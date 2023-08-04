Undefeated champion Steve Walker & "Jessy Jess" Clark headline thrilling Muay Thai lineup.

Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2023) - The world-renown Lion Fight brings its elite brand of Muay Thai back to Las Vegas for its Diamond Anniversary event.

Lion Fight 75 will take place on Saturday, September 23 at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas and broadcast live on Fite TV beginning at 8 p.m. PT / 11 p.m. ET.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, August 4 at 10 a.m. PT via https://www.axs.com/events/495989/lf75-tickets'skin=virginhotel.

"We are incredibly excited to bring our fans and Muay Thai fans around the world our Diamond Anniversary show, and we're particularly excited to do so in Las Vegas, the fight capital of the world, and at Virgin Hotel Las Vegas," said Lion Fight CEO Scott Kent.

"Our brand of Muay Thai has always been about showcasing the very best talent available, and we are primed to do that again. Lion Fight 75 is the launching point for a re-energized Lion Fight brand, one that continues to prove itself as a world-wide leader in Muay Thai."

Lion Fight is set to feature a number of established and new stars, including World Super Cruiserweight champion Steve "Put 'Em to Sleep" Walker and the debut of former UFC fan favorite Jessica "Jessy Jess" Clark.

Walker, the fighting pride of Boston, Massachusetts, has steamrolled through his opponents on the way to his unblemished record. He is probably best-known though for the viral sensation he created at Lion Fight 64, a performance that earned him the 2021 UFC Fight Pass Knockout of the Year. Walker set the fight world on fire with an astonishing tornado head-kick knockout only 46 seconds into his showdown against veteran Brian Collette.

In front of his home-town crowd, Walker defended his World title at Lion Fight 74 with a spectacular second-round knockout over Britain's Charles Joyner, and put on an equally impressive display at Lion Fight 69 when he held onto his North American belt with a fourth-round finish against Warren Thompson.

"Jessy Jess" Clark makes her Lion Fight and Muay Thai debut on the heels of a decorated mixed martial arts career, highlighted by nine-fight run in the UFC. The 35-year-old native of Cairns, Australia, who now makes her home in Las Vegas, made a massive splash in her UFC debut as she scored the biggest wins of her tenure by defeating Bec Rawlings and Paige Van Zant in back-to-back performances. Clark has a total of 20 MMA bouts and captured three titles in her home country.

Opponents for Walker and Clark will be announced shortly.

The clash for the Lion Fight North American Super Welterweight title between Jose Montelongo and Jefferson Silva also highlights the Lion Fight 75 lineup. Both fighters are unbeaten inside the Lion Fight ring.

This will be Silva's second chance at a Lion Fight championship after coming away with a draw against Carlos Guerra for the North American Welterweight belt at Lion Fight 70 in Los Angeles. Originally from Brazil and now fighting out of San Antonio, Texas, Silva scored a TKO win over Ian Greer at Lion Fight 65. Montelongo, who fights out of Arlington, Texas, made an immediate impact when he notched back-to-back TKO wins at Lion Fight 69 against fan favorite Shaun Shubert in Boston and then finished Lance Dixon via vicious leg kicks at Lion Fight 70.

The remainder of the main card and prelim bouts will be revealed soon.

