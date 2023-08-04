ACM Research, Inc.: ACM Research Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. ("ACM" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ACMR), a leading supplier of wafer processing solutions for semiconductor and advanced wafer-level packaging applications, today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2023.



"I am pleased with our second quarter results, with strong revenue growth and good profitability, as our operations have largely returned to a "new-normal" following several years of COVID-related disruptions," said ACM's President and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. David Wang. "Our results demonstrate good spending on mature nodes and market share gains at our customer base, together with penetration from new products and new customers."

Dr. Wang continued, "We continue to expect growth in 2023, driven by continued investments in mature node capacity by our China-based customers, and growing traction for our multi-product portfolio. We are moving forward with longer-term growth initiatives, with technical progress for our Track and PECVD platforms, continued evaluation of two cleaning tools at the U.S. facility of a major U.S.-based semiconductor manufacturer, and we plan to deliver our first evaluation tool to a major European semiconductor manufacturer during the fourth quarter of 2023. We are excited to begin initial production at our facility in Lingang, Shanghai later this year, and we continue to expand our operations in Korea to support the global market opportunity."

Three Months Ended June 30, GAAP Non-GAAP(1) 2023 2022 2023 2022 (dollars in thousands, except EPS) Revenue $ 144,577 $ 104,395 $ 144,577 $ 104,395 Gross margin 47.5 % 42.3 % 47.6 % 42.4 % Income from operations $ 30,430 $ 20,035 $ 32,447 $ 22,004 Net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc. $ 26,825 $ 12,236 $ 31,297 $ 14,628 Basic EPS $ 0.45 $ 0.21 $ 0.52 $ 0.25 Diluted EPS $ 0.41 $ 0.18 $ 0.48 $ 0.22

Six Months Ended June 30, GAAP Non-GAAP(1) 2023 2022 2023 2022 (dollars in thousands, except EPS) Revenue $ 218,833 $ 146,581 $ 218,833 $ 146,581 Gross margin 49.6 % 43.6 % 49.8 % 43.7 % Income from operations $ 39,292 $ 10,729 $ 43,377 $ 14,072 Net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc. $ 33,970 $ 6,450 $ 41,164 $ 14,074 Basic EPS $ 0.57 $ 0.11 $ 0.69 $ 0.24 Diluted EPS $ 0.52 $ 0.10 $ 0.63 $ 0.21

(1) Reconciliations to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") financial measures from non-GAAP financial measures are presented below under "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures." Non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation and, with respect to net income (loss) attributable to ACM Research, Inc. and basic and diluted earnings per share, also exclude unrealized loss on trading securities.



Outlook

The Company is maintaining its revenue guidance range for fiscal year 2023 of $515 million to $585 million. This expectation is based on ACM management's current assessment of the continuing impact from international trade policy together with various expected spending scenarios of key customers, supply chain constraints, and the timing of acceptances for first tools under evaluation in the field, among other factors.

Operating Highlights and Recent Announcements

Shipments. Total shipments in the second quarter of 2023 were $153 million, up 37% from the second quarter of 2022. Total shipments include deliveries for revenue in the quarter and deliveries of first tool systems awaiting customer acceptance for potential revenue in future quarters.

Total shipments in the second quarter of 2023 were $153 million, up 37% from the second quarter of 2022. Total shipments include deliveries for revenue in the quarter and deliveries of first tool systems awaiting customer acceptance for potential revenue in future quarters. Dividend. During its June 27, 2023 annual stockholder meeting, the stockholders of ACM Research (Shanghai), Inc. ("ACM Shanghai"), approved, amongst other items, a dividend to be paid to its stockholders. The amount of the approved dividend is RMB 0.372 per share for an aggregate total of approximately RMB 161.3 million (approximately $22.2 million).

During its June 27, 2023 annual stockholder meeting, the stockholders of ACM Research (Shanghai), Inc. ("ACM Shanghai"), approved, amongst other items, a dividend to be paid to its stockholders. The amount of the approved dividend is RMB 0.372 per share for an aggregate total of approximately RMB 161.3 million (approximately $22.2 million). Auditor Resignation. On July 21, 2023, the Company was informed by Armanino LLP ("Armanino"), the Company's current independent auditor, that Armanino will resign as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm effective as of the earlier of (a) the date the Company engages a new independent registered public accounting firm or (b) the filing of the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2023. Armanino advised the Company that its decision to resign was due to Armanino's decision to exit from the practice of providing financial statement audit services to all public companies. In light of Armanino's determination, the Audit Committee of the Company's Board of Directors has initiated a process to select and appoint a new public accounting firm to serve as the Company's independent registered public accountant commencing with the audit of the Company's financial statements for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023.



Financial Summary

Unless otherwise noted, the following figures refer to the second quarter of 2023 and comparisons are with the second quarter of 2022.

Revenue was $144.6 million, up 38.5%, reflecting higher sales of single wafer cleaning, Tahoe and semi-critical cleaning equipment, and higher sales of Advance packaging (excluding ECP), services and spares.

was $144.6 million, up 38.5%, reflecting higher sales of single wafer cleaning, Tahoe and semi-critical cleaning equipment, and higher sales of Advance packaging (excluding ECP), services and spares. Gross margin was 47.5%, up from 42.3%. Non-GAAP gross margin, which excludes stock-based compensation, was 47.6%, up from 42.4%. Gross margin exceeded the range of 40% to 45% reflected in the Company's long-term business model. The increase in gross margin was due to a favorable product mix, improved gross margins for specific product lines, and a favorable impact from fluctuations in the RMB to U.S. dollar exchange rate. The Company expects gross margin to vary from period to period due to a variety of factors, such as product mix, currency impacts and sales volume.

was 47.5%, up from 42.3%. Non-GAAP gross margin, which excludes stock-based compensation, was 47.6%, up from 42.4%. Gross margin exceeded the range of 40% to 45% reflected in the Company's long-term business model. The increase in gross margin was due to a favorable product mix, improved gross margins for specific product lines, and a favorable impact from fluctuations in the RMB to U.S. dollar exchange rate. The Company expects gross margin to vary from period to period due to a variety of factors, such as product mix, currency impacts and sales volume. Operating expenses were $38.2 million, an increase of 58.4%. Non-GAAP operating expenses, which exclude the effect of stock-based compensation, were $36.3 million, up 62.9%. Operating expenses as a percent of revenue increased to 26.4% from 23.1%. Non-GAAP operating expenses as a percent of revenue increased to 25.1% from 21.4%.

were $38.2 million, an increase of 58.4%. Non-GAAP operating expenses, which exclude the effect of stock-based compensation, were $36.3 million, up 62.9%. Operating expenses as a percent of revenue increased to 26.4% from 23.1%. Non-GAAP operating expenses as a percent of revenue increased to 25.1% from 21.4%. Operating income was $30.4 million, up from $20.0 million. Non-GAAP operating income, which excludes the effect of stock-based compensation, was $32.4 million, up from $22.0 million.

was $30.4 million, up from $20.0 million. Non-GAAP operating income, which excludes the effect of stock-based compensation, was $32.4 million, up from $22.0 million. Unrealized loss on trading securities was $2.5 million. The loss reflects the change in market value of the investments by ACM Shanghai in trading securities. The value is marked-to-market quarterly and is excluded in the non-GAAP financial metrics.

was $2.5 million. The loss reflects the change in market value of the investments by ACM Shanghai in trading securities. The value is marked-to-market quarterly and is excluded in the non-GAAP financial metrics. Realized gain from sale of trading securities was $3.9 million, which generated net proceeds of $6.6 million.

was $3.9 million, which generated net proceeds of $6.6 million. Income tax expense was $7.6 million, compared to $7.7 million. As a result of a change in Section 174 of the U.S. Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, that became effective on January 1, 2022, the Company's effective tax rate remains elevated , due primarily to the requirement to capitalize and amortize previously deductible research and experimental expenses.

was $7.6 million, compared to $7.7 million. As a result of a change in Section 174 of the U.S. Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, that became effective on January 1, 2022, the Company's effective tax rate remains elevated due primarily to the requirement to capitalize and amortize previously deductible research and experimental expenses. Net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc. was $26.8 million, up from $12.2 million. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc., which excludes the effect of stock-based compensation and unrealized loss on trading securities, was $31.3 million, up from $14.6 million.

was $26.8 million, up from $12.2 million. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc., which excludes the effect of stock-based compensation and unrealized loss on trading securities, was $31.3 million, up from $14.6 million. Net income per diluted share attributable to ACM Research, Inc. was $0.41, up from $0.18. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share, which excludes the effect of stock-based compensation and unrealized loss on trading securities, was $0.48, up from $0.22.

was $0.41, up from $0.18. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share, which excludes the effect of stock-based compensation and unrealized loss on trading securities, was $0.48, up from $0.22. Cash and cash equivalents were $257.4 million at June 30, 2023, versus $260.4 million at March 31, 2023. Cash and cash equivalents, plus restricted cash and time deposits, were $376.1 million at June 30, 2023, versus $381.7 million at March 31, 2023.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

ACM presents non-GAAP gross margin, operating expenses, operating income, net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc. and basic and diluted earnings per share as supplemental measures to GAAP financial measures regarding ACM's operational performance. These supplemental measures exclude the impact of stock-based compensation, which ACM does not believe is indicative of its core operating results. In addition, non-GAAP net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc. and basic and diluted earnings per share exclude non-cash change in fair value of financial assets and liabilities and unrealized gain on trading securities, which ACM also believes are not indicative of its core operating results. A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is provided below under "Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Measures."

ACM believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in assessing its operating performance. ACM uses these financial measures internally to evaluate its operating performance and for planning and forecasting of future periods. Financial analysts may focus on and publish both historical results and future projections based on the non-GAAP financial measures. ACM also believes it is in the best interests of investors for ACM to provide this non-GAAP information.

While ACM believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to investors, there are limitations associated with the use of these non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures may not be reported by competitors, and they may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to differences in calculation methodologies. The non-GAAP financial measures are not an alternative to GAAP information and are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP financial measures. They should be used only as a supplement to GAAP information and should be considered only in conjunction with ACM's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "plans," "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "designed," and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on ACM management's current expectations and beliefs, and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied by the forward-looking statements. A description of certain of these risks, uncertainties and other matters can be found in filings ACM makes with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available at www.sec.gov. Because forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, actual results and events may differ materially from results and events currently expected by ACM. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. ACM undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect any change in its expectations with regard to these forward-looking statements or the occurrence of unanticipated events.

About ACM Research, Inc.

The Company develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor process equipment for single-wafer or batch wet cleaning, electroplating, stress-free polishing and thermal processes that are critical to advanced semiconductor device manufacturing, as well as wafer-level packaging. The Company is committed to delivering customized, high performance, cost-effective process solutions that semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to improve productivity and product yield.

ACM RESEARCH, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (Unaudited)

(In thousands) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 257,420 $ 247,951 Restricted cash 582 500 Short-term time deposits 6,000 70,492 Trading securities 6,375 20,209 Accounts receivable 200,745 182,936 Other receivables 34,491 29,617 Inventories 471,094 393,172 Advances to related party 1,155 3,322 Prepaid expenses 18,970 15,607 Total current assets 996,832 963,806 Property, plant and equipment, net 159,013 82,875 Land use right, net 8,290 8,692 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 7,809 2,489 Intangible assets, net 2,107 1,255 Long-term time deposits 112,104 101,956 Deferred tax assets 11,249 6,703 Long-term investments 16,122 17,459 Other long-term assets 3,388 50,265 Total assets $ 1,316,914 $ 1,235,500 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings $ 53,976 $ 56,004 Current portion of long-term borrowings 3,239 2,322 Related party accounts payable 11,879 14,468 Accounts payable 106,861 101,735 Advances from customers 195,485 153,773 Deferred revenue 5,050 4,174 Income taxes payable 10,324 3,469 FIN-48 payable 6,446 6,686 Other payables and accrued expenses 59,997 52,201 Current portion of operating lease liability 3,042 1,382 Total current liabilities 456,299 396,214 Long-term borrowings 15,899 18,687 Long-term operating lease liability 4,767 1,107 Other long-term liabilities 6,566 7,321 Total liabilities 483,531 423,329 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Stockholders' equity: Class A Common stock 5 5 Class B Common stock 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 612,699 604,089 Retained earnings 124,284 94,426 Statutory surplus reserve 16,881 16,881 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (61,916 ) (40,546 ) Total ACM Research, Inc. stockholders' equity 691,954 674,856 Non-controlling interests 141,429 137,315 Total equity 833,383 812,171 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,316,914 $ 1,235,500





ACM RESEARCH, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) ( In thousands, except share and per share data) ( In thousands, except share and per share data) Revenue $ 144,577 $ 104,395 $ 218,833 $ 146,581 Cost of revenue 75,938 60,238 110,208 82,738 Gross profit 68,639 44,157 108,625 63,843 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 11,439 7,664 20,776 14,361 Research and development 20,064 11,367 34,093 28,713 General and administrative 6,706 5,091 14,464 10,040 Total operating expenses 38,209 24,122 69,333 53,114 Income from operations 30,430 20,035 39,292 10,729 Interest income 2,346 2,144 4,131 3,949 Interest expense (649 ) (306 ) (1,344 ) (567 ) Realized gain from sale of trading securities 3,919 - 7,913 - Unrealized loss on trading securities (2,455 ) (423 ) (3,109 ) (4,281 ) Other income, net 3,724 2,505 2,306 2,742 Equity income in net income of affiliates 3,920 472 3,888 401 Income before income taxes 41,235 24,427 53,077 12,973 Income tax expense (7,638 ) (7,679 ) (10,517 ) (3,668 ) Net income 33,597 16,748 42,560 9,305 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 6,772 4,512 8,590 2,855 Net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc. $ 26,825 $ 12,236 $ 33,970 $ 6,450 Comprehensive income (loss): Net income 33,597 16,748 42,560 9,305 Foreign currency translation adjustment (35,269 ) (40,372 ) (25,846 ) (37,918 ) Comprehensive Income (loss) (1,672 ) (23,624 ) 16,714 (28,613 ) Less: Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests and redeemable non-controlling interests 652 (2,248 ) 4,114 (3,321 ) Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to ACM Research, Inc. $ (2,324 ) $ (21,376 ) $ 12,600 $ (25,292 ) Net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc. per common share: Basic $ 0.45 $ 0.21 $ 0.57 $ 0.11 Diluted $ 0.41 $ 0.18 $ 0.52 $ 0.10 Weighted average common shares outstanding used in computing per share amounts: Basic 59,898,149 59,177,643 59,817,903 59,003,484 Diluted 64,929,638 65,478,677 64,968,900 65,772,973





ACM RESEARCH, INC. Total Revenue by Product Category, by Equipment Type and by Region Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

2022

2023

2022

($ in thousands) Single wafer cleaning, Tahoe and semi-critical cleaning equipment $ 112,528 $ 72,583 $ 149,142 $ 98,616 ECP (front-end and packaging), furnace and other technologies 19,117 20,500 45,715 32,748 Advanced packaging (excluding ECP), services & spares 12,932 11,312 23,976 15,217 Total Revenue By Product Category $ 144,577 $ 104,395 $ 218,833 $ 146,581 Wet-cleaning and other front-end processing tools $ 122,415 $ 79,553 $ 178,797 $ 111,254 Advanced packaging, other processing tools, services and spares 22,162 24,842 40,036 35,327 Total Revenue Front-end and Back-End $ 144,577 $ 104,395 $ 218,833 $ 146,581 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Mainland China $ 134,767 $ 100,275 $ 207,226 $ 142,405 Other Regions 9,810 4,120 11,607 4,176 Total Revenue By Region $ 144,577 $ 104,395 $ 218,833 $ 146,581



ACM RESEARCH, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

As described under "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" above, ACM presents non-GAAP gross margin, operating expenses, operating income, net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc., and basic and diluted earnings per share as supplemental measures to GAAP financial measures, each of which excludes stock-based compensation (SBC) from the equivalent GAAP financial line items. In addition, non-GAAP net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc., and basic and diluted earnings per share exclude unrealized gain on trading securities. The following table reconciles gross margin, operating expenses, operating income, net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc., and basic and diluted earnings per share to the related non-GAAP financial measures: