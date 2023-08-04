Agricultural Biologicals Market To Reach USD 13500 million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 7.1% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Agricultural Biologicals Market is segmented by type (Biopesticides, Biostimulants, Biofertilizers), by application (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2023-2029. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Agriculture & Forestry Category.

Agricultural Biologicals market was valued at USD 8285.7 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 13500 million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

Download Free Sample: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-38P671/Global_Agricultural_Biologicals_Market

Major factors driving the growth of the Agricultural Biologicals Market

The prevalence of pest outbreaks in crops, rising consumer awareness of and demand for agricultural food of the highest quality, and the emergence of pest resistance to various plant protection products are some of the key drivers of the worldwide Agricultural Biologicals Market expansion.

Furthermore, the agricultural biologicals market is anticipated to be significantly influenced by the growing demand for foods produced through organic farming.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-38P671/global-agricultural-biologicals

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE AGRICULTURAL BIOLOGICALS MARKET

Although it is ideal for pesticides to be fatal to the creatures they are intended to control as well as biodegradable and environmentally beneficial, this is not always the case. As a result, several innocuous creatures that are beneficial to the ecosystem have died or been eliminated. In integrated nutrient management, which uses plant nutrients to support agriculture by displacing artificial fertilizers, biofertilizers are crucial. Both biopesticides and biofertilizers play a key role in ensuring the security of food for the growing population and restoring the soil's fertility and require more research to increase their quality. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the Agricultural Biologicals Market.

It will be crucial to increase resource usage efficiency, environmental protection, and system resilience as the world moves towards sustainable food and agriculture. A popular strategy for minimizing chemical inputs and maximizing the advantages of ecosystem interactions is increasing natural biodiversity. The agricultural industry as a whole has embraced the urgency and direction that the sustainable agriculture idea suggests. Many government, private, and non-profit agricultural research initiatives now include sustainability as a key element, and agricultural policy is starting to include it. More and more farmers and ranchers are starting their own journeys towards sustainability by integrating new ideas into their own businesses. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the Agricultural Biologicals Market.

Increased demand for organic foods and drinks has been influenced by changing consumer attitudes and behavior, including ideas like personal empowerment, resiliency, connection, and a desire for systemic change. Given more options and more health worries, many customers go to organic products for healthier alternatives. Many international groups place a high premium on creating sustainable food systems in the long run. The sustainability of food systems may be impacted by various agricultural management practices since these practices may have an influence on human health, animal welfare, food security, and environmental sustainability. In this essay, we examine the evidence that there are connections between agricultural practices (conventional vs. organic) and public health. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the Agricultural Biologicals Market.

To guarantee that new biotechnology products are secure for the environment and the health of people and animals, the federal government maintains a coordinated, risk-based framework. n. The government agencies actively support the creation and use of bio-pesticides and bio-fertilizers, which are crucial tools for putting these policies into practice. Administrative changes were made to streamline the technical evaluation and product review processes in order to encourage the development of bio-pesticides and bio-fertilizers. These changes could hasten the registration of related products, while research funding opportunities were also made available for pertinent research topics in product development and commercialization. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the Agricultural Biologicals Market.

Get Customized Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/customisation/QYRE-Auto-38P671/Global_Agricultural_Biologicals_Market

AGRICULTURAL BIOLOGICALS MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Due to the growing attention that farmers and agriculturalists are giving to the development of pest resistance products for crops in order to boost the production of high-quality crops, biopesticides have the biggest market share for agricultural biologicals globally. The area suitable for organic farming is expanding, and there is a rising market for organic goods, which is driving up demand for pesticides globally.

With a USD share of the worldwide market, North America emerged as the top region. Due to stringent usage restrictions on numerous synthetic crop protection agents, which represent a serious risk to both human health and the environment, the need for biological crop production and crop protection solutions is fast increasing. Throughout the projection period, market expansion is projected to be supported by North America's accessibility to contemporary agricultural technology, machinery, and other resources.

Download Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-38P671/Global_Agricultural_Biologicals_Market

Key Companies:

Bayer

Syngenta

Monsanto BioAg

BASF

Dupont

Marrone Bio Innovations

Arysta Lifescience

Certis USA

Koppert

Valagro

Biolchim

Valent Biosciences

Isagro

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-38P671&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS

- The Agricultural Robots market size is estimated to be worth USD 5820.3 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 16120 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 18.5% during the review period.

- Agricultural Surfactants market size is projected to reach USD 1732.1 million by 2027, from USD 1376.8 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2021-2027.

- Agricultural Bactericides market was valued at USD 9144.5 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 11070 million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

- The global Agricultural Colorants market was valued at USD 625.3 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 762.7 million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

- Crop Spraying Drone market was valued at USD 599.6 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 3400.4 million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 27.8%

- The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market was valued at USD 681.7 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 1695.5 million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

- The global Livestock Monitoring marke t size is estimated to be worth USD 562.1 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 1006.7 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 10.2% during the review period.

- The global weather forecasting services market size was valued at USD 1.63 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 4.19 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.3% from 2021 to 2030.

- Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Biostimulants market size is estimated to be worth USD 147.2 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 203 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.5% during the review period.

- The global Herbicide market size is expected to reach an overall market revenue of USD 7,998.9 million by 2025, by growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

- The global Dairy Herd Management market size is projected to reach USD 3243.5 Million by 2028, from USD 2423.4 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2022-2028.

- The global Crop Protection Chemicals market size is projected to reach USD 64520 Million by 2027, from USD 52630 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.9% during 2021-2027.

- The global Urea market size is projected to reach USD 67290 Million by 2027, from USD 43870 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.0% during 2021-2027.

- The global Phosphate Fertilizer market was valued at USD 52220 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 61050 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.8% during 2021-2027.

- The global Liquid Ammonia market was valued at USD 61040 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 72210 million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

- Soil Inoculants Market Research Report 2023

- Agricultural Spray Oil Market

- Smart Agriculture Livestock Monitoring Market

- Agricultural E-commerce Market

- Agricultural Products E-commerce Trading Platform Market

- Agricultural Handbag Market

- Agricultural Pump market

- Agriculture drone mapping and analytics market

Click here to see related reports on Agricultural Biologicals Market

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Sitemap: https://reports.valuates.com/sitemap/html/reports

https://reports.valuates.com/sitemap/html/reports/811

https://reports.valuates.com/sitemap/html/reports/812

https://reports.valuates.com/sitemap/html/reports/813

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/agricultural-biologicals-market-to-reach-usd-13500-million-by-2029--witnessing-a-cagr-of-7-1--valuates-reports-301893513.html