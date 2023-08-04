AC Immune SA: AC Immune Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides a Corporate Update

AC ImmuneReports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides a Corporate Update

Received FDA Fast Track Designation for ACI-24.060 anti-amyloid-beta (Abeta) active immunotherapy to treat Alzheimer's disease (AD)

Enrollment in ongoing Phase 1b/2 ABATE study of ACI-24.060 in AD and Down syndrome (DS) is on track and expanding to sites in USA following IND clearance, dosed first individual with DS

Next interim safety and immunogenicity data from AD and DS cohorts in ABATE expected in H2 2023

Results of amyloid plaque reduction analysis (Abeta-PET) after treatment with ACI-24.060 in ABATE study expected in H1 2024; these results could potentially provide an opportunity to accelerate into a registrational program

Cash position of CHF 93.0 million finances the Company into Q3 2024, excluding the benefit of anticipated milestone payments





Lausanne, Switzerland,August 4,2023 - AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering precision medicine for neurodegenerative diseases, today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, and provided a corporate update.

Dr. Andrea Pfeifer, CEO of AC Immune SA, commented: "We entered the second half of 2023 with strong momentum. ACI-24.060's Fast Track designation acknowledges its potential as a next-generation anti-Abeta active immunotherapy positioned to offer best-in-class efficacy, an improved safety profile, and fewer administration and distribution constraints compared to monoclonal antibodies. With our ABATE trial enrolling AD patients in Europe and expanding the DS cohort via US sites, ACI-24.060 is moving expeditiously towards additional interim safety and immunogenicity data, and Abeta-PET imaging analyses on amyloid plaque reduction in AD in the first half of 2024. Demonstration of Abeta plaque clearance, a validated surrogate marker for clinical efficacy, would provide a major opportunity to rapidly transition to a registrational program."

"We also look forward to the initiation of the next AD trial of ACI-35.030, the anti-pTau (phosphorylated Tau) active immunotherapy later this year, to be followed by a milestone payment. The progress of our programs affirms our commitment to developing precision medicine approaches to improve outcomes for patients, and ultimately, to prevent progression of neurodegenerative diseases through earlier diagnosis and early intervention."

Q2 2023 and Subsequent Highlights

Received Fast Track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ACI-24.060, AC Immune's wholly-owned SupraAntigen ® -based anti-Abeta active immunotherapy candidate, for the treatment of AD.

-based anti-Abeta active immunotherapy candidate, for the treatment of AD. Ongoing Phase 1b/2 ABATE study of ACI-24.060 in patients with AD and individuals with DS is on track and expanding to sites in the USA following FDA Investigational New Drug (IND) clearance.

The first participant with DS was dosed in the Phase 1b/2 ABATE trial.

The first patient with Parkinson's disease was dosed in the Phase 2 VacSYn clinical trial evaluating ACI-7104.056, AC Immune's wholly-owned anti-alpha-synuclein (a-syn) active immunotherapy.

Several programs were showcased at the annual Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC 2023), which included a poster detailing ABATE's trial design, a "Perspectives Session" focused on TDP-43 proteinopathy in neurodegenerative diseases organized by AC Immune scientists, and an oral presentation showing detailed data on ACI-12589, a novel positron emission tomography (PET) tracer targeting a-syn.

The TDP-43-PET tracer program has progressed as planned and a clinical candidate has been selected. Over the coming months further preclinical work will be completed to permit the initiation of a first in human study in 2024.

A peer-reviewed paper describing our therapeutic antibody candidate targeting TDP-43 was published in the journal 'mAbs'.

Initiated a research collaboration with Prof. Michael Heneka, director of the Luxembourg Centre for Systems Biomedicine, University of Luxembourg, to further evaluate the therapeutic potential of AC Immune's SupraAntigen ® - and Morphomer ® -derived inhibitors of the NLRP3-ASC inflammasome pathway in preclinical disease models.

- and Morphomer -derived inhibitors of the NLRP3-ASC inflammasome pathway in preclinical disease models. Hosted a webinar on early diagnosis and prevention of AD featuring presentations by key opinion leaders Kaj Blennow, MD, PhD, of University of Gothenburg and Sahlgrenska University Hospital, and Giovanni Frisoni, MD, of University of Geneva and the Memory Clinic at Geneva University Hospital.

Announced the appointment of new Chief Medical Officer, Nuno Mendonça, MD.

Anticipated Milestones

ACI-24.060

anti-Abeta active immunotherapy Additional interim safety and immunogenicity data from AD cohorts of ABATE study expected in H2 2023

Interim safety and immunogenicity data from DS cohort of ABATE study expected in H2 2023

Initial Abeta-PET data on amyloid plaque reduction in AD expected in H1 2024 ACI-7104.056

anti-a-syn active immunotherapy Completion of recruitment of first cohort in the Phase 2 VacSYn study in Parkinson's disease expected in H2 2023 ACI-35.030

anti-pTau active immunotherapy Initiation of next trial in AD expected in H2 2023 (to be followed by a milestone payment) Semorinemab

anti-Tau antibody Results from the open-label extension of the Phase 2 Lauriet trial in mild-to-moderate AD expected in H2 2023 Anti-TDP-43 antibody Advancement of candidate into preclinical development (tox) expected in H2 2023 a-syn-PET tracer Declaration of next clinical candidate for development in Parkinson's disease expected in H2 2023

Analysis of Financial Statements for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2023

Cash Position: The Company ended Q2 with a total cash balance of CHF 93.0 million (CHF 122.6 million as of December 31, 2022), composed of CHF 40.0 million in cash and cash equivalents and CHF 53.0 million in short-term financial assets. The Company's cash balance provides sufficient capital resources to progress into at least Q3 2024 without considering receipt of potential future milestone payments.

The Company ended Q2 with a total cash balance of CHF 93.0 million (CHF 122.6 million as of December 31, 2022), composed of CHF 40.0 million in cash and cash equivalents and CHF 53.0 million in short-term financial assets. The Company's cash balance provides sufficient capital resources to progress into at least Q3 2024 without considering receipt of potential future milestone payments. R&D Expenditures: R&D expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2023, were CHF 13.7 million compared to CHF 15.7 million in the comparable period in 2022. The decrease was due mainly to lower discovery and preclinical expenses.

R&D expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2023, were CHF 13.7 million compared to CHF 15.7 million in the comparable period in 2022. The decrease was due mainly to lower discovery and preclinical expenses. G&A Expenditures: G&A decreased by CHF 0.7 million to CHF 3.7 million, mostly due to a decrease in personnel expenses.

G&A decreased by CHF 0.7 million to CHF 3.7 million, mostly due to a decrease in personnel expenses. Other Operating Income: The Company recognized CHF 0.3 million in grant income from Michael J. Fox Foundation and Target ALS grants.

The Company recognized CHF 0.3 million in grant income from Michael J. Fox Foundation and Target ALS grants. IFRS Loss for the Period: The Company reported a net loss after taxes of CHF 16.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared with a net loss of CHF 19.6 million for the comparable period in 2022.





About AC Immune SA

AC Immune SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that aims to become a global leader in precision medicine for neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and NeuroOrphan indications driven by misfolded proteins. The Company's two clinically validated technology platforms, SupraAntigen® and Morphomer®, fuel its broad and diversified pipeline of first- and best-in-class assets, which currently features sixteen therapeutic and diagnostic programs, five of which are currently in Phase 2 clinical trials and one of which is in Phase 3. AC Immune has a strong track record of securing strategic partnerships with leading global pharmaceutical companies including Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, Eli Lilly and Company, and others, resulting in substantial non-dilutive funding to advance its proprietary programs and >$3 billion in potential milestone payments.

SupraAntigen® is a registered trademark of AC Immune SA in the following territories: AU, EU, CH, GB, JP, RU, SG and USA. Morphomer® is a registered trademark of AC Immune SA in CN, CH, GB, JP, KR, NO and RU.

Forward looking statements

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In CHF thousands)

As of June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 3,760 4,259 Right-of-use assets 2,539 2,808 Intangible asset 50,416 50,416 Long-term financial assets 361 361 Total non-current assets 57,076 57,844 Current assets Prepaid expenses 5,167 4,708 Accrued income 675 408 Other current receivables 303 392 Short-term financial assets 53,000 91,000 Cash and cash equivalents 40,007 31,586 Total current assets 99,152 128,094 Total assets 156,228 185,938 Shareholders' equity and liabilities Shareholders' equity Share capital 1,800 1,797 Share premium 433,699 431,323 Treasury shares (110) (124) Currency translation differences (6) 10 Accumulated losses (296,055) (264,015) Total shareholders' equity 139,328 168,991 Non-current liabilities Long-term lease liabilities 1,976 2,253 Net employee defined-benefit liabilities 3,771 3,213 Total non-current liabilities 5,747 5,466 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 1,352 929 Accrued expenses 8,818 9,417 Deferred income 430 587 Short-term lease liabilities 553 548 Total current liabilities 11,153 11,481 Total liabilities 16,900 16,947 Total shareholders' equity and liabilities 156,228 185,938

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income/(Loss) (Unaudited)

(In CHF thousands, except for per-share data)

For the Three Months For the Six Months Ended June 30, Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue Contract revenue - - - - Total revenue - - - - Operating expenses Research & development expenses (13,682) (15,692) (27,555) (30,815) General & administrative expenses (3,681) (4,374) (7,787) (8,550) Other operating income/(expense), net 317 207 725 677 Total operating expenses (17,046) (19,859) (34,617) (38,688) Operating loss (17,046) (19,859) (34,617) (38,688) Financial income 259 - 468 - Financial expense (27) (126) (124) (279) Exchange differences (16) 345 (67) 485 Finance result, net 216 219 277 206 Loss before tax (16,830) (19,640) (34,340) (38,482) Income tax expense (3) (3) (6) (7) Loss for the period (16,833) (19,643) (34,346) (38,489) Loss per share: (0.20) (0.23) (0.41) (0.46)

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income/(Loss) (Unaudited)

(In CHF thousands)

For the Three Months For the Six Months Ended June 30, Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Loss for the period (16,833) (19,643) (34,346) (38,489) Items that will be reclassified to income or loss in subsequent periods (net of tax): Currency translation differences (8) 39 (16) 49 Items that will not to be reclassified to income or loss in subsequent periods (net of tax): Remeasurement gains on defined-benefit plans - 7,381 - 7,381 Total comprehensive loss (net of tax) (16,841) (12,223) (34,362) (31,059)

Attachment