04.08.2023
Shiba Memu Announces BitMart Listing As Presale Soars Past USD1.5M Milestone

London, UK, 08/04/23, Chainwire 
 
Shiba Memu, a buzzing new AI-backed crypto meme coin, is creating more stir as it surges past the USD1.5 million 
fundraising milestone and makes its exchange announcement debut with a BitMart listing - all within just one month of 
its presale starting. 
Getting listed on an established exchange like Bitmart, a significant player since 2017 that showcases an impressive 
roster of over 1500 cryptocurrency pairs, underscores a smart strategic play for the project. 
The main idea behind Shiba Memu's AI was born out of the team's experiences with excessive marketing agency fees in 
previous business endeavors. This motivated them to take the initiative, developing a self-promoting AI that can scale 
into a variety of practical applications. 
The tangible concept, combined with the appealing Shiba Memu mascot, has fueled a wave of interest from investors and 
crypto enthusiasts who recognize the long-term potential of the project. 
Shiba Memu is currently priced at USD0.0181, with a scheduled price increase every 24 hours, courtesy of the team's 
expertly programmed smart contract. This enticing mechanism is especially appealing to presale fans, as it guarantees 
the token purchase price will always be lower than the eventual exchange listing price. For example, if you bought 
today at USD0.0181 the increase by the end of the presale on day 60 would be 35%. 
SHMU tokens are available to purchase on the official Shiba Memu website here. 
Why is Shiba Memu Trending? 
Shiba Memu's notable success can be attributed to the untapped potential of its AI. Still in its early stages, the AI 
employs Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Sentiment Analysis to scan the web, primarily focusing on social 
platforms, for Shiba Memu mentions and tailors its promotions accordingly. 
This has transformed the brand image from a simple cute dog meme to a funny and engaging dog meme with a sharp sense of 
humor! The glimpse into the project's future, and the forthcoming AI dashboards scheduled for Q4, are whetting investor 
appetite for meme coins with tangible utility. 
The project boasts a healthy outlook in its tokenomics, with 85% of tokens being dedicated to its presale, 10% to 
exchange listing liquidity and 5% to development - putting real power in the hands of SHMU owners in the future 
development of the dApp. 
Crypto Community Backing Is Driving Shiba Memu Engagement Through the Roof 
With more and more hard-hitting YouTubers getting involved with the project, it's no wonder that global enthusiasm for 
the project is growing by the day. 
Prominent Youtuber NFTsGuide, with over 700K followers recently described the project as a 'AI Marketing Powerhouse', 
which again goes to show how the developers premise of building self-marketing tech is relatable to not only investors 
but crypto enthusiasts. 
Some have even speculated that Shiba Memu is in the running to dominate other memes, with Crypto Moonlight's channel 
suggesting this could be an interesting opportunity for those who missed out on PEPE and others like Austin Hilton 
making some bold price predictions and calculations about how much SHMU investors would need to hold to hit significant 
ROI. 
The rapidity with which word has spread and the interest it's gauged from seasoned hands like those above goes to show 
that the marketing tactics implemented so far are gaining serious traction - it will be interesting indeed to see how 
this one plays out. 
Now on day 32 of the presale which is scheduled to run for 60 days, at which time the price will have increased 119% 
from USD0.011125 to USD0.024400, Shiba Memu is truly racing ahead - time is running out for investors looking to get 
involved. 
About Shiba Memu 
Shiba Memu (SHMU) is a fresh dog-themed crypto meme coin that supports a platform utilizing AI to promote itself and 
generate buzz in online communities. This technology is poised to gain traction within the blockchain industry in the 
coming years, establishing Shiba Memu's position as an industry innovator. The innovative AI technology behind the 
project demonstrates true innovation in the meme coin sector, offering small and medium-sized businesses access to 
effective marketing solutions that could significantly cut costs and provide competitive advantage. 
Learn more about this innovative AI-powered dog meme on the official website. 
For more information: Website | Whitepaper | Socials 
 
Contact 
Shiba Memu 
Shiba Memu 
pr@shibamemu.com 
 
