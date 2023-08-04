OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2023. Net loss attributable to the company was $52.6 million, or ($0.89) per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to the company of $46.4 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, for the same period in 2022. Revenues were $857.6 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared with $1,012.4 million for the same period last year. EBITDA of ($15.0) million compared to $84.4 million inclusive of a USDA COVID-19 relief payment of $27.7 million for the same period in the prior year.

" The quarter was negatively impacted by unfortunate events that operationally have now been rectified, and our system is once again operating near full capacity in order to take advantage of solid fundamentals for the last half of 2023 across all of our products, when we expect to show the financial capability of the first stage of our transformation," said Todd Becker, President and Chief Executive Officer. " In addition to the significant impact of our Wood River plant being down most of the quarter, which we expect partial insurance recovery in the last half for this event, we experienced planned and unplanned downtime at many of our largest facilities that also negatively impacted the quarter. We acted in the second quarter to prepare our assets for a solid last half of the year where we expect to now be able to avoid fall shutdowns at several of our large locations. In recent weeks, our entire platform has been operating near capacity, with Ultra-High Protein production once again achieving rates above 900 tons per day."

" Fundamentals for our strategy have improved across our platform in all four pillars - protein, oil, sugar and carbon," commented Becker. " Driving demand remains robust, protein margins have expanded, and renewable corn oil prices have improved. With the current margin structure and higher anticipated operational rates, EBITDA for the last half of 2023 is projected to be materially stronger."

" Our protein sales strategy is seeing continued success, and we are in significant late stage negotiations on our first commercial quantities of 60% protein with deliveries of this innovative ingredient expected in the fourth quarter," added Becker. " We also continue to have material negotiations with customers for our clean sugar product suite to be produced in the first quarter of 2024. Renewable corn oil pricing has improved from recent lows, and we are positioned to capitalize on the continued growth in demand for this low-CI feedstock from the renewable diesel market."

" The future we have been talking about since we started on this transformation journey is upon us," concluded Becker. " Our clean sugar facility at Shenandoah and our MSC turnkey project with Tharaldson are both on track to come online in the first quarter of 2024, and we remain focused on execution to deliver on the remaining components of our evolution into the biorefinery platform of the future."

Highlights and Recent Developments

Announced technology collaboration with Equilon Enterprises LLC to combine fermentation, mechanical separation and processing, and fiber conversion into one platform

Returned to full run rate capabilities across biorefinery platform in July 2023

Announced offer to acquire all publicly held common units of Green Plains Partners LP

Hosted IRA Teach-in, highlighting opportunities to decarbonize biorefinery platform supported by incentives included in the Inflation Reduction Act

Results of Operations

Green Plains ethanol production segment sold 194.8 million gallons of ethanol during the second quarter of 2023, compared with 231.4 million gallons for the same period in 2022. The consolidated ethanol crush margin was $1.9 million, or $0.01 per gallon, for the second quarter of 2023, compared with $65.3 million, or $0.28 per gallon, for the same period in 2022. The consolidated ethanol crush margin is the ethanol production segment's operating income before depreciation and amortization, which includes renewable corn oil and Ultra-High Protein, plus intercompany storage, transportation, nonrecurring decommissioning costs, nonethanol operating activities and other fees, net of related expenses.

Consolidated revenues decreased $154.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared with the same period in 2022, primarily due to lower volumes sold on ethanol, distillers grains and renewable corn oil, and lower weighted average selling prices on distillers grains and renewable corn oil, offset by higher weighted average selling prices on ethanol and Ultra-High Protein, and higher volumes for Ultra-High Protein. Revenues were also lower within our agribusiness and energy services segment as a result of decreased trading volumes and margins.

Net loss attributable to Green Plains increased $99.0 million and EBITDA decreased $99.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared with the same period last year, primarily due to decreased volumes and margins in our ethanol production segment, lower trading volumes and margins in our agribusiness and energy services segment and the $27.7 million USDA COVID-19 relief grant received in the second quarter of 2022. Interest expense increased $1.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared with the same period in 2022, primarily due to reduced capitalized interest as certain projects have been completed. Income tax benefit was $1.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared with income tax expense of $2.9 million for the same period in 2022, primarily due to a decrease in the valuation allowance recorded against certain deferred tax assets for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Segment Information

The company reports the financial and operating performance for the following three operating segments: (1) ethanol production, which includes the production of ethanol, distillers grains, Ultra-High Protein and renewable corn oil, (2) agribusiness and energy services, which includes grain handling and storage, commodity marketing and merchant trading for company-produced and third-party ethanol, distillers grains, Ultra-High Protein, renewable corn oil, grain, natural gas and other commodities and (3) partnership, which includes fuel storage and transportation services. Intercompany fees charged to the ethanol production segment for storage and logistics services, grain procurement and product sales are included in the partnership and agribusiness and energy services segments and eliminated upon consolidation. Third-party costs of grain consumed and revenues from product sales are reported directly in the ethanol production segment.

GREEN PLAINS INC. SEGMENT OPERATIONS (unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 % Var. 2023 2022 % Var. Revenues Ethanol production $ 726,739 $ 861,166 (15.6)% $ 1,422,233 $ 1,498,719 (5.1)% Agribusiness and energy services 135,823 157,559 (13.8) 278,209 306,271 (9.2) Partnership 20,523 19,654 4.4 41,298 38,754 6.6 Intersegment eliminations (25,453 ) (25,985 ) (2.0) (51,159 ) (49,915 ) 2.5 $ 857,632 $ 1,012,394 (15.3)% $ 1,690,581 $ 1,793,829 (5.8)% Gross margin Ethanol production $ (4,207 ) $ 56,345 (107.5)% $ (25,660 ) $ 32,338 (179.3)% Agribusiness and energy services 6,414 13,903 (53.9) 15,520 28,176 (44.9) Partnership 20,523 19,654 4.4 41,298 38,754 6.6 Intersegment eliminations (189 ) 1,178 (116.0) (673 ) 738 (191.2) $ 22,541 $ 91,080 (75.3)% $ 30,485 $ 100,006 (69.5)% Depreciation and amortization Ethanol production $ 22,425 $ 19,114 17.3% $ 45,363 $ 37,546 20.8% Agribusiness and energy services 536 470 14.0 1,349 934 44.4 Partnership 828 823 0.6 1,644 1,721 (4.5) Corporate activities 837 560 49.5 1,656 1,165 42.1 $ 24,626 $ 20,967 17.5% $ 50,012 $ 41,366 20.9% Operating income (loss) Ethanol production (1) $ (36,370 ) $ 27,506 (232.2)% $ (89,732 ) $ (23,652 ) 279.4% Agribusiness and energy services 2,173 10,281 (78.9) 6,299 20,689 (69.6) Partnership 11,420 12,104 (5.7) 23,316 23,913 (2.5) Intersegment eliminations (189 ) 1,178 (116.0) (673 ) 738 (191.2) Corporate activities (19,514 ) (17,228 ) 13.3 (38,230 ) (35,749 ) 6.9 $ (42,480 ) $ 33,841 (225.5)% $ (99,020 ) $ (14,061 ) * Adjusted EBITDA Ethanol production (1) $ (13,749 ) $ 74,680 (118.4)% $ (44,016 ) $ 41,954 (204.9)% Agribusiness and energy services 2,871 10,750 (73.3) 8,098 21,473 (62.3) Partnership 12,797 13,123 (2.5) 25,744 26,005 (1.0) Intersegment eliminations (189 ) 1,657 (111.4) (673 ) 738 (191.2) Corporate activities (16,702 ) (15,828 ) 5.5 (31,821 ) (33,608 ) (5.3) EBITDA (14,972 ) 84,382 (117.7) (42,668 ) 56,562 (175.4) Other income (2) - (27,712 ) * - (27,712 ) * Proportional share of EBITDA adjustments to equity method investees 45 45 - 90 90 - $ (14,927 ) $ 56,715 (126.3)% $ (42,578 ) $ 28,940 (247.1)% (1) Ethanol production includes an inventory lower of cost or net realizable value adjustment of $9.5 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.

(2) Other income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 includes a grant received from the USDA related to the Biofuel Producer Program of $27.7 million. * Percentage variances not considered meaningful

GREEN PLAINS INC. SELECTED OPERATING DATA (unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 % Var. 2023 2022 % Var. Ethanol production Ethanol sold (gallons) 194,753 231,413 (15.8)% 401,633 427,761 (6.1)% Distillers grains sold (equivalent dried tons) 458 576 (20.5) 940 1,080 (13.0) Ultra-High Protein sold (tons) 44 17 158.8 96 29 231.0 Renewable corn oil sold (pounds) 64,689 72,232 (10.4) 132,700 131,527 0.9 Corn consumed (bushels) 67,336 80,218 (16.1) 138,571 148,522 (6.7) Agribusiness and energy services (1) Domestic ethanol sold (gallons) 260,119 231,093 12.6 535,002 412,818 29.6 Export ethanol sold (gallons) 2,019 57,713 (96.5) 4,400 108,973 (96.0) 262,138 288,806 (9.2) 539,402 521,791 3.4 Partnership Storage and throughput (gallons) 196,159 232,451 (15.6)% 404,231 429,698 (5.9)% (1) Includes gallons from the ethanol production segment.

GREEN PLAINS INC. CONSOLIDATED CRUSH MARGIN (unaudited, in thousands except per gallon amounts) Three Months Ended

June 30, Three Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 ($ per gallon produced) Ethanol production operating income (loss) (1) $ (36,370 ) $ 27,506 $ (0.19 ) $ 0.12 Depreciation and amortization 22,425 19,114 0.12 0.08 Adjusted ethanol production operating income (loss) (13,945 ) 46,620 (0.07 ) 0.20 Intercompany fees, net Storage and logistics (partnership) 9,433 12,130 0.05 0.05 Marketing and agribusiness fees (2) (agribusiness and energy services) 6,445 6,504 0.03 0.03 Consolidated ethanol crush margin $ 1,933 $ 65,254 $ 0.01 $ 0.28 (1) Ethanol production includes an inventory lower of cost or net realizable value adjustment of $9.5 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023. (2) For the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, includes $1.9 million and $0.6 million, respectively, for certain nonrecurring decommissioning costs and nonethanol operating activities.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of June 30, 2023, Green Plains had $359.8 million in total cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash, and $128.0 million available under a committed revolving credit facility, which is subject to restrictions and other lending conditions. Total debt outstanding at June 30, 2023 was $742.5 million, including $247.1 million outstanding debt under working capital revolvers and other short-term borrowing arrangements and $57.1 million of non-recourse debt related to Green Plains Partners, net of debt issuance costs.

Conference Call Information

On August 4, 2023 Green Plains Inc. and Green Plains Partners LP will host a joint conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern time (8 a.m. Central time) to discuss second quarter 2023 operating results for each company. Domestic and international participants can access the live conference by dialing 888.210.4215 and 646.960.0269, respectively, and referencing conference ID 5027523. Participants are advised to call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time. Alternatively, the conference call and presentation will be accessible on Green Plains' website https://investor.gpreinc.com/events-presentations.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management uses EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, segment EBITDA and consolidated ethanol crush margins to measure the company's financial performance and to internally manage its businesses. EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization excluding the change in right-of-use assets. Adjusted EBITDA includes adjustments related to our proportional share of EBITDA adjustments of our equity method investees, gains and losses related to the sale of assets, and other income associated with the USDA COVID-19 relief grant. Management believes these measures provide useful information to investors for comparison with peer and other companies. These measures should not be considered alternatives to net income or segment operating income, which are determined in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). These non-GAAP calculations may vary from company to company. Accordingly, the company's computation of adjusted EBITDA, segment EBITDA and consolidated ethanol crush margins may not be comparable with similarly titled measures of another company.

About Green Plains Inc.

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) is a leading biorefining company focused on the development and utilization of fermentation, agricultural and biological technologies in the processing of annually renewable crops into sustainable value-added ingredients. This includes the production of cleaner low carbon biofuels, renewable feedstocks for advanced biofuels and high purity alcohols for use in cleaners and disinfectants. Green Plains is an innovative producer of Ultra-High Protein and novel ingredients for animal and aquaculture diets to help satisfy a growing global appetite for sustainable protein. The Company also owns a 48.8% limited partner interest and a 2.0% general partner interest in Green Plains Partners LP. For more information, visit www.gpreinc.com.

About Green Plains Partners LP

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) is a fee-based Delaware limited partnership formed by Green Plains Inc. to provide fuel storage and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. For more information about Green Plains Partners, visit www.greenplainspartners.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current views, which are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, anticipated financial and operating results, plans and objectives that are not historical in nature. These statements may be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "may," "should," "will" and similar expressions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied include: competition in the industries in which Green Plains operates; commodity market risks, financial market risks; counterparty risks; risks associated with changes to federal policy or regulation, including changes to tax laws; risks related to closing and achieving anticipated results from acquisitions and disposals. Other factors can include risks associated with Green Plains' ability to realize higher margins anticipated from the company's high protein feed initiative or to achieve anticipated benefits from its plant upgrade and modernization program, disruption caused by health epidemics, such as the COVID-19 outbreak, and other risks discussed in Green Plains' reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. Green Plains assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

GREEN PLAINS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 312,858 $ 444,661 Restricted cash 46,926 55,615 Accounts receivable, net 132,336 108,610 Income taxes receivable 1,299 1,286 Inventories 257,651 278,950 Other current assets 65,248 39,628 Total current assets 816,318 928,750 Property and equipment, net 1,024,561 1,029,327 Operating lease right-of-use assets 85,332 73,244 Other assets 96,585 91,810 Total assets $ 2,022,796 $ 2,123,131 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 105,094 $ 234,301 Accrued and other liabilities 50,215 44,443 Derivative financial instruments 85,030 47,941 Operating lease current liabilities 24,505 20,721 Short-term notes payable and other borrowings 247,112 137,678 Current maturities of long-term debt 1,835 1,838 Total current liabilities 513,791 486,922 Long-term debt 493,571 495,243 Operating lease long-term liabilities 64,098 55,515 Other liabilities 25,484 24,385 Total liabilities 1,096,944 1,062,065 Stockholders' equity Total Green Plains stockholders' equity 777,948 910,031 Noncontrolling interests 147,904 151,035 Total stockholders' equity 925,852 1,061,066 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,022,796 $ 2,123,131

GREEN PLAINS INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited, in thousands except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues $ 857,632 $ 1,012,394 $ 1,690,581 $ 1,793,829 Costs and expenses Cost of goods sold (excluding depreciation and amortization expenses reflected below) 835,091 921,314 1,660,096 1,693,823 Operations and maintenance expenses 7,070 6,159 14,323 11,725 Selling, general and administrative expenses 33,325 30,113 65,170 60,976 Depreciation and amortization expenses 24,626 20,967 50,012 41,366 Total costs and expenses 900,112 978,553 1,789,601 1,807,890 Operating income (loss) (42,480 ) 33,841 (99,020 ) (14,061 ) Other income (expense) Interest income 2,771 806 5,936 877 Interest expense (9,741 ) (7,800 ) (19,479 ) (16,606 ) (161 ) 28,165 28 28,576 Total other income (expense) (7,131 ) 21,171 (13,515 ) 12,847 Income (loss) before income taxes and income (loss) from equity method investees (49,611 ) 55,012 (112,535 ) (1,214 ) Income tax benefit (expense) 1,019 (2,895 ) (2,410 ) (1,742 ) Income (loss) from equity method investees 272 603 376 (196 ) Net income (loss) (48,320 ) 52,720 (114,569 ) (3,152 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 4,284 6,322 8,359 11,924 Net income (loss) attributable to Green Plains $ (52,604 ) $ 46,398 $ (122,928 ) $ (15,076 ) Earnings per share Net income (loss) attributable to Green Plains - basic $ (0.89 ) $ 0.87 $ (2.09 ) $ (0.28 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Green Plains - diluted $ (0.89 ) $ 0.73 $ (2.09 ) $ (0.28 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 58,874 53,033 58,714 52,960 Diluted 58,874 66,895 58,714 52,960

GREEN PLAINS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited, in thousands) Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (114,569 ) $ (3,152 ) Noncash operating adjustments Depreciation and amortization 50,012 41,366 Inventory lower of cost or net realizable value adjustment 9,545 - Other 11,429 9,513 Net change in working capital (124,850 ) (154,368 ) Net cash used in operating activities (168,433 ) (106,641 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment, net (48,902 ) (128,283 ) Proceeds from the sale of marketable securities - 99,917 Investment in equity method investees (8,696 ) (6,976 ) Net cash used in investing activities (57,598 ) (35,342 ) Cash flows from financing activities Net proceeds - long term debt (2,420 ) 43,796 Net proceeds - short-term borrowings 108,715 135,494 Other (20,756 ) (18,987 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 85,539 160,303 Net change in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash (140,492 ) 18,320 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 500,276 560,959 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 359,784 $ 579,279 Reconciliation of total cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash Cash and cash equivalents $ 312,858 $ 508,151 Restricted cash 46,926 71,128 Total cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 359,784 $ 579,279

GREEN PLAINS INC. RECONCILIATIONS TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net loss $ (48,320 ) $ 52,720 $ (114,569 ) $ (3,152 ) Interest expense 9,741 7,800 19,479 16,606 Income tax expense (benefit) (1,019 ) 2,895 2,410 1,742 Depreciation and amortization (1) 24,626 20,967 50,012 41,366 EBITDA (14,972 ) 84,382 (42,668 ) 56,562 Other income (2) - (27,712 ) - (27,712 ) Proportional share of EBITDA adjustments to equity method investees 45 45 90 90 Adjusted EBITDA $ (14,927 ) $ 56,715 $ (42,578 ) $ 28,940 (1) Excludes amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets and amortization of debt issuance costs. (2) Other income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 includes a grant received from the USDA related to the Biofuel Producer Program of $27.7 million.

