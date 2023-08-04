Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
04.08.2023
Zomedica Corp.: Zomedica to Host Second Quarter Financial Results Call on August 10

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2023 / Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American:ZOM) ("Zomedica" or the "Company"), a veterinary health company offering diagnostic and therapeutic products for companion animals, will host a conference call and audio-only webcast on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the Company's operational and financial highlights for its second quarter ending June 30, 2023. A question-and-answer session will follow management's prepared remarks.

Event: Zomedica Q2 2023 Financial Result Conference Call
Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Live Call: +1-888-886-7786 (U.S. Toll-Free) or +1-416-764-8658 (International)

Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1625619&tp_key=8db2f382d8

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available until August 24, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. ET and can be accessed by dialing +1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll-Free) or +1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering replay pin number: 77164792.

About Zomedica

Based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Zomedica (NYSE American: ZOM) is a veterinary health company creating products for companion animals by focusing on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians. Zomedica's product portfolio will include innovative diagnostics and medical devices that emphasize patient health and practice health. It is Zomedica's mission to provide veterinarians the opportunity to increase productivity and grow revenue while better serving the animals in their care. For more information, visit www.ZOMEDICA.com.

Follow Zomedica

Email Alerts: http://investors.zomedica.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zomedica
Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/zomedica
Twitter: https://twitter.com/zomedica
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/zomedica_inc

Investor Relations Contact:

RedChip Companies Inc.
Barrett Boone
barrett@redchip.com
407-571-0912

SOURCE: Zomedica Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/772242/Zomedica-to-Host-Second-Quarter-Financial-Results-Call-on-August-10

