Filtronic is focused on market niches where its specialist expertise in designing and manufacturing high-performance radio frequency (RF) components and subsystems operating at frequencies up to 180GHz can command a premium. Management's strategic priority is to broaden the customer base and product range and optimise the utilisation of its RF manufacturing capacity. Factoring in improved component availability and recent contract wins, we forecast a return to revenue and EBITDA growth in FY24 followed by double-digit growth in FY25.

