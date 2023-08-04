MT. LAUREL, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--inTEST Corporation (NYSE American: INTT), a global supplier of innovative test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in key target markets which include automotive/EV, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor ("semi"), today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Nick Grant, President and CEO, commented, " The inTEST team continues to deliver to plan and we believe our efforts to diversify our markets have served us well. Sales grew year-over-year in the semiconductor markets, particularly in the backend with continued demand for our high quality, custom manipulators, integrated docking and electrical interface solutions for mixed-signal and analog integrated circuit production testing. There was also strong demand for our thermal test solutions for the defense/aerospace markets, our industrial grade image capture technology for the security industry, and a breadth of our solutions for other markets. Encouragingly, orders were up 2% sequentially driven by demand from our industrial, defense/aerospace, automotive/EV, security and other markets. This included new orders for our Thermonics chillers for testing, development and production of high-powered traction inverters used in EVs, as well as the growing recognition of our induction heating solutions as an environmentally preferred technology in many industrial applications."

He continued, " We are actively executing on our initiatives to expand our market presence, develop new products, and identify opportunities for increased aftermarket support. We are building the talent pool and culture to achieve our goals while also continuing to pursue acquisition targets to enhance our product offerings, expand our addressable markets and deepen our presence in our served industries."

(1) Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures. Further information can be found under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." See also the reconciliations of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures that accompany this press release.

Second Quarter 2023 Review (see revenue by market and by segments in accompanying tables)

Three Months Ended ($ in 000s) Change Change 6/30/2023 6/30/2022 $ % 3/31/2023 $ % Revenue $32,558 $29,571 $2,987 10.1% $31,919 $639 2.0% Gross profit $15,030 $13,548 $1,482 10.9% $15,052 ($22) -0.1% Gross margin 46.2% 45.8% 47.2% Operating expenses (incl. intangible amort.) $11,686 $10,820 $866 8.0% $11,534 $152 1.3% Operating income $3,344 $2,728 $616 22.6% $3,518 ($174) -4.9% Operating margin 10.3% 9.2% 11.0% Net earnings $2,793 $2,116 $677 32.0% $2,817 ($24) -0.9% Net margin 8.6% 7.2% 8.8% Earnings per diluted share ("EPS") $0.24 $0.20 $0.04 20.0% $0.25 ($0.01) -4.0% Adjusted net earnings (Non-GAAP) (2) $3,227 $2,719 $508 18.7% $3,269 ($42) -1.3% Adjusted EPS (Non-GAAP) (2) $0.28 $0.25 $0.03 12.0% $0.29 ($0.01) -3.4% Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (2) $4,795 $4,193 $602 14.4% $4,826 ($31) -0.6% Adjusted EBITDA margin (Non-GAAP) (2) 14.7% 14.2% 15.1%

(2) Adjusted net earnings, adjusted EPS, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures. Further information can be found under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." See also the reconciliations of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures that accompany this press release.

Compared with the prior-year period, revenue increased $3.0 million, or 10%. Revenue related to the defense/aerospace industry more than doubled to $3.9 million from higher sales of thermal test chambers and flying probe test sets. Semiconductor industry revenue of $18.8 million was up 15% from strong sales for both front-end applications of induction heating solutions for silicon carbide and epitaxy crystal growth and traditional back-end semi testing applications.

Compared with the first quarter of 2023, growth in semi market revenue was primarily driven by higher front-end related sales, which increased 27%. Defense/aerospace revenue was up 37% driven by greater sales of thermal test chambers. Sales to industrial, automotive/EV, life sciences and security experienced modest declines sequentially primarily reflecting the variability in timing of customer needs from quarter to quarter.

Gross margin expanded 40 basis points compared with the prior-year period. On a sequential basis, it contracted 100 basis points and was in line with guidance. Gross margin in the first quarter of 2023 benefitted from favorable product mix.

Operating expenses were up $0.9 million over the prior-year period, reflecting annual merit increases and continued investments in engineering, sales and marketing. Nonetheless, second quarter operating expenses as a percent of revenue improved to 35.9% compared with 36.6% in last year's second quarter, which we believe demonstrates continued operating leverage improvement as sales grow. This operating leverage improvement contributed to the 22.6% growth in operating income compared with last year's second quarter.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Review

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the reported period were $37.4 million. This was an increase of $22.0 million over the trailing first quarter of 2023, reflecting $2.9 million in cash generated by operations combined with

$19.2 million in net proceeds from the recently completed At-The-Market ("ATM") equity offering. At quarter end, total debt was $14.1 million, down $1.0 million from March 31, 2023. For the first half of 2023, the Company generated $5.3 million in cash from operations assisted by improving working capital efficiencies as supply chains normalized, enabling inventory improvements.

Capital expenditures were $375,000 in the 2023 second quarter, similar to last year's second quarter. For the first six months, capital expenditures were $709,000, also in line with last year.

Second Quarter 2023 Orders and Backlog (see orders by market in accompanying tables)

Three Months Ended Change Change 6/30/2023 6/30/2022 $ % 3/31/2023 $ % Orders $31,431 $40,518 $(9,087) -22.4% $30,824 $607 2.0% Backlog (at quarter end) $44,578 $45,981 $(1,403) -3.1% $45,705 $(1,127) -2.5%

Orders received in the second quarter were 22% lower compared with the record level achieved in the prior-year period. Increased demand from the industrial, defense/aerospace and automotive/EV markets helped to offset lower demand from the semi, life sciences, security and other markets. Orders more than doubled for the industrial markets, grew 70% in defense/aerospace, and increased 19% in automotive/EV. Sequentially, orders grew across most markets with notable strength in security, defense/aerospace, automotive/EV, industrial and other markets.

Backlog at June 30, 2023, was $44.6 million, down 3.1% and 2.5% from June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2023, respectively. Approximately 45% of backlog is expected to ship beyond the third quarter of 2023.

Third Quarter and Full Year 2023 Outlook

Revenue for the third quarter of 2023 is expected to be similar to the second quarter with gross margin of approximately 46%. Third quarter 2023 operating expenses, including amortization, are also expected to be similar to the second quarter. Intangible asset amortization is expected to be approximately $520,000 pre-tax, which is approximately $430,000 after tax, or $0.03 per share. Interest expense is expected to be approximately $175,000 for the quarter and the effective tax rate is expected to be approximately 16% to 17% for the year. The Company should benefit from interest income due to its higher cash balance which should mostly offset the increase in weighted average shares from the recently completed ATM. Weighted average shares are expected to be about 12.4 million in the third quarter.

Third quarter 2023 estimated EPS is expected to be in the range of $0.20 to $0.24, while third quarter estimated adjusted EPS (Non-GAAP)(3) is expected to be in the range of $0.23 to $0.27.

For the full year of 2023, based on strong second quarter results, the Company is updating its guidance as follows:

(as of August 4, 2023) Current 2023 Guidance Previous Guidance Revenue $127 million to $131 million $125 million to $130 million Gross margin ~46% ~46% to ~47% Operating expenses $46 million to $47 million $45 million to $47 million Intangible asset amort expense Unchanged ~$2.1 million Intangible asset amort exp. after tax Unchanged ~$1.7 million Effective tax rate Unchanged 16% to 17% Capital expenditures Unchanged 1% to 2% of sales Weighted average share count ~12.4 million in Q3 2023 NA

The foregoing guidance is based on management's current views with respect to operating and market conditions and customers' forecasts. It also assumes macroeconomic conditions remain unchanged through the end of the year and does not take into account any extraordinary non-operating expenses that may occur from time to time. Actual results may differ materially from what is provided here today as a result of, among other things, the factors described under "Forward-Looking Statements" below. Further information about non-GAAP measures can be found under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the reconciliations of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures that accompany this press release.

(3) Third quarter 2023 estimated adjusted EPS is a forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure. Further information can be found under "Forward-looking Non-GAAP Financial Measures." See also the reconciliations of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures that accompany this press release.

inTEST CORPORATION Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 32,558 $ 29,571 $ 64,477 $ 53,652 Cost of revenue 17,528 16,023 34,395 29,091 Gross profit 15,030 13,548 30,082 24,561 Operating expenses: Selling expense 4,661 4,033 9,116 7,489 Engineering and product development expense 1,983 1,859 3,887 3,783 General and administrative expense 5,042 4,928 10,217 9,759 Total operating expenses 11,686 10,820 23,220 21,031 Operating income 3,344 2,728 6,862 3,530 Interest expense (176 ) (141 ) (358 ) (278 ) Other income (expense) 197 (17 ) 255 (27 ) Earnings before income tax expense 3,365 2,570 6,759 3,225 Income tax expense 572 454 1,149 532 Net earnings $ 2,793 $ 2,116 $ 5,610 $ 2,693 Earnings per common share - basic $ 0.25 $ 0.20 $ 0.51 $ 0.25 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 11,241,183 10,653,268 10,998,456 10,635,270 Earnings per common share - diluted $ 0.24 $ 0.20 $ 0.49 $ 0.25 Weighted average common shares and common share equivalents outstanding - diluted 11,696,569 10,814,799 11,392,617 10,828,696

inTEST CORPORATION Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 37,435 $ 13,434 Restricted cash - 1,142 Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $501 and $496, respectively 21,581 21,215 Inventories 23,070 22,565 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,495 1,695 Total current assets 83,581 60,051 Property and equipment: Machinery and equipment 6,779 6,625 Leasehold improvements 3,520 3,242 Gross property and equipment 10,299 9,867 Less: accumulated depreciation (7,081 ) (6,735 ) Net property and equipment 3,218 3,132 Right-of-use assets, net 5,177 5,770 Goodwill 21,707 21,605 Intangible assets, net 17,613 18,559 Deferred tax assets 965 280 Restricted certificates of deposit 100 100 Other assets 496 569 Total assets $ 132,857 $ 110,066 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of Term Note $ 4,100 $ 4,100 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 1,731 1,645 Accounts payable 5,735 7,394 Accrued wages and benefits 3,570 3,907 Accrued professional fees 1,010 884 Customer deposits and deferred revenue 5,176 4,498 Accrued sales commissions 1,202 1,468 Domestic and foreign income taxes payable 1,184 1,409 Other current liabilities 1,660 1,564 Total current liabilities 25,368 26,869 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 3,959 4,705 Term Note, net of current portion 9,992 12,042 Contingent consideration 1,063 1,039 Other liabilities 411 455 Total liabilities 40,793 45,110 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding - - Common stock, $0.01 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; 12,185,220 and 11,063,271 shares issued, respectively 122 111 Additional paid-in capital 53,296 31,987 Retained earnings 38,464 32,854 Accumulated other comprehensive earnings 470 218 Treasury stock, at cost; 38,514 and 34,308 shares, respectively (288 ) (214 ) Total stockholders' equity 92,064 64,956 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 132,857 $ 110,066

inTEST CORPORATION Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net earnings $ 5,610 $ 2,693 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,350 2,528 Provision for excess and obsolete inventory 266 230 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (47 ) 98 Amortization of deferred compensation related to stock-based awards 1,079 923 Discount on shares sold under Employee Stock Purchase Plan 14 18 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 98 61 Deferred income tax benefit (685 ) (805 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable (372 ) (6,607 ) Inventories (693 ) (4,894 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 212 (87 ) Other assets 2 (395 ) Operating lease liabilities (849 ) (701 ) Accounts payable (1,607 ) 3,506 Accrued wages and benefits (351 ) (981 ) Accrued professional fees 117 (471 ) Customer deposits and deferred revenue 625 (264 ) Accrued sales commissions (266 ) 219 Domestic and foreign income taxes payable (220 ) (477 ) Other current liabilities 76 264 Other liabilities (17 ) 61 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 5,342 (5,081 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Refund of final working capital adjustment related to Acculogic - 371 Purchase of property and equipment (709 ) (708 ) Purchase of short-term investments - (3,477 ) Net cash used in investing activities (709 ) (3,814 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Net proceeds from public offering of common stock 19,244 - Repayments of Term Note (2,050 ) (1,908 ) Proceeds from shares sold under Employee Stock Purchase Plan 83 103 Proceeds from stock options exercised 900 - Acquisition of treasury stock-shares surrendered by employees to satisfy tax liability (74 ) (10 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 18,103 (1,815 ) Effects of exchange rates on cash 123 58 Net cash provided by (used in) all activities 22,859 (10,652 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 14,576 21,195 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 37,435 $ 10,543 Cash payments for: Domestic and foreign income taxes $ 2,060 $ 1,865

inTEST CORPORATION

Revenue by Market (In thousands) (Unaudited) ($ in 000s) Three Months Ended Change Change 6/30/2023 6/30/2022 $ % 3/31/2023 $ % Revenue Semi $18,833 57.8 % $16,409 55.5 % $2,424 14.8 % $17,683 55.4 % $1,150 6.5 % Industrial 2,806 8.6 % 2,930 9.9 % (124 ) -4.2 % 3,137 9.8 % (331 ) -10.6 % Auto/EV 1,542 4.7 % 3,594 12.2 % (2,052 ) -57.1 % 2,597 8.1 % (1,055 ) -40.6 % Life Sciences 1,135 3.5 % 1,169 3.9 % (34 ) -2.9 % 1,513 4.8 % (378 ) -25.0 % Defense/Aerospace 3,890 11.9 % 1,423 4.8 % 2,467 173.4 % 2,839 8.9 % 1,051 37.0 % Security 936 2.9 % 794 2.7 % 142 17.9 % 966 3.0 % (30 ) -3.1 % Other 3,416 10.6 % 3,252 11.0 % 164 5.0 % 3,184 10.0 % 232 7.3 % $32,558 100.0 % $29,571 100.0 % $2,987 10.1 % $31,919 100.0 % $639 2.0 %

Orders by Market (In thousands) (Unaudited) ($ in 000s) Three Months Ended Change Change 6/30/2023 6/30/2022 $ % 3/31/2023 $ % Orders Semi $14,721 46.9 % $26,732 66.0 % $(12,011 ) -44.9 % $18,346 59.5 % $(3,625 ) -19.8 % Industrial 5,756 18.3 % 2,366 5.8 % 3,390 143.3 % 4,142 13.5 % 1,614 39.0 % Auto/EV 3,276 10.4 % 2,750 6.8 % 526 19.1 % 2,044 6.6 % 1,232 60.3 % Life Sciences 609 1.9 % 1,535 3.8 % (926 ) -60.3 % 1,936 6.3 % (1,327 ) -68.5 % Defense/Aerospace 3,216 10.2 % 1,897 4.7 % 1,319 69.5 % 1,977 6.4 % 1,239 62.7 % Security 456 1.5 % 989 2.4 % (533 ) -53.9 % 212 0.7 % 244 115.1 % Other 3,397 10.8 % 4,249 10.5 % (852 ) -20.1 % 2,167 7.0 % 1,230 56.8 % $31,431 100.0 % $40,518 100.0 % $(9,087 ) -22.4 % $30,824 100.0 % $607 2.0 %

inTEST CORPORATION

Segment Data (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue: Electronic Test $ 10,993 $ 9,797 $ 21,364 $ 18,575 Environmental Technologies 8,136 7,507 16,178 14,500 Process Technologies 13,429 12,267 26,935 20,577 Total Revenue $32,558 $ 29,571 $ 64,477 $ 53,652 Division operating income: Electronic Test $ 2,641 $ 2,193 $ 5,219 $ 4,080 Environmental Technologies 943 1,070 1,956 1,872 Process Technologies 2,592 2,569 5,268 3,299 Total division operating income 6,176 5,832 12,443 9,251 Corporate expenses (2,309 ) (2,339 ) (4,514 ) (4,174 ) Acquired intangible amortization (523 ) (765 ) (1,067 ) (1,547 ) Interest expense (176 ) (141 ) (358 ) (278 ) Other income (expense) 197 (17 ) 255 (27 ) Earnings before income tax expense $ 3,365 $ 2,570 $ 6,759 $ 3,225

inTEST CORPORATION Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except per share and percentage data) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of Net Earnings to Adjusted Net Earnings (Non-GAAP) and Earnings Per Diluted Share to Adjusted EPS (Non-GAAP): Three Months Ended 6/30/2023 6/30/2022 3/31/2023 Net earnings $ 2,793 $ 2,116 $ 2,817 Acquired intangible amortization 523 765 544 Tax adjustments (89 ) (162 ) (92 ) Adjusted net earnings (Non-GAAP) $ 3,227 $ 2,719 $ 3,269 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 11,697 10,815 11,089 Earnings per diluted share: Net earnings $ 0.24 $ 0.20 $ 0.25 Acquired intangible amortization 0.05 0.07 0.05 Tax adjustments (0.01 ) (0.02 ) (0.01 ) Adjusted EPS (Non-GAAP) $ 0.28 $ 0.25 $ 0.29

Reconciliation of Net Earnings and Net Margin to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Non-GAAP): Three Months Ended 6/30/2023 6/30/2022 3/31/2023 Net earnings $ 2,793 $ 2,116 $ 2,817 Acquired intangible amortization 523 765 544 Net interest expense 43 133 169 Income tax expense 572 454 577 Depreciation 259 174 245 Non-cash stock-based compensation 605 551 474 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 4,795 $ 4,193 $ 4,826 Revenue 32,558 29,571 31,919 Net margin 8.6 % 7.2 % 8.8 % Adjusted EBITDA margin (Non-GAAP) 14.7 % 14.2 % 15.1 %

Reconciliation of Third Quarter 2023 Estimated Earnings Per Diluted Share to Estimated Adjusted EPS (Non-GAAP): Low High Estimated earnings per diluted share $ 0.20 $ 0.24 Estimated acquired intangible amortization 0.04 0.04 Estimated tax adjustments (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Estimated adjusted EPS (Non-GAAP) $ 0.23 $ 0.27

