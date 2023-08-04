HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Corebridge Financial, Inc. ("Corebridge" or the "Company") (NYSE: CRBG) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.
Kevin Hogan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Corebridge, said, "This was an excellent quarter for Corebridge, where we continued to benefit from our focused execution, disciplined risk management and the competitive strengths of our diversified businesses. We generated nearly $10 billion of premiums and deposits, a 42% increase over the prior year. Base spread income also grew 42% year over year, and our businesses remain well positioned to capitalize on current market opportunities.
"Corebridge returned $750 million to shareholders this quarter, through a combination of dividends and share repurchases. We are pleased to have begun our share repurchase program only nine months after our initial public offering, marking an important milestone in our commitment to provide an attractive capital return to shareholders. Also, we believe the sale of Laya Healthcare unlocks significant value for shareholders and represents an important step in maintaining our focus on the life and retirement businesses in the United States.
"Our financial position is strong, and our results reflect the earnings power of our franchise and the positive momentum across our businesses. Going into the second half of the year, we remain focused on executing our strategies and optimizing our capital to generate long-term growth in shareholder value."
CONSOLIDATED RESULTS
Three Months Ended
($ in millions, except per share data)
2023
2022
Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders
$
771
$
2,594
Income (loss) per common share attributable to common shareholders
$
1.18
$
4.02
Adjusted after-tax operating income
$
679
$
491
Operating EPS
$
1.04
$
0.76
Book value per common share
$
16.61
$
18.99
Adjusted book value per common share1
$
36.44
$
35.09
Pre-tax income (loss)
$
911
$
3,326
Adjusted pre-tax operating income1
$
836
$
611
Premiums and deposits
$
9,941
$
6,991
Net investment income
$
2,714
$
2,280
Net investment income (APTOI basis)1
$
2,480
$
2,109
Base portfolio income - insurance operating businesses
$
2,366
$
1,858
Variable investment income2 - insurance operating businesses
$
96
$
120
Corporate and other3
$
18
$
131
Return on average equity
27.9
%
64.3
%
Adjusted return on average equity1
11.7
%
8.7
%
Net income was $771 million, a 70% decrease compared to the prior year quarter. The change largely was driven by lower realized gains recorded for the Fortitude Re funds withheld embedded derivative, partially offset by higher net investment income and changes in the fair value of market risk benefits.
Adjusted pre-tax operating income ("APTOI") was $836 million, a 37% increase compared to the prior year quarter. Base portfolio income was the largest contributor to the year-over-year improvement. Excluding variable investment income, APTOI was $740 million, a 51% increase compared to the prior year quarter, the result of higher base portfolio income, partially offset by lower fee income2 and higher interest expense on financial debt raised during 2022.
Premiums and deposits were $9.9 billion, a 42% increase compared to the prior year quarter. Excluding transactional activity (i.e., pension risk transfer, guaranteed investment contracts and Group Retirement plan acquisitions), premiums and deposits grew 10% when compared to the prior year quarter. These results mainly reflect higher fixed index annuity and fixed annuity deposits partially offset by lower variable annuity deposits in Individual Retirement and Group Retirement.
Net investment income was $2.7 billion, a 19% increase compared to the prior year quarter, while net investment income on an APTOI basis was $2.5 billion, an 18% increase compared to the prior year quarter. This improvement largely was due to higher base portfolio income, which grew $508 million, or 27%, compared to the prior year quarter. This was partially offset by lower variable investment income which declined $24 million, or 20%, over the same period.
BUSINESS RESULTS
Individual Retirement
Three Months Ended
($ in millions)
2023
2022
Premiums and deposits
$
4,045
$
3,620
Spread income
$
684
$
448
Base spread income
$
654
$
420
Variable investment income
$
30
$
28
Fee income
$
280
$
301
Adjusted pre-tax operating income
$
574
$
365
- Premiums and deposits increased $0.4 billion, or 12%, as compared to the prior year quarter largely driven by growth of fixed index annuity deposits, partially offset by lower fixed annuity and variable annuity deposits. General account net flows for the second quarter of 2023 remained positive at $0.4 billion
- Base net investment spread1 of 2.41% for the second quarter of 2023 expanded 81 basis points and 10 basis points on a prior year and sequential quarter basis, respectively
- APTOI increased $209 million, or 57%, year over year primarily due to higher base spread income, partially offset by lower fee income
Group Retirement
Three Months Ended
($ in millions)
2023
2022
Premiums and deposits
$
1,923
$
1,772
Spread income
$
213
$
205
Base spread income
$
193
$
171
Variable investment income
$
20
$
34
Fee income
$
178
$
177
Adjusted pre-tax operating income
$
197
$
179
- Premiums and deposits increased $151 million, or 9%, as compared to the prior year quarter due to higher out-of-plan fixed annuity deposits, partially offset by lower out-of-plan variable annuity deposits and plan acquisitions
- Base net investment spread of 1.55% for the second quarter of 2023 expanded 23 basis points and 3 basis points on a prior year quarter and sequential quarter basis, respectively
- APTOI increased $18 million, or 10%, year over year primarily due to higher base spread income and lower expenses, partially offset by lower variable investment income
Life Insurance
Three Months Ended
($ in millions)
2023
2022
Premiums and deposits
$
1,063
$
1,049
Underwriting margin2
$
361
$
389
Underwriting margin excluding variable investment income
$
355
$
340
Variable investment income
$
6
$
49
Adjusted pre-tax operating income
$
76
$
97
- APTOI decreased $21 million, or 22%, due to lower variable investment income partially offset by higher base portfolio income. Mortality experience was marginally favorable year over year
Institutional Markets
Three Months Ended
($ in millions)
2023
2022
Premiums and deposits
$
2,910
$
550
Spread income
$
117
$
67
Base spread income
$
77
$
61
Variable investment income
$
40
$
6
Fee income
$
16
$
16
Underwriting margin
$
20
$
19
Underwriting margin excluding variable investment income
$
20
$
16
Variable investment income
$
-
$
3
Adjusted pre-tax operating income
$
126
$
76
- Premiums and deposits increased $2.4 billion, or 429%, as compared to the prior year quarter driven by higher volume of pension risk transfer and guaranteed investment contracts. Pension risk transfer sales were $1.9 billion for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $450 million for the second quarter of 2022. Guaranteed investment contract issuances were $917 million for the second quarter of 2023
- APTOI increased $50 million, or 66%, year over year primarily due to higher base spread income and variable investment income
Corporate and Other3
Three Months Ended
($ in millions)
2023
2022
Corporate expenses
$
(47
)
$
(33
)
Interest on financial debt
$
(106
)
$
(73
)
Asset management
$
11
$
8
Consolidated investment entities
$
5
$
(13
)
Other
$
-
$
5
Adjusted pre-tax operating income (loss)
$
(137
)
$
(106
)
- APTOI decreased $31 million year over year primarily due to higher interest expense on financial debt driven by the Company's recapitalization in connection with the IPO
CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY HIGHLIGHTS
- Holding company liquidity of $1.6 billion as of June 30, 2023
- Financial leverage ratio of 28.0%
- Life Fleet RBC Ratio estimated to remain above our 400% target
- Adjusted book value per share1 of $36.44 grew on a sequential quarter basis due to strong earnings while also returning $750 million to shareholders
- Paid special dividend of $0.62 per share of common stock in addition to regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share of common stock
- Repurchased $200 million of shares from AIG and Blackstone
- Declared quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share of common stock on August 3, 2023, payable on September 29, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2023
|______________________________
1
This release refers to financial measures not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (non-GAAP); definitions of non-GAAP measures and reconciliations to their most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below
2
This release refers to key operating metrics and key terms. Information about these metrics and terms can be found in "Key Operating Metrics and Key Terms" below
3
Includes consolidations and eliminations
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
Throughout this release, we present our financial condition and results of operations in the way we believe will be most meaningful and representative of our business results. Some of the measurements we use are "non-GAAP financial measures" under Securities and Exchange Commission rules and regulations. We believe presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures allows for a deeper understanding of the profitability drivers of our business, results of operations, financial condition and liquidity. These measures should be considered supplementary to our results of operations and financial condition that are presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP measures. The non-GAAP financial measures we present may not be comparable to similarly-named measures reported by other companies.
Adjusted pre-tax operating income ("APTOI") is derived by excluding the items set forth below from income from operations before income tax. These items generally fall into one or more of the following broad categories: legacy matters having no relevance to our current businesses or operating performance; adjustments to enhance transparency to the underlying economics of transactions; and recording adjustments to APTOI that we believe to be common in our industry. We believe the adjustments to pre-tax income are useful for gaining an understanding of our overall results of operations.
APTOI excludes the impact of the following items:
FORTITUDE RELATED ADJUSTMENTS:
The modco reinsurance agreements with Fortitude Re transfer the economics of the invested assets supporting the reinsurance agreements to Fortitude Re. Accordingly, the net investment income on Fortitude Re funds withheld assets and the net realized gains (losses) on Fortitude Re funds withheld assets are excluded from APTOI. Similarly, changes in the Fortitude Re funds withheld embedded derivative are also excluded from APTOI.
The ongoing results associated with the reinsurance agreement with Fortitude Re have been excluded from APTOI as these are not indicative of our ongoing business operations.
INVESTMENT RELATED ADJUSTMENTS:
APTOI excludes "Net realized gains (losses)", including changes in the allowance for credit losses on available-for-sale securities and loans, as well as gains or losses from sales of securities, except for gains (losses) related to the disposition of real estate investments. Net realized gains (losses), except for gains (losses) related to the disposition of real estate investments, are excluded as the timing of sales on invested assets or changes in allowances depend largely on market credit cycles and can vary considerably across periods. In addition, changes in interest rates may create opportunistic scenarios to buy or sell invested assets. Our derivative results, including those used to economically hedge insurance liabilities or are recognized as embedded derivatives at fair value are also included in Net realized gains (losses) and are similarly excluded from APTOI except earned income (periodic settlements and changes in settlement accruals) on derivative instruments used for non-qualifying (economic) hedges or for asset replication. Earned income on such economic hedges is reclassified from Net realized gains and losses to specific APTOI line items based on the economic risk being hedged (e.g., Net investment income and Interest credited to policyholder account balances).
MARKET RISK BENEFIT ADJUSTMENTS:
Certain of our variable annuity, fixed annuity and fixed index annuity contracts contain guaranteed minimum withdrawal benefits ("GMWBs") and/or guaranteed minimum death benefits ("GMDBs") which are accounted for as MRBs. Changes in the fair value of these MRBs (excluding changes related to our own credit risk), including certain rider fees attributed to the MRBs, along with changes in the fair value of derivatives used to hedge MRBs are recorded through "Change in the fair value of MRBs, net" and are excluded from APTOI.
Changes in the fair value of securities used to economically hedge MRBs are excluded from APTOI.
OTHER ADJUSTMENTS:
Other adjustments represent all other adjustments that are excluded from APTOI and includes the net pre-tax operating income (losses) from noncontrolling interests related to consolidated investment entities. The excluded adjustments include, as applicable:
- restructuring and other costs related to initiatives designed to reduce operating expenses, improve efficiency and simplify our organization;
- non-recurring costs associated with the implementation of non-ordinary course legal or regulatory changes or changes to accounting principles;
- separation costs;
- non-operating litigation reserves and settlements;
- loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt, if any;
- losses from the impairment of goodwill, if any; and
- income and loss from divested or run-off business, if any.
Adjusted after-tax operating income attributable to our common shareholders ("Adjusted After-tax Operating Income" or "AATOI") is derived by excluding the tax effected APTOI adjustments described above, as well as the following tax items from net income attributable to us:
- changes in uncertain tax positions and other tax items related to legacy matters having no relevance to our current businesses or operating performance; and
- deferred income tax valuation allowance releases and charges.
Adjusted Book Value is derived by excluding AOCI, adjusted for the cumulative unrealized gains and losses related to Fortitude Re's funds withheld assets. We believe this measure is useful to investors as it eliminates the asymmetrical impact resulting from changes in fair value of our available-for-sale securities portfolio for which there is largely no offsetting impact for certain related insurance liabilities that are not recorded at fair value with changes in fair value recorded through OCI. It also eliminates asymmetrical impacts where our own credit non-performance risk is recorded through OCI. In addition, we adjust for the cumulative unrealized gains and losses related to Fortitude Re's funds withheld assets since these fair value movements are economically transferred to Fortitude Re.
Adjusted Book Value per Common Share is computed as adjusted book value divided by total common shares outstanding.
Adjusted Return on Average Equity ("Adjusted ROAE") is derived by dividing AATOI by average Adjusted Book Value and is used by management to evaluate our recurring profitability and evaluate trends in our business. We believe this measure is useful to investors as it eliminates the asymmetrical impact resulting from changes in fair value of our available-for-sale securities portfolio for which there is largely no offsetting impact for certain related insurance liabilities that are not recorded at fair value with changes in fair value recorded through OCI. It also eliminates asymmetrical impacts where our own credit non-performance risk is recorded through OCI. In addition, we adjust for the cumulative unrealized gains and losses related to Fortitude Re's funds withheld assets since these fair value movements are economically transferred to Fortitude Re.
Adjusted revenues exclude Net realized gains (losses) except for gains (losses) related to the disposition of real estate investments, income from non-operating litigation settlements (included in Other income for GAAP purposes) and changes in fair value of securities used to hedge guaranteed living benefits (included in Net investment income for GAAP purposes).
Net investment income (APTOI basis) is the sum of base portfolio income and variable investment income.
Operating Earnings per Common Share ("Operating EPS") is derived by dividing AATOI by weighted average diluted shares.
Premiums and deposits is a non-GAAP financial measure that includes direct and assumed premiums received and earned on traditional life insurance policies and life-contingent payout annuities, as well as deposits received on universal life insurance, investment-type annuity contracts and GICs. We believe the measure of premiums and deposits is useful in understanding customer demand for our products, evolving product trends and our sales performance period over period.
KEY OPERATING METRICS AND KEY TERMS
Assets Under Management and Administration
- Assets Under Management ("AUM") include assets in the general and separate accounts of our subsidiaries that support liabilities and surplus related to our life and annuity insurance products.
- Assets Under Administration ("AUA") include Group Retirement mutual fund assets and other third-party assets that we sell or administer and the notional value of SVW contracts.
- Assets Under Management and Administration ("AUMA") is the cumulative amount of AUM and AUA.
Net Investment Income
- Base portfolio income includes interest, dividends and foreclosed real estate income, net of investment expenses and non-qualifying (economic) hedges.
- Variable investment income includes call and tender income, commercial mortgage loan prepayments, changes in market value of investments accounted for under the fair value option, interest received on defaulted investments (other than foreclosed real estate), income from alternative investments and other miscellaneous investment income, including income of certain partnership entities that are required to be consolidated. Alternative investments include private equity funds which are generally reported on a one-quarter lag.
Base spread income means base portfolio income less interest credited to policyholder account balances, excluding the amortization of deferred sales inducement assets.
Base net investment spread means base yield less cost of funds, excluding the amortization of deferred sales inducement assets.
Base yield means the returns from base portfolio income including accretion and impacts from holding cash and short-term investments.
Cost of funds means the interest credited to policyholders excluding the amortization deferred of sales inducement assets.
Fee and Spread Income and Underwriting Margin
- Fee income is defined as policy fees plus advisory fees plus other fee income. For our Institutional Markets segment, its SVW products generate fee income.
- Spread income is defined as net investment income less interest credited to policyholder account balances, exclusive of amortization of deferred sales inducement assets. Spread income is comprised of both base spread income and variable investment income. For our Institutional Markets segment, its structured settlements, PRT and GIC products generate spread income, which includes premiums, net investment income, less interest credited and policyholder benefits and excludes the annual assumption update.
- Underwriting margin for our Life Insurance segment includes premiums, policy fees, other income, net investment income, less interest credited to policyholder account balances and policyholder benefits and excludes the annual assumption update. For our Institutional Markets segment, its Corporate Markets products generate underwriting margin, which includes premiums, net investment income, policy and advisory fee income, less interest credited and policyholder benefits and excludes the annual assumption update.
Financial leverage ratio means the ratio of financial debt to the sum of financial debt plus Adjusted Book Value plus non-redeemable noncontrolling interests.
Life Fleet RBC Ratio
- Life Fleet means American General Life Insurance Company ("AGL"), The United States Life Insurance Company in the City of New York ("USL") and The Variable Annuity Life Insurance Company ("VALIC").
- Life Fleet RBC Ratio is the risk-based capital ("RBC") ratio for the Life Fleet. RBC ratios are quoted using the Company Action Level.
RECONCILIATIONS
The following tables present a reconciliation of pre-tax income (loss)/net income (loss) attributable to Corebridge to adjusted pre-tax operating income (loss)/adjusted after-tax operating income (loss) attributable to Corebridge:
Three Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
(in millions)
Pre-tax
Total Tax
Non-
After Tax
Pre-tax
Total Tax
Non-
After Tax
Pre-tax income/net income, including noncontrolling interests
$
911
$
160
$
-
$
751
$
3,326
$
652
$
-
$
2,674
Noncontrolling interests
-
-
20
20
-
-
(80
)
(80
)
Pre-tax income/net income attributable to Corebridge
911
160
20
771
3,326
652
(80
)
2,594
Fortitude Re related items
Net investment income on Fortitude Re funds withheld assets
(270
)
(61
)
-
(209
)
(182
)
(39
)
-
(143
)
Net realized (gains) losses on Fortitude Re funds withheld assets
130
28
-
102
60
12
-
48
Net realized losses on Fortitude Re funds withheld embedded derivative
(122
)
(27
)
-
(95
)
(2,394
)
(515
)
-
(1,879
)
Subtotal Fortitude Re related items
(262
)
(60
)
-
(202
)
(2,516
)
(542
)
-
(1,974
)
Other reconciling Items:
Changes in uncertain tax positions and other tax adjustments
-
59
-
(59
)
-
34
-
(34
)
Deferred income tax valuation allowance (releases) charges
-
(35
)
-
35
-
-
-
-
Change in fair value of market risk benefits, net
(262
)
(55
)
-
(207
)
(45
)
(8
)
-
(37
)
Changes in fair value of securities used to hedge guaranteed living benefits
4
-
-
4
(10
)
(2
)
-
(8
)
Changes in benefit reserves related to net realized gains (losses)
1
-
-
1
(7
)
(2
)
-
(5
)
Net realized (gains) losses(a)
363
76
-
287
(146
)
(31
)
-
(115
)
Non-operating litigation reserves and settlements
-
-
-
-
(2
)
(1
)
-
(1
)
Separation costs
70
15
-
55
37
8
-
29
Restructuring and other costs
28
6
-
22
52
11
-
41
Non-recurring costs related to regulatory or accounting changes
7
1
-
6
1
-
-
1
Net (gain) loss on divestiture
(59
)
(13
)
-
(46
)
1
1
-
-
Pension expense - non operating
15
3
-
12
-
-
-
-
Noncontrolling interests
20
-
(20
)
-
(80
)
-
80
-
Subtotal: Non-Fortitude Re reconciling items
187
57
(20
)
110
(199
)
10
80
(129
)
Total adjustments
(75
)
(3
)
(20
)
(92
)
(2,715
)
(532
)
80
(2,103
)
Adjusted pre-tax operating income (loss)/Adjusted after-tax operating income (loss) attributable to Corebridge common shareholders
$
836
$
157
$
-
$
679
$
611
$
120
$
-
$
491
(a)
Includes all net realized gains and losses except earned income (periodic settlements and changes in settlement accruals) on derivative instruments used for non-qualifying (economic) hedging or for asset replication. Additionally, gains (losses) related to the disposition of real estate investments are also excluded from this adjustment
The following table presents Corebridge's adjusted pre-tax operating income by segment:
(in millions)
Individual
Group
Life
Institutional
Corporate &
Eliminations
Total
Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
Premiums
$
66
$
4
$
443
$
1,911
$
20
$
-
$
2,444
Policy fees
172
102
371
49
-
-
694
Net investment income
1,224
504
327
407
19
(1
)
2,480
Net realized gains (losses)(a)
-
-
-
-
1
-
1
Advisory fee and other income
108
76
26
-
16
-
226
Total adjusted revenues
1,570
686
1,167
2,367
56
(1
)
5,845
Policyholder benefits
71
6
721
2,081
(3
)
-
2,876
Interest credited to policyholder account balance
553
294
85
133
-
-
1,065
Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs
138
20
98
2
-
-
258
Non-deferrable insurance commissions
94
33
21
4
1
-
153
Advisory fee expenses
36
29
(1
)
-
-
-
64
General operating expenses
104
107
167
21
85
-
484
Interest expense
-
-
-
-
129
-
129
Total benefits and expenses
996
489
1,091
2,241
212
-
5,029
Noncontrolling interest
-
-
-
-
20
-
20
Adjusted pre-tax operating income
$
574
$
197
$
76
$
126
$
(136
)
$
(1
)
$
836
(in millions)
Individual
Group
Life
Institutional
Corporate &
Eliminations
Total
Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
Premiums
$
60
$
5
$
440
$
496
$
21
$
-
$
1,022
Policy fees
186
104
390
49
-
-
729
Net investment income
901
488
350
239
136
(5
)
2,109
Net realized gains (losses)(a)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Advisory fee and other income
115
73
30
-
32
(5
)
245
Total adjusted revenues
1,262
670
1,210
784
189
(10
)
4,105
Policyholder benefits
77
13
734
612
-
-
1,436
Interest credited to policyholder account balance
466
286
87
71
-
-
910
Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs
126
20
104
2
-
-
252
Non-deferrable insurance commissions
86
30
29
5
1
-
151
Advisory fee expenses
35
30
-
-
-
-
65
General operating expenses
107
112
159
18
96
(6
)
486
Interest expense
-
-
-
-
128
(14
)
114
Total benefits and expenses
897
491
1,113
708
225
(20
)
3,414
Noncontrolling interest
-
-
-
-
(80
)
-
(80
)
Adjusted pre-tax operating income
$
365
$
179
$
97
$
76
$
(116
)
$
10
$
611
(a)
Net realized gains (losses) includes the gains (losses) related to the disposition of real estate investments
The following table presents a summary of Corebridge's spread income, fee income and underwriting margin:
Three Months Ended June 30,
(in millions)
2023
2022
Individual Retirement
Spread income
$
684
$
448
Fee income
280
301
Total Individual Retirement
964
749
Group Retirement
Spread income
213
205
Fee income
178
177
Total Group Retirement
391
382
Life Insurance
Underwriting margin
361
389
Total Life Insurance
361
389
Institutional Markets
Spread income
117
67
Fee income
16
16
Underwriting margin
20
19
Total Institutional Markets
153
102
Total
Spread income
1,014
720
Fee income
474
494
Underwriting margin
381
408
Total
$
1,869
$
1,622
The following table presents Life Insurance underwriting margin:
Three Months Ended June 30,
(in millions)
2023
2022
Premiums
$
443
$
440
Policy fees
371
390
Net investment income
327
350
Other income
26
30
Policyholder benefits
(721
)
(734
)
Interest credited to policyholder account balances
(85
)
(87
)
Underwriting margin
$
361
$
389
The following table presents Institutional Markets spread income, fee income and underwriting margin:
Three Months Ended June 30,
(in millions)
2023
2022
Premiums
$
1,921
$
505
Net investment income
371
203
Policyholder benefits
(2,070
)
(597
)
Interest credited to policyholder account balances
(105
)
(44
)
Spread income(a)
$
117
$
67
SVW fees
16
16
Fee income
$
16
$
16
Premiums
(10
)
(9
)
Policy fees (excluding SVW)
33
33
Net investment income
36
37
Other income
-
-
Policyholder benefits
(11
)
(15
)
Interest credited to policyholder account balances
(28
)
(27
)
Underwriting margin(b)
$
20
$
19
(a)
Represents spread income from Pension Risk Transfer, Guaranteed Investment Contracts and Structured Settlement products
(b)
Represents underwriting margin from Corporate Markets products, including COLI-BOLI, private placement variable universal life insurance and private placement variable annuity products
The following table presents Operating EPS:
Three Months Ended June 30,
(in millions, except per common share data)
2023
2022
GAAP Basis
Numerator for EPS
Net income (loss)
$
751
$
2,674
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
(20
)
80
Net income (loss) attributable to Corebridge common shareholders
$
771
$
2,594
Denominator for EPS(a)
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
650.7
645.0
Dilutive common shares(b)
1.5
-
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
652.2
645.0
Income per common share attributable to Corebridge common shareholders(a)
Common stock - basic
$
1.18
$
4.02
Common stock - diluted
$
1.18
$
4.02
Operating Basis(a)
Adjusted after-tax operating income attributable to Corebridge shareholders
$
679
$
491
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
652.2
645.0
Operating earnings per common share
$
1.04
$
0.76
(a)
The results of the September 6, 2022 stock split have been applied retroactively for all periods prior to September 6, 2022
(b)
Potential dilutive common shares include our share-based employee compensation plans
The following table presents the reconciliation of Adjusted Book Value:
At Period End
June 30, 2023
March 31, 2023
June 30, 2022
(in millions, except per share data)
Total Corebridge shareholders' equity (a)
$
10,561
$
11,555
$
12,251
Less: Accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI)
(15,182
)
(14,067
)
(12,106
)
Add: Cumulative unrealized gains and losses related to Fortitude Re funds withheld assets
(2,568
)
(2,365
)
(1,723
)
Total adjusted book value (b)
$
23,175
$
23,257
$
22,634
Total common shares outstanding (c)(1)
636.0
648.1
645.0
Book value per common share (a/c)
$
16.61
$
17.83
$
18.99
Adjusted book value per common share (b/c)
$
36.44
$
35.88
$
35.09
(1)
Total common shares outstanding are presented net of treasury stock
The following table presents the reconciliation of Adjusted ROAE:
Three Months Ended June 30,
(in millions, unless otherwise noted)
2023
2022
Actual or annualized net income (loss) attributable to Corebridge shareholders (a)
$
3,084
$
10,376
Actual or annualized adjusted after-tax operating income attributable to Corebridge shareholders (b)
2,716
1,964
Average Corebridge shareholders' equity (c)
11,058
16,140
Less: Average AOCI
(14,625
)
(7,066
)
Add: Average cumulative unrealized gains and losses related to Fortitude Re funds withheld assets
(2,467
)
(734
)
Average Adjusted Book Value (d)
$
23,216
$
22,472
Return on Average Equity (a/c)
27.9
%
64.3
%
Adjusted ROAE (b/d)
11.7
%
8.7
%
The following table presents a reconciliation of net investment income (net income basis) to net investment income (APTOI basis):
Three Months Ended June 30,
(in millions)
2023
2022
Net investment income (net income basis)
$
2,714
$
2,280
Net investment (income) on Fortitude Re funds withheld assets
(270
)
(182
)
Change in fair value of securities used to hedge guaranteed living benefits
(14
)
(13
)
Other adjustments
(5
)
(12
)
Derivative income recorded in net realized investment gains (losses)
55
36
Total adjustments
(234
)
(171
)
Net investment income (APTOI basis)(a)
$
2,480
$
2,109
(a)
Includes net investment income (loss) from Corporate and Other of $18 million and $131 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively
The following table presents the premiums and deposits:
Three Months Ended June 30,
(in millions)
2023
2022
Individual Retirement
Premiums
$
66
$
60
Deposits
3,984
3,566
Other(a)
(5
)
(6
)
Premiums and deposits
4,045
3,620
Group Retirement
Premiums
4
5
Deposits
1,919
1,767
Premiums and deposits(b)(c)
1,923
1,772
Life Insurance
Premiums
443
440
Deposits
384
389
Other(a)
236
220
Premiums and deposits
1,063
1,049
Institutional Markets
Premiums
1,911
496
Deposits
991
46
Other(a)
8
8
Premiums and deposits
2,910
550
Total
Premiums
2,424
1,001
Deposits
7,278
5,768
Other(a)
239
222
Premiums and deposits
$
9,941
$
6,991
(a)
Other principally consists of ceded premiums, in order to reflect gross premiums and deposits
(b)
Includes premiums and deposits related to in-plan mutual funds of $720 million and $739 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively
(c)
Excludes client deposits into advisory and brokerage accounts of $580 million and $579 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively
