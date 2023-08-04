2x AUM Growth Year-Over-Year for GSD Capital, Demonstrates Rapid Expansion Despite Challenging Market Conditions

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2023) - AI trading fund, GSD Capital, reported assets under management (AUM) of $1 billion, representing nearly 2x year-over-year growth, continuing the fund's rapid rise since inception in 2021.

Founded by Timothy Goldberg, Tom Welsh, and Russel Lane, GSD Capital is a quant trading firm that provides a modern approach to fund management, harnessing the capabilities of artificial intelligence in trading and collateralized lending. The firm's rapidly growing AUM demonstrates the rising class of modern, high-net-worth professionals who are building generational wealth and turning to GSD Capital for a more holistic approach to managing their money.

"We are thrilled to celebrate our fund's 2nd year running with the remarkable achievement of over 10x growth in assets under management since inception. This accomplishment is a testament to the dedication and innovation of our team, and we couldn't be prouder of what we've accomplished so far," said GSD Capital's Co-Founder & CIO, Timothy Goldberg.

"As we look toward the future, we are continuing to lead the way in innovating the wealth management industry while driving growth and success for our clients and capital partners."

To keep pace with growing AUM, GSD Capital has doubled its headcount in the last year to nearly 300 employees, including investment advisors, client service professionals, engineers, and product team members.

About GSD Capital

GSD Capital is a systematic quantitative investment management firm where traders, AI researchers and technologists collaborate to develop proprietary trading algorithms and state-of-the-art investment software. The firm is data-driven, with machine learning and artificial intelligence piloting its trading strategies. Having launched in 2019 as a trading collective offering investment management services to private institutional clients, GSD Capital has morphed into a full fledged investment management firm that offers its services to individual investors through an innovative web platform.

