbl/d from January.



Meanwhile, the OPEC+ committee meeting later in the day isn't expected to recommend any changes to the output policies of the oil producer group.



