The "Investment Funds and Asset Management Market in Poland, 2022-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of investment funds and asset management sector in Poland.

The analysis covers three main pillars of the market including mutual funds, insurance, and pension assets. The report includes also a mid-term forecast of critical volumes for the period 2022-2024.

Market Outlook

The total value of assets under management is expected to recover in 2023 and then to grow subsequently in 2024 and 2025. A likely rebound in asset valuations will provide a relief while new flows, in particular within insurance 3rd pillar and retail investment funds are likely to drive total AuM to new highs in 2024/2025.

The planned dismantling of the old 2nd pillar pension funds (OFE) is still a big question mark and the government might postpone the decision past the upcoming 2023 parliamentary elections.

Companies Mentioned

Allianz

Izba Zarzadzajacych Funduszami i Aktywami IZFA

Komisja Nadzoru Finansowego KNF

Narodowy Bank Polski NBP

Nationale Nederlanden

PKO TFI

Pekao TFI

Santander TFI

TFI PZU

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Asset Management Market

Asset management market in Poland: Key Segments, 1H22

Assets under management evolution, 2018-1H22

Top asset managers (groups) by AuM, 1H22

3. Investment Funds

CEE 8 Investment fund industry size vs. growth matrix, 2019-1H22

CEE investment funds penetration benchmarks, 1H22

Evolution of assets, number of funds managers, 2017-3Q22

Fund assets by type of fund (open-end, closed), 2017-3Q22

Fund assets by type of fund (public/non-public assets), 2017-3Q22

Fund assets by underlying asset mix, 2019-3Q22

Top 10 players in investment fund market, 3Q22

Market share evolution of top fund managers, 2020-3Q22

Distribution online distribution platforms, 2022

Investment fund assets flows, 1Q19-3Q22

Fund assets structure by declared investment profile, 3Q22

Ownership of funds by groups (retail/financial/other), 2018-1H22

Local funds invested in foreign assets and foreign funds, 1H22

Fees and commissions charged by top fund managers, 3Q22

Revenues and costs of fund managers, 2021

Profitability tree for fund managers, 2018-2021

Regulations: The new fixed fund management fee cap

Top players' profiles Ipopema TFI

Top players' profiles PKO TFI

Top players' profiles PZU TFI

Top players' profiles Pekao TFI

Top players' profiles NN IP TFI

M&A transactions including fund managers in Poland

4. Pension Funds

Composition of the pension sector in Poland

Pillar II: Assets, members, average account value, 2018-3Q22

Pillar II: Pension top asset managers, 3Q22

Pillar II: Pension managers profitability tree, 2018-2021

Pillar III (Voluntary) Assets, members, 2019-1H22

Pillar III New regulations PPK (3rd pillar) vehicles

5. Insurance Assets

Technical reserves by type evolution, 2018-1H22

Technical reserves by segment and by company, 2021

Profitability of life insurers, 2017-2021

Profitability of non-life insurers, 2017-2021

6. Forecasts

Asset Management Market: Mid-term forecast: investment fund assets, pension assets (p2, p3), insurance investments, 2022-2024

7. Notes on methodology

