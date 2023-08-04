HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) today reported second quarter 2023 results as follows:

For the Three Months Ended Last Twelve Months Ended (In thousands) (Unaudited) June 30, 2023 Operating cash flow $ 81,350 $ 305,634 Free cash flow (1) 81,952 307,874 Cash flow cushion (last twelve months) (1) 39,953 Net income $ 70,334 $ 287,382 Adjusted EBITDA (1) 83,059 321,768

Highlights:

Generated $82 million of free cash flow

Paid first quarter 2023 common unit distribution of $0.75 per unit

Redeemed $81 million of preferred units at par with cash

Leverage ratio of 0.6x as of June 30, 2023

Declares second quarter 2023 common unit distribution of $0.75

"NRP generated $82 million of free cash flow in the second quarter driven by a solid performance from our mineral rights assets along with strong sales prices and distributions from our soda ash investment," said Craig Nunez, NRP's president and chief operating officer. "I am also pleased to report that during the second quarter we redeemed $81 million of preferred units at par with cash, lowering the outstanding par value of preferred equity to $122 million. We remain steadfast in our strategy to pay off our debt and redeem our preferred equity while maintaining distributions to our common unitholders. We believe this is the right strategy to maximize unitholder value and advantageously position the business for the long term."

NRP announced today that the board of directors of its general partner declared a second quarter 2023 cash distribution of $0.75 per common unit to be paid on August 23, 2023, to unitholders of record on August 16, 2023. In addition, the board declared a $3.65 million cash distribution on NRP's outstanding preferred units. Future distributions on NRP's common and preferred units will be determined on a quarterly basis by the board of directors. The board of directors considers numerous factors each quarter in determining cash distributions including profitability, cash flow, debt service obligations, market conditions and outlook, estimated unitholder income tax liability, and the level of cash reserves that the board determines is necessary for future operating and capital needs.

NRP's liquidity was $62.7 million at June 30, 2023, consisting of $10.7 million of cash and $52.0 million of borrowing capacity available under its revolving credit facility.

Segment Performance

Mineral Rights

Mineral Rights net income, operating cash flow, and free cash flow for the second quarter of 2023 decreased $16.9 million, $15.3 million, and $15.3 million, respectively, as compared to the prior year period primarily due to decreased metallurgical coal sales prices in the second quarter of 2023. Approximately 70% of coal royalty revenues and approximately 55% of coal royalty sales volumes were derived from metallurgical coal in the second quarter of 2023.

While metallurgical and thermal coal prices have decreased from the beginning of the year and decreased significantly from the record highs seen in 2022, they both remain strong relative to historical norms. Transportation and logistics challenges, limited access to capital, and labor shortages limit operators' ability to increase production and sales which should provide continued price support.

NRP continues to explore opportunities for carbon neutral revenue across its large portfolio of land, mineral, and timber assets, including the sequestration of carbon dioxide underground and in standing forests, and the generation of electricity using geothermal, solar, and wind energy.

Soda Ash

Soda Ash net income in the second quarter of 2023 increased $12.3 million as compared to the prior year period primarily due to higher sales prices driven by strong demand in domestic and international markets, partially offset by lower soda ash production and sales volumes. Operating cash flow and free cash flow in the second quarter of 2023 improved $21.9 million as compared to the prior year period due to the early timing of distributions received from Sisecam Wyoming and a higher distribution amount driven by Sisecam Wyoming's strong operating performance in the second quarter of 2023.

After starting the year at historically high levels, global soda ash prices have fallen throughout the first half of the year. New supply from China entering the market in the second half of the year is expected to continue to put downward pressure on international soda ash pricing. However, NRP expects Sisecam Wyoming's domestic soda ash sales prices to remain elevated versus the spot market in the second half of the year as a result of negotiated 2023 domestic sales contracts entered into at the end of 2022.

Corporate and Financing

Corporate and Financing costs in the second quarter of 2023 decreased $8.1 million as compared to the prior year period primarily due to lower interest expense resulting from less debt outstanding. Operating cash flow and free cash flow in the second quarter of 2023 improved $11.6 million as compared to the prior year period primarily due to lower cash paid for interest as a result of the retirement of the 9.125% Senior Notes in 2022.

NRP retired an aggregate of 80,834 Class A Preferred Units in the second quarter of 2023, saving NRP $9.7 million annually in preferred unit cash distributions. Of the originally issued 250,000 Class A Preferred Units, 121,667 Class A Preferred Units remain outstanding.

In May 2023, NRP declared and paid a first quarter 2023 cash distribution of $0.75 per common unit and a $6.1 million cash distribution on the preferred units. Today, NRP declared a second quarter 2023 cash distribution of $0.75 per common unit and a $3.65 million cash distribution on its outstanding preferred units.

NRP's consolidated leverage ratio was 0.6x at June 30, 2023.

Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners L.P., a master limited partnership headquartered in Houston, TX, is a diversified natural resource company that owns, manages and leases a diversified portfolio of properties in the United States including coal, industrial minerals and other natural resources, as well as rights to conduct carbon sequestration and renewable energy activities. NRP also owns an equity investment in Sisecam Wyoming LLC, one of the world's lowest-cost producers of soda ash.

Natural Resource Partners L.P. Financial Tables (Unaudited) Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, (In thousands, except per unit data) 2023 2022 2023 2023 2022 Revenues and other income Royalty and other mineral rights $ 61,007 $ 79,333 $ 76,271 $ 137,278 $ 150,416 Transportation and processing services 3,270 5,612 3,598 6,868 9,408 Equity in earnings of Sisecam Wyoming 26,978 14,643 19,254 46,232 29,480 Gain on asset sales and disposals 5 345 96 101 345 Total revenues and other income $ 91,260 $ 99,933 $ 99,219 $ 190,479 $ 189,649 Operating expenses Operating and maintenance expenses $ 7,930 $ 10,015 $ 7,163 $ 15,093 $ 18,091 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 3,792 5,847 4,083 7,875 9,715 General and administrative expenses 5,643 5,052 5,845 11,488 9,519 Asset impairments 69 43 - 69 62 Total operating expenses $ 17,434 $ 20,957 $ 17,091 $ 34,525 $ 37,387 Income from operations $ 73,826 $ 78,976 $ 82,128 $ 155,954 $ 152,262 Other expenses, net Interest expense, net $ (3,492 ) $ (8,108 ) $ (2,853 ) $ (6,345 ) $ (17,495 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - (4,048 ) - - (4,048 ) Total other expenses, net $ (3,492 ) $ (12,156 ) $ (2,853 ) $ (6,345 ) $ (21,543 ) Net income $ 70,334 $ 66,820 $ 79,275 $ 149,609 $ 130,719 Less: income attributable to preferred unitholders (4,971 ) (7,500 ) (6,661 ) (11,632 ) (15,000 ) Less: redemption of preferred units (27,618 ) - (16,228 ) (43,846 ) - Net income attributable to common unitholders and the general partner $ 37,745 $ 59,320 $ 56,386 $ 94,131 $ 115,719 Net income attributable to common unitholders $ 36,990 $ 58,134 $ 55,258 $ 92,248 $ 113,405 Net income attributable to the general partner 755 1,186 1,128 1,883 2,314 Net income per common unit Basic $ 2.93 $ 4.65 $ 4.40 $ 7.32 $ 9.10 Diluted 2.49 3.29 3.44 5.96 6.50 Net income $ 70,334 $ 66,820 $ 79,275 $ 149,609 $ 130,719 Comprehensive income (loss) from unconsolidated investment and other 911 (4,013 ) (19,583 ) (18,672 ) (1,468 ) Comprehensive income $ 71,245 $ 62,807 $ 59,692 $ 130,937 $ 129,251

Natural Resource Partners L.P. Financial Tables (Unaudited) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, (In thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 70,334 $ 66,820 $ 79,275 $ 149,609 $ 130,719 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 3,792 5,847 4,083 7,875 9,715 Distributions from unconsolidated investment 32,350 10,486 10,780 43,130 23,716 Equity earnings from unconsolidated investment (26,978 ) (14,643 ) (19,254 ) (46,232 ) (29,480 ) Gain on asset sales and disposals (5 ) (345 ) (96 ) (101 ) (345 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - 4,048 - - 4,048 Asset impairments 69 43 - 69 62 Bad debt expense (198 ) (388 ) (610 ) (808 ) 640 Unit-based compensation expense 2,646 1,339 2,491 5,137 2,787 Amortization of debt issuance costs and other 541 1,297 25 566 1,672 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (361 ) (5,033 ) 7,061 6,700 (12,612 ) Accounts payable 72 73 (541 ) (469 ) 13 Accrued liabilities 2,019 2,047 (8,805 ) (6,786 ) (5,109 ) Accrued interest (627 ) (7,413 ) 263 (364 ) (163 ) Deferred revenue (2,646 ) (2,259 ) (154 ) (2,800 ) (9,575 ) Other items, net 342 1,204 (1,618 ) (1,276 ) (634 ) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 81,350 $ 63,123 $ 72,900 $ 154,250 $ 115,454 Cash flows from investing activities Proceeds from asset sales and disposals $ 5 $ 346 $ 101 $ 106 $ 346 Return of long-term contract receivable 610 563 598 1,208 563 Capital expenditures (8 ) - (2 ) (10 ) - Net cash provided by investing activities $ 607 $ 909 $ 697 $ 1,304 $ 909 Cash flows from financing activities Debt borrowings $ 70,834 $ - $ 94,200 $ 165,034 $ - Debt repayments (61,365 ) (120,474 ) (89,696 ) (151,061 ) (137,171 ) Distributions to common unitholders and the general partner (9,669 ) (9,570 ) (40,900 ) (50,569 ) (15,242 ) Distributions to preferred unitholders (7,396 ) (7,500 ) (8,086 ) (15,482 ) (15,258 ) Redemption of preferred units (80,834 ) - (47,499 ) (128,333 ) - Redemption of preferred units paid-in-kind - - - - (19,321 ) Other items, net (452 ) (2,722 ) (3,052 ) (3,504 ) (5,535 ) Net cash used in financing activities $ (88,882 ) $ (140,266 ) $ (95,033 ) $ (183,915 ) $ (192,527 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents $ (6,925 ) $ (76,234 ) $ (21,436 ) $ (28,361 ) $ (76,164 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 17,655 135,590 39,091 39,091 135,520 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 10,730 $ 59,356 $ 17,655 $ 10,730 $ 59,356 Supplemental cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 3,960 $ 15,128 $ 2,474 $ 6,434 $ 16,772

Natural Resource Partners L.P. Financial Tables (Unaudited) Consolidated Balance Sheets

June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 (In thousands, except unit data) (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,730 $ 39,091 Accounts receivable, net 37,120 42,701 Other current assets, net 2,865 1,822 Total current assets $ 50,715 $ 83,614 Land 24,008 24,008 Mineral rights, net 404,741 412,312 Intangible assets, net 14,432 14,713 Equity in unconsolidated investment 290,900 306,470 Long-term contract receivable, net 27,659 28,946 Other long-term assets, net 7,804 7,068 Total assets $ 820,259 $ 877,131 LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 1,524 $ 1,992 Accrued liabilities 5,715 11,916 Accrued interest 625 989 Current portion of deferred revenue 6,823 6,256 Current portion of long-term debt, net 36,743 39,076 Total current liabilities $ 51,430 $ 60,229 Deferred revenue 36,815 40,181 Long-term debt, net 145,693 129,205 Other non-current liabilities 6,462 5,472 Total liabilities $ 240,400 $ 235,087 Commitments and contingencies Class A Convertible Preferred Units (121,667 and 250,000 units issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively, at $1,000 par value per unit; liquidation preference of $1,850 per unit at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022) $ 80,099 $ 164,587 Partners' capital Common unitholders' interest (12,634,642 and 12,505,996 units issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively) $ 444,838 $ 404,799 General partner's interest 6,913 5,977 Warrant holders' interest 47,964 47,964 Accumulated other comprehensive income 45 18,717 Total partners' capital $ 499,760 $ 477,457 Total liabilities and partners' capital $ 820,259 $ 877,131

Natural Resource Partners L.P. Financial Tables (Unaudited) Consolidated Statements of Partners' Capital

Accumulated Other Total Common Unitholders General Warrant Comprehensive Partners' (In thousands) Units Amounts Partner Holders Income (Loss) Capital Balance at December 31, 2022 12,506 $ 404,799 $ 5,977 $ 47,964 $ 18,717 $ 477,457 Net income (1) - 77,690 1,585 - - 79,275 Redemption of preferred units - (15,904 ) (324 ) - - (16,228 ) Distributions to common unitholders and the general partner - (40,082 ) (818 ) - - (40,900 ) Distributions to preferred unitholders - (7,924 ) (162 ) - - (8,086 ) Issuance of unit-based awards 129 - - - - - Unit-based awards amortization and vesting, net - (1,178 ) - - - (1,178 ) Capital contribution - - 142 - - 142 Comprehensive loss from unconsolidated investment and other - - - - (19,583 ) (19,583 ) Balance at March 31, 2023 12,635 $ 417,401 $ 6,400 $ 47,964 $ (866 ) $ 470,899 Net income (2) - 68,927 1,407 - - 70,334 Redemption of preferred units - (27,065 ) (553 ) - - (27,618 ) Distributions to common unitholders and the general partner - (9,476 ) (193 ) - - (9,669 ) Distributions to preferred unitholders - (7,248 ) (148 ) - - (7,396 ) Unit-based awards amortization and vesting - 2,299 - - - 2,299 Comprehensive income from unconsolidated investment and other - - - - 911 911 Balance at June 30, 2023 12,635 $ 444,838 $ 6,913 $ 47,964 $ 45 $ 499,760

(1) Net income includes $6.7 million of income attributable to preferred unitholders that accumulated during the period, of which $6.5 million is allocated to the common unitholders and $0.1 million is allocated to the general partner. (2) Net income includes $5.0 million of income attributable to preferred unitholders that accumulated during the period, of which $4.9 million is allocated to the common unitholders and $0.1 million is allocated to the general partner.

Accumulated Other Total Common Unitholders General Warrant Comprehensive Partners' (In thousands) Units Amounts Partner Holders Income Capital Balance at December 31, 2021 12,351 $ 203,062 $ 1,787 $ 47,964 $ 3,211 $ 256,024 Net income (1) - 62,621 1,278 - - 63,899 Distributions to common unitholders and the general partner - (5,559 ) (113 ) - - (5,672 ) Distributions to preferred unitholders - (7,603 ) (155 ) - - (7,758 ) Issuance of unit-based awards 155 - - - - - Unit-based awards amortization and vesting, net - (1,754 ) - - - (1,754 ) Capital contribution - - 112 - - 112 Comprehensive income from unconsolidated investment and other - - - - 2,545 2,545 Balance at March 31, 2022 12,506 $ 250,767 $ 2,909 $ 47,964 $ 5,756 $ 307,396 Net income (1) - 65,484 1,336 - - 66,820 Distributions to common unitholders and the general partner - (9,379 ) (191 ) - - (9,570 ) Distributions to preferred unitholders - (7,350 ) (150 ) - - (7,500 ) Unit-based awards amortization and vesting - 1,231 - - - 1,231 Comprehensive loss from unconsolidated investment and other - - - - (4,013 ) (4,013 ) Balance at June 30, 2022 12,506 $ 300,753 $ 3,904 $ 47,964 $ 1,743 $ 354,364

(1) Net income includes $7.5 million of income attributable to preferred unitholders that accumulated during the period, of which $7.4 million is allocated to the common unitholders and $0.2 million is allocated to the general partner.

Natural Resource Partners L.P. Financial Tables (Unaudited) The following table presents NRP's unaudited business results by segment for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 and March 31, 2023: Operating Segments Mineral Corporate and (In thousands) Rights Soda Ash Financing Total For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Revenues $ 64,277 $ 26,978 $ - $ 91,255 Gain on asset sales and disposals 5 - - 5 Total revenues and other income $ 64,282 $ 26,978 $ - $ 91,260 Asset impairments $ 69 $ - $ - $ 69 Net income (loss) $ 52,510 $ 26,964 $ (9,140 ) $ 70,334 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 56,366 $ 32,336 $ (5,643 ) $ 83,059 Cash flow provided by (used in) continuing operations: Operating activities $ 55,040 $ 32,326 $ (6,016 ) $ 81,350 Investing activities $ 615 $ - $ (8 ) $ 607 Financing activities $ - $ - $ (88,882 ) $ (88,882 ) Distributable cash flow (1) $ 55,655 $ 32,326 $ (6,024 ) $ 81,957 Free cash flow (1) $ 55,650 $ 32,326 $ (6,024 ) $ 81,952 For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Revenues $ 84,945 $ 14,643 $ - $ 99,588 Gain on asset sales and disposals 345 - - 345 Total revenues and other income $ 85,290 $ 14,643 $ - $ 99,933 Asset impairments $ 43 $ - $ - $ 43 Net income (loss) $ 69,408 $ 14,620 $ (17,208 ) $ 66,820 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 75,298 $ 10,463 $ (5,052 ) $ 80,709 Cash flow provided by (used in) continuing operations: Operating activities $ 70,351 $ 10,430 $ (17,658 ) $ 63,123 Investing activities $ 909 $ - $ - $ 909 Financing activities $ - $ - $ (140,266 ) $ (140,266 ) Distributable cash flow (1) $ 71,260 $ 10,430 $ (17,658 ) $ 64,032 Free cash flow (1) $ 70,914 $ 10,430 $ (17,658 ) $ 63,686 For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Revenues $ 79,869 $ 19,254 $ - $ 99,123 Gain on asset sales and disposals 96 - - 96 Total revenues and other income $ 79,965 $ 19,254 $ - $ 99,219 Asset impairments $ - $ - $ - $ - Net income (loss) $ 68,881 $ 19,096 $ (8,702 ) $ 79,275 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 72,960 $ 10,622 $ (5,845 ) $ 77,737 Cash flow provided by (used in) continuing operations: Operating activities $ 73,858 $ 10,617 $ (11,575 ) $ 72,900 Investing activities $ 699 $ - $ (2 ) $ 697 Financing activities $ (583 ) $ - $ (94,450 ) $ (95,033 ) Distributable cash flow (1) $ 74,557 $ 10,617 $ (11,577 ) $ 73,597 Free cash flow (1) $ 74,456 $ 10,617 $ (11,577 ) $ 73,496

Natural Resource Partners L.P. Financial Tables (Unaudited) The following table presents NRP's unaudited business results by segment for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022: Operating Segments Mineral Corporate and (In thousands) Rights Soda Ash Financing Total For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Revenues $ 144,146 $ 46,232 $ - $ 190,378 Gain on asset sales and disposals 101 - - 101 Total revenues and other income $ 144,247 $ 46,232 $ - $ 190,479 Asset impairments $ 69 $ - $ - $ 69 Net income (loss) $ 121,391 $ 46,060 $ (17,842 ) $ 149,609 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 129,326 $ 42,958 $ (11,488 ) $ 160,796 Cash flow provided by (used in) continuing operations: Operating activities $ 128,898 $ 42,943 $ (17,591 ) $ 154,250 Investing activities $ 1,314 $ - $ (10 ) $ 1,304 Financing activities $ (583 ) $ - $ (183,332 ) $ (183,915 ) Distributable cash flow (1) $ 130,212 $ 42,943 $ (17,601 ) $ 155,554 Free cash flow (1) $ 130,106 $ 42,943 $ (17,601 ) $ 155,448 For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Revenues $ 159,824 $ 29,480 $ - $ 189,304 Gain on asset sales and disposals 345 - - 345 Total revenues and other income $ 160,169 $ 29,480 $ - $ 189,649 Asset impairments $ 62 $ - $ - $ 62 Net income (loss) $ 132,375 $ 29,406 $ (31,062 ) $ 130,719 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 142,152 $ 23,642 $ (9,519 ) $ 156,275 Cash flow provided by (used in) continuing operations: Operating activities $ 118,527 $ 23,625 $ (26,698 ) $ 115,454 Investing activities $ 909 $ - $ - $ 909 Financing activities $ (614 ) $ - $ (191,913 ) $ (192,527 ) Distributable cash flow (1) $ 119,436 $ 23,625 $ (26,698 ) $ 116,363 Free cash flow (1) $ 119,090 $ 23,625 $ (26,698 ) $ 116,017

Natural Resource Partners L.P. Financial Tables (Unaudited) Operating Statistics - Mineral Rights

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, (In thousands, except per ton data) 2023 2022 2023 2023 2022 Coal sales volumes (tons) Appalachia Northern 390 392 379 769 820 Central 3,352 3,484 3,609 6,961 6,735 Southern 693 312 582 1,275 673 Total Appalachia 4,435 4,188 4,570 9,005 8,228 Illinois Basin 1,631 3,403 1,310 2,941 4,905 Northern Powder River Basin 881 699 1,085 1,966 1,937 Gulf Coast 139 67 58 197 136 Total coal sales volumes 7,086 8,357 7,023 14,109 15,206 Coal royalty revenue per ton Appalachia Northern $ 6.87 $ 11.84 $ 9.86 $ 8.35 $ 10.95 Central 8.49 12.19 9.92 9.23 11.80 Southern 10.85 17.67 14.94 12.72 17.61 Illinois Basin 3.15 2.07 3.57 3.34 2.11 Northern Powder River Basin 4.62 4.74 4.68 4.65 4.10 Gulf Coast 0.71 0.57 0.57 0.66 0.56 Combined average coal royalty revenue per ton 6.77 7.54 8.26 7.51 7.80 Coal royalty revenues Appalachia Northern $ 2,681 $ 4,640 $ 3,737 $ 6,418 $ 8,981 Central 28,445 42,461 35,806 64,251 79,441 Southern 7,521 5,513 8,697 16,218 11,853 Total Appalachia 38,647 52,614 48,240 86,887 100,275 Illinois Basin 5,141 7,061 4,675 9,816 10,364 Northern Powder River Basin 4,066 3,314 5,075 9,141 7,946 Gulf Coast 98 38 33 131 76 Unadjusted coal royalty revenues 47,952 63,027 58,023 105,975 118,661 Coal royalty adjustment for minimum leases 8 (82 ) - 8 (267 ) Total coal royalty revenues $ 47,960 $ 62,945 $ 58,023 $ 105,983 $ 118,394 Other revenues Production lease minimum revenues $ 562 $ 65 $ 613 $ 1,175 $ 1,657 Minimum lease straight-line revenues 4,447 4,674 4,503 8,950 9,457 Carbon neutral initiative revenues 115 - 2,118 2,233 - Wheelage revenues 3,284 4,379 3,869 7,153 8,096 Property tax revenues 1,470 1,695 1,470 2,940 3,167 Coal overriding royalty revenues 150 682 188 338 940 Lease amendment revenues 848 811 851 1,699 1,691 Aggregates royalty revenues 686 1,037 753 1,439 1,807 Oil and gas royalty revenues 1,214 2,906 3,588 4,802 4,720 Other revenues 271 139 295 566 487 Total other revenues $ 13,047 $ 16,388 $ 18,248 $ 31,295 $ 32,022 Royalty and other mineral rights $ 61,007 $ 79,333 $ 76,271 $ 137,278 $ 150,416 Transportation and processing services revenues 3,270 5,612 3,598 6,868 9,408 Gain on asset sales and disposals 5 345 96 101 345 Total Mineral Rights segment revenues and other income $ 64,282 $ 85,290 $ 79,965 $ 144,247 $ 160,169

Natural Resource Partners L.P. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) Adjusted EBITDA

Mineral Corporate and (In thousands) Rights Soda Ash Financing Total For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Net income (loss) $ 52,510 $ 26,964 $ (9,140 ) $ 70,334 Less: equity earnings from unconsolidated investment - (26,978 ) - (26,978 ) Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment - 32,350 - 32,350 Add: interest expense, net - - 3,492 3,492 Add: loss on extinguishment of debt - - - - Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization 3,787 - 5 3,792 Add: asset impairments 69 - - 69 Adjusted EBITDA $ 56,366 $ 32,336 $ (5,643 ) $ 83,059 For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Net income (loss) $ 69,408 $ 14,620 $ (17,208 ) $ 66,820 Less: equity earnings from unconsolidated investment - (14,643 ) - (14,643 ) Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment - 10,486 - 10,486 Add: interest expense, net - - 8,108 8,108 Add: loss on extinguishment of debt - - 4,048 4,048 Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization 5,847 - - 5,847 Add: asset impairments 43 - - 43 Adjusted EBITDA $ 75,298 $ 10,463 $ (5,052 ) $ 80,709 For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Net income (loss) $ 68,881 $ 19,096 $ (8,702 ) $ 79,275 Less: equity earnings from unconsolidated investment - (19,254 ) - (19,254 ) Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment - 10,780 - 10,780 Add: interest expense, net - - 2,853 2,853 Add: loss on extinguishment of debt - - - - Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization 4,079 - 4 4,083 Add: asset impairments - - - - Adjusted EBITDA $ 72,960 $ 10,622 $ (5,845 ) $ 77,737

Natural Resource Partners L.P. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) Adjusted EBITDA Mineral Corporate and (In thousands) Rights Soda Ash Financing Total For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Net income (loss) $ 121,391 $ 46,060 $ (17,842 ) $ 149,609 Less: equity earnings from unconsolidated investment - (46,232 ) - (46,232 ) Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment - 43,130 - 43,130 Add: interest expense, net - - 6,345 6,345 Add: loss on extinguishment of debt - - - - Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization 7,866 - 9 7,875 Add: asset impairments 69 - - 69 Adjusted EBITDA $ 129,326 $ 42,958 $ (11,488 ) $ 160,796 For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Net income (loss) $ 132,375 $ 29,406 $ (31,062 ) $ 130,719 Less: equity earnings from unconsolidated investment - (29,480 ) - (29,480 ) Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment - 23,716 - 23,716 Add: interest expense, net - - 17,495 17,495 Add: loss on extinguishment of debt - - 4,048 4,048 Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization 9,715 - - 9,715 Add: asset impairments 62 - - 62 Adjusted EBITDA $ 142,152 $ 23,642 $ (9,519 ) $ 156,275

Natural Resource Partners L.P. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) Distributable Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow

Mineral Corporate and (In thousands) Rights Soda Ash Financing Total For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 55,040 $ 32,326 $ (6,016 ) $ 81,350 Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals 5 - - 5 Add: return of long-term contract receivable 610 - - 610 Less: maintenance capital expenditures - - (8 ) (8 ) Distributable cash flow $ 55,655 $ 32,326 $ (6,024 ) $ 81,957 Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals (5 ) - - (5 ) Free cash flow $ 55,650 $ 32,326 $ (6,024 ) $ 81,952 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities $ 615 $ - $ (8 ) $ 607 Net cash used in financing activities - - (88,882 ) (88,882 ) For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 70,351 $ 10,430 $ (17,658 ) $ 63,123 Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals 346 - - 346 Add: return of long-term contract receivable 563 - - 563 Less: maintenance capital expenditures - - - - Distributable cash flow $ 71,260 $ 10,430 $ (17,658 ) $ 64,032 Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals (346 ) - - (346 ) Free cash flow $ 70,914 $ 10,430 $ (17,658 ) $ 63,686 Net cash provided by investing activities $ 909 $ - $ - $ 909 Net cash used in financing activities - - (140,266 ) (140,266 ) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 73,858 $ 10,617 $ (11,575 ) $ 72,900 Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals 101 - - 101 Add: return of long-term contract receivable 598 - - 598 Less: maintenance capital expenditures - - (2 ) (2 ) Distributable cash flow $ 74,557 $ 10,617 $ (11,577 ) $ 73,597 Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals (101 ) - - (101 ) Free cash flow $ 74,456 $ 10,617 $ (11,577 ) $ 73,496 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities $ 699 $ - $ (2 ) $ 697 Net cash used in financing activities (583 ) - (94,450 ) (95,033 )

Natural Resource Partners L.P. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) Distributable Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow

Mineral Corporate and (In thousands) Rights Soda Ash Financing Total For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 128,898 $ 42,943 $ (17,591 ) $ 154,250 Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals 106 - - 106 Add: return of long-term contract receivable 1,208 - - 1,208 Less: maintenance capital expenditures - - (10 ) (10 ) Distributable cash flow $ 130,212 $ 42,943 $ (17,601 ) $ 155,554 Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals (106 ) - - (106 ) Free cash flow $ 130,106 $ 42,943 $ (17,601 ) $ 155,448 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities $ 1,314 $ - $ (10 ) $ 1,304 Net cash used in financing activities (583 ) - (183,332 ) (183,915 ) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 118,527 $ 23,625 $ (26,698 ) $ 115,454 Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals 346 - - 346 Add: return of long-term contract receivable 563 - - 563 Less: maintenance capital expenditures - - - - Distributable cash flow $ 119,436 $ 23,625 $ (26,698 ) $ 116,363 Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals (346 ) - - (346 ) Free cash flow $ 119,090 $ 23,625 $ (26,698 ) $ 116,017 Net cash provided by investing activities $ 909 $ - $ - $ 909 Net cash used in financing activities (614 ) - (191,913 ) (192,527 )

Natural Resource Partners L.P. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) Cash Flow Cushion

For the Three Months Ended (In thousands) September 30, 2022 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2023 Last 12 Months Net cash provided by operating activities $ 82,496 $ 68,888 $ 72,900 $ 81,350 $ 305,634 Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals 353 384 101 5 843 Add: return of long-term contract receivable 575 585 598 610 2,368 Less: maintenance capital expenditures (59 ) (59 ) (2 ) (8 ) (128 ) Distributable cash flow $ 83,365 $ 69,798 $ 73,597 $ 81,957 $ 308,717 Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals (353 ) (384 ) (101 ) (5 ) (843 ) Free cash flow $ 83,012 $ 69,414 $ 73,496 $ 81,952 $ 307,874 Less: mandatory Opco debt repayments - (20,334 ) (16,696 ) (2,365 ) (39,395 ) Less: preferred unit distributions (7,500 ) (7,500 ) (8,086 ) (7,396 ) (30,482 ) Less: redemption of preferred units - - (47,499 ) (80,834 ) (128,333 ) Less: common unit distributions (9,571 ) (9,571 ) (40,900 ) (9,669 ) (69,711 ) Cash flow cushion $ 65,941 $ 32,009 $ (39,685 ) $ (18,312 ) $ 39,953

Leverage Ratio

For the Three Months Ended (In thousands) September 30, 2022 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2023 Last 12 Months Net income $ 74,555 $ 63,218 $ 79,275 $ 70,334 $ 287,382 Less: equity earnings from unconsolidated investment (14,556 ) (15,759 ) (19,254 ) (26,978 ) (76,547 ) Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment 10,339 10,780 10,780 32,350 64,249 Add: interest expense, net 5,141 3,638 2,853 3,492 15,124 Add: loss on extinguishment of debt 2,484 3,933 - - 6,417 Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization 6,850 5,954 4,083 3,792 20,679 Add: asset impairments 812 3,583 - 69 4,464 Adjusted EBITDA $ 85,625 $ 75,347 $ 77,737 $ 83,059 $ 321,768 Debt-at June 30, 2023 $ 183,059 Leverage Ratio 0.6 x For the Three Months Ended (In thousands) September 30, 2021 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2022 Last 12 Months Net income $ 29,498 $ 55,641 $ 63,899 $ 66,820 $ 215,858 Less: equity earnings from unconsolidated investment (6,672 ) (10,625 ) (14,837 ) (14,643 ) (46,777 ) Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment - 7,350 13,230 10,486 31,066 Add: interest expense, net 9,652 9,568 9,387 8,108 36,715 Add: loss on extinguishment of debt - - - 4,048 4,048 Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization 5,182 3,930 3,868 5,847 18,827 Add: asset impairments 57 986 19 43 1,105 Adjusted EBITDA $ 37,717 $ 66,850 $ 75,566 $ 80,709 $ 260,842 Debt-at June 30, 2022 $ 301,313 Leverage Ratio 1.2 x

