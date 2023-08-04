XPO, Inc.: XPO Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO (NYSE: XPO ) today announced its financial results for the second quarter 2023, reflecting a solid performance in a soft industry environment for freight transportation. The company reported revenue of $1.92 billion and diluted earnings from continuing operations per share of $0.27.

Mario Harik, chief executive officer of XPO, said, "Our business performed above expectations in the second quarter, delivering adjusted EBITDA of $244 million and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.71.

"In North American LTL, we sequentially improved our adjusted operating ratio more than our forecast, and operated with greater labor efficiency. Our shipments per day were higher than a year ago, driven by our quality of service, with yield growth getting stronger as the quarter progressed.

"Our momentum continued into July, when we moved more volume through our network, accelerating year-over-year growth in tonnage and shipments per day to 4% and 9%, respectively. Our yield growth also continued to improve in July, driven by our pricing initiatives."

Harik continued, "Looking forward, we'll continue to deliver financial and operational excellence through the disciplined execution of our LTL 2.0 plan. This includes ongoing investments in network capacity of tractors, trailers and doors. We remain confident in achieving our long-term targets."

Second Quarter Highlights

For the second quarter 2023, revenue was $1.92 billion, compared to $2.05 billion for the same period in 2022. The year-over-year reduction in revenue was due primarily to lower fuel surcharge revenue.

Net income from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders was $31 million for the second quarter 2023, compared with $96 million for the same period in 2022. Operating income was $107 million for the second quarter, compared with $171 million for the same period in 2022. Diluted earnings from continuing operations per share was $0.27 for the second quarter, compared with $0.83 for the same period in 2022.

Adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $83 million for the second quarter, compared with $132 million for the same period in 2022. Adjusted diluted earnings from continuing operations per share ("adjusted diluted EPS"), a non-GAAP financial measure, was $0.71 for the second quarter, compared with $1.14 for the same period in 2022.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("adjusted EBITDA"), a non-GAAP financial measure, was $244 million for the second quarter, compared with $289 million for the same period in 2022. The year-over-year reduction in adjusted EBITDA was due primarily to lower fuel surcharge revenue.

The company generated $131 million of cash flow from operating activities in the second quarter. Free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $5 million, after $126 million of net capital expenditures.

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures in this press release are provided in the attached financial tables.

Results by Business Segment

Second Quarter 2023 Summary Segment Results Three months ended June 30, Revenue Operating Income (Loss) Adjusted EBITDA(1) (in millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 North American Less-Than-Truckload Segment $ 1,136 $ 1,240 $ 129 $ 197 $ 208 $ 274 European Transportation Segment 781 807 12 15 46 49 Corporate - - (34) (41) (10) (34) Total(2) $ 1,917 $ 2,047 $ 107 $ 171 $ 244 $ 289 Six months ended June 30, Revenue Operating Income (Loss) Adjusted EBITDA(1) (in millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 North American Less-Than-Truckload Segment $ 2,256 $ 2,347 $ 232 $ 309 $ 390 $ 460 European Transportation Segment 1,568 1,594 9 16 83 87 Corporate - - (76) (91) (19) (74) Total(2) $ 3,824 $ 3,941 $ 165 $ 234 $ 454 $ 473 (1) Reconciliations of adjusted EBITDA are provided in the attached financial tables (2) See the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section in this release

North American Less-Than-Truckload (LTL): The segment generated revenue of $1.14 billion for the second quarter 2023, compared with $1.24 billion for the same period in 2022. On a year-over-year basis, shipments per day increased 1.9%, tonnage per day decreased 2.8%, and yield, excluding fuel, increased 1.4%. Including fuel, yield decreased 6.0%.



Operating income was $129 million for the second quarter 2023, compared with $197 million for the same period in 2022. Adjusted operating ratio, a non-GAAP financial measure, was 87.6%, compared with 83.2% a year ago, reflecting a headwind of 110 basis points of incremental depreciation expense from increased capital investment in the business.



Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter 2023 was $208 million, compared with $274 million for the same period in 2022. The year-over-year reduction in adjusted EBITDA was due primarily to lower fuel surcharge revenue and pension income.





Operating income was $12 million for the second quarter 2023, compared with $15 million for the same period in 2022. Adjusted EBITDA was $46 million for the second quarter 2023, compared with $49 million for the same period in 2022.





Conference Call

The company will hold a conference call on Friday, August 4, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Participants can call toll-free (from US/Canada) 1-877-269-7756; international callers dial +1-201-689-7817. A live webcast of the conference will be available on the investor relations area of the company's website, xpo.com/investors . The conference will be archived until September 4, 2023. To access the replay by phone, call toll-free (from US/Canada) 1-877-660-6853; international callers dial +1-201-612-7415. Use participant passcode 13739968.

About XPO

XPO, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is one of the largest providers of asset-based less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation in?North America, with proprietary technology that moves goods efficiently through its network. Together with its business in?Europe, XPO serves approximately 49,000 customers with 562?locations and 37,000 employees. The company is headquartered in?Greenwich, Conn., USA. Visit xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on Facebook , X , LinkedIn , Instagram and YouTube .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

As required by the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), we provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures contained in this press release to the most directly comparable measure under GAAP, which are set forth in the financial tables attached to this press release.

XPO's non-GAAP financial measures in this press release include: adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("adjusted EBITDA") on a consolidated basis and for corporate; adjusted EBITDA margin on a consolidated basis; adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders; adjusted diluted earnings from continuing operations per share ("adjusted diluted EPS"); free cash flows; adjusted operating income for our North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments; and adjusted operating ratio for our North American Less-Than-Truckload segment.

We believe that the above adjusted financial measures facilitate analysis of our ongoing business operations because they exclude items that may not be reflective of, or are unrelated to, XPO and its business segments' core operating performance, and may assist investors with comparisons to prior periods and assessing trends in our underlying businesses. Other companies may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently, and therefore our measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should only be used as supplemental measures of our operating performance.

Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders and adjusted diluted EPS include adjustments for transaction and integration costs, as well as restructuring costs and other adjustments as set forth in the attached tables. Transaction and integration adjustments are generally incremental costs that result from an actual or planned acquisition, divestiture or spin-off and may include transaction costs, consulting fees, stock-based compensation, retention awards, and internal salaries and wages (to the extent the individuals are assigned full-time to integration and transformation activities) and certain costs related to integrating and converging IT systems. Restructuring costs primarily relate to severance costs associated with business optimization initiatives. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and evaluating XPO's and each business segment's ongoing performance.

We believe that free cash flow is an important measure of our ability to repay maturing debt or fund other uses of capital that we believe will enhance stockholder value. We calculate free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations, less payment for purchases of property and equipment plus proceeds from sale of property and equipment. We believe that adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin improve comparability from period to period by removing the impact of our capital structure (interest and financing expenses), asset base (depreciation and amortization), tax impacts and other adjustments as set out in the attached tables that management has determined are not reflective of core operating activities and thereby assist investors with assessing trends in our underlying businesses. We believe that adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders and adjusted diluted EPS improve the comparability of our operating results from period to period by removing the impact of certain costs and gains that management has determined are not reflective of our core operating activities, including amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, transaction and integration costs, restructuring costs and other adjustments as set out in the attached tables. We believe that adjusted operating income and adjusted operating ratio improve the comparability of our operating results from period to period by removing the impact of certain transaction and integration costs and restructuring costs, as well as amortization expenses as set out in the attached tables.

Forward-looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," "could," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "should," "will," "expect," "objective," "projection," "forecast," "goal," "guidance," "outlook," "effort," "target," "trajectory" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terms. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors we believe are appropriate in the circumstances.

These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause or contribute to a material difference include the risks discussed in our filings with the SEC, and the following: the effects of business, economic, political, legal, and regulatory impacts or conflicts upon our operations; supply chain disruptions, the global shortage of certain components such as semiconductor chips, strains on production or extraction of raw materials, cost inflation and labor and equipment shortages; our ability to align our investments in capital assets, including equipment, service centers, and warehouses and other network facilities, to our customers' demands; our ability to implement our cost and revenue initiatives; the effectiveness of our action plan, and other management actions, to improve our North American LTL business; our ability to benefit from a sale or other divestiture of one or more business units; our ability to successfully integrate and realize anticipated synergies, cost savings and profit improvement opportunities with respect to acquired and spun-off companies; goodwill impairment, including in connection with a business unit sale or other divestiture; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; fuel price and fuel surcharge changes; the expected benefits of the spin-off of RXO, Inc.; the impact of the prior spin-offs of GXO Logistics, Inc. and RXO, Inc. on the size and business diversity of our company; our ability to develop and implement suitable information technology systems and prevent failures in or breaches of such systems; our indebtedness; our ability to raise debt and equity capital; fluctuations in fixed and floating interest rates; our ability to maintain positive relationships with our network of third-party transportation providers; our ability to attract and retain qualified drivers; labor matters; litigation; risks associated with our self-insured claims; governmental or political actions; and competition and pricing pressures.

All forward-looking statements set forth in this release are qualified by these cautionary statements and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments anticipated by us will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to or effects on us or our business or operations. Forward-looking statements set forth in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except to the extent required by law.

XPO, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 Change % 2023 2022 Change % Revenue $ 1,917 $ 2,047 -6.4% $ 3,824 $ 3,941 -3.0% Salaries, wages and employee benefits 783 752 4.1% 1,545 1,477 4.6% Purchased transportation 444 525 -15.4% 901 1,035 -12.9% Fuel, operating expenses and supplies 390 434 -10.1% 817 852 -4.1% Operating taxes and licenses 15 13 15.4% 30 29 3.4% Insurance and claims 46 48 -4.2% 90 104 -13.5% Gains on sales of property and equipment (2) (1) 100.0% (5) (2) 150.0% Depreciation and amortization expense 107 96 11.5% 208 190 9.5% Transaction and integration costs 17 7 142.9% 39 14 178.6% Restructuring costs 10 2 400.0% 34 8 325.0% Operating income 107 171 -37.4% 165 234 -29.5% Other income (3) (13) -76.9% (8) (27) -70.4% Debt extinguishment loss 23 26 -11.5% 23 26 -11.5% Interest expense 43 31 38.7% 85 68 25.0% Income from continuing operations before income tax provision 44 127 -65.4% 65 167 -61.1% Income tax provision 13 31 -58.1% 17 39 -56.4% Income from continuing operations 31 96 -67.7% 48 128 -62.5% Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes 2 45 -95.6% (1) 501 -100.2% Net income attributable to XPO $ 33 $ 141 -76.6% $ 47 $ 629 -92.5% Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders Continuing operations $ 31 $ 96 $ 48 $ 128 Discontinued operations 2 45 (1) 501 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 33 $ 141 $ 47 $ 629 Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders (1) Continuing operations $ 0.27 $ 0.83 $ 0.42 $ 1.12 Discontinued operations 0.01 0.40 (0.01) 4.36 Basic earnings per share attributable to common shareholders $ 0.28 $ 1.23 $ 0.41 $ 5.48 Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders (1) Continuing operations $ 0.27 $ 0.83 $ 0.41 $ 1.11 Discontinued operations 0.01 0.39 (0.01) 4.33 Diluted earnings per share attributable to common shareholders $ 0.28 $ 1.22 $ 0.40 $ 5.44 Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding 116 115 116 115 Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding 118 116 117 116 (1) The sum of quarterly earnings per share may not equal year-to-date amounts due to differences in the weighted-average number of shares outstanding during the respective periods.

XPO, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data) June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 290 $ 460 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $46 and $43, respectively 1,008 954 Other current assets 224 199 Current assets of discontinued operations - 17 Total current assets 1,522 1,630 Long-term assets Property and equipment, net of $1,795 and $1,679 in accumulated depreciation, respectively 2,037 1,832 Operating lease assets 704 719 Goodwill 1,493 1,472 Identifiable intangible assets, net of $423 and $392 in accumulated amortization, respectively 383 407 Other long-term assets 213 209 Total long-term assets 4,830 4,639 Total assets $ 6,352 $ 6,269 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 464 $ 521 Accrued expenses 800 774 Short-term borrowings and current maturities of long-term debt 66 59 Short-term operating lease liabilities 110 107 Other current liabilities 93 30 Current liabilities of discontinued operations - 16 Total current liabilities 1,533 1,507 Long-term liabilities Long-term debt 2,452 2,473 Deferred tax liability 301 319 Employee benefit obligations 91 93 Long-term operating lease liabilities 592 606 Other long-term liabilities 264 259 Total long-term liabilities 3,700 3,750 Stockholders' equity Common stock, $0.001 par value; 300 shares authorized; 116 and 115 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively - - Additional paid-in capital 1,268 1,238 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 43 (4) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (192) (222) Total equity 1,119 1,012 Total liabilities and equity $ 6,352 $ 6,269

XPO, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In millions) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities of continuing operations Net income $ 47 $ 629 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes (1) 501 Income from continuing operations 48 128 Adjustments to reconcile income from continuing operations to net cash from operating activities Depreciation, amortization and net lease activity 208 190 Stock compensation expense 41 14 Accretion of debt 7 8 Deferred tax expense (benefit) (6) 22 Gains on sales of property and equipment (5) (2) Other 39 37 Changes in assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (64) (241) Other assets (31) (38) Accounts payable (57) 72 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 27 167 Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations 207 357 Cash flows from investing activities of continuing operations Payment for purchases of property and equipment (355) (242) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 13 7 Proceeds from settlement of cross currency swaps - 19 Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations (342) (216) Cash flows from financing activities of continuing operations Proceeds from issuance of debt 1,977 - Repurchase of debt (2,003) (651) Proceeds from borrowings on ABL facility - 275 Repayment of borrowings on ABL facility - (275) Repayment of debt and finance leases (35) (32) Payment for debt issuance costs (15) - Change in bank overdrafts 51 25 Payment for tax withholdings for restricted shares (12) (13) Other 1 (2) Net cash used in financing activities from continuing operations (36) (673) Cash flows from discontinued operations Operating activities of discontinued operations (8) 39 Investing activities of discontinued operations 1 680 Net cash provided by (used in) discontinued operations (7) 719 Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 5 (14) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (173) 173 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 470 273 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period 297 446 Less: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of discontinued operations, end of period - 212 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of continuing operations, end of period $ 297 $ 234

North American Less-Than-Truckload Segment Summary Financial Table (Unaudited) (In millions) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Change % 2023 2022 Change % Revenue (excluding fuel surcharge revenue) $ 940 949 -0.9% $ 1,843 $ 1,849 -0.3% Fuel surcharge revenue 196 291 -32.6% 413 498 -17.1% Revenue 1,136 1,240 -8.4% 2,256 2,347 -3.9% Salaries, wages and employee benefits 573 548 4.6% 1,128 1,068 5.6% Purchased transportation 87 134 -35.1% 186 270 -31.1% Fuel, operating expenses and supplies (1) 226 257 -12.1% 474 489 -3.1% Operating taxes and licenses 12 11 9.1% 24 24 0.0% Insurance and claims 33 32 3.1% 61 67 -9.0% (Gains) losses on sales of property and equipment 1 - 100.0% 2 - 100.0% Depreciation and amortization 71 59 20.3% 139 115 20.9% Transaction and integration costs - 2 -100.0% - 2 -100.0% Restructuring costs 4 - 100.0% 10 3 233.3% Operating income 129 197 -34.5% 232 309 -24.9% Operating ratio (2) 88.7% 84.1% 89.7% 86.8% Amortization expense 9 9 17 17 Transaction and integration costs - 2 - 2 Restructuring costs 4 - 10 3 Gains on real estate transactions - - - - Adjusted operating income (3) $ 142 208 -31.7% $ 259 $ 331 -21.8% Adjusted operating ratio (3) (4) 87.6% 83.2% 88.5% 85.9% Depreciation expense 62 50 122 98 Pension income 4 15 8 30 Gains on real estate transactions - - - - Other - 1 1 1 Adjusted EBITDA (5) $ 208 274 -24.1% $ 390 $ 460 -15.2% Adjusted EBITDA margin (6) 18.3% 22.1% 17.3% 19.6% (1) Fuel, operating expenses and supplies includes fuel-related taxes. (2) Operating ratio is calculated as (1 - (Operating income divided by Revenue)). (3) See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of the press release. (4) Adjusted operating ratio is calculated as (1 - (Adjusted operating income divided by Revenue)); adjusted operating margin is the inverse of adjusted operating ratio. (5) Adjusted EBITDA is used by our chief operating decision maker to evaluate segment profit (loss) in accordance with ASC 280. (6) Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Revenue.

North American Less-Than-Truckload Summary Data Table (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Change % 2023 2022 Change % Pounds per day (thousands) 70,290 72,333 -2.8% 69,587 71,250 -2.3% Shipments per day 51,220 50,274 1.9% 50,159 49,316 1.7% Average weight per shipment (in pounds) 1,372 1,439 -4.7% 1,387 1,445 -4.0% Revenue per shipment $ 348.86 $ 388.10 -10.1% $ 352.40 $ 372.77 -5.5% Gross revenue per hundredweight (including fuel surcharges) (1) $ 26.01 $ 27.68 -6.0% $ 26.00 $ 26.54 -2.0% Gross revenue per hundredweight (excluding fuel surcharges) (1) $ 21.63 $ 21.34 1.4% $ 21.34 $ 21.05 1.4% Average length of haul (in miles) 836.7 826.3 834.1 830.6 Total average load factor (2) 22,822 23,955 -4.7% 22,956 24,086 -4.7% Average age of tractor fleet (years) 5.1 5.9 Number of working days 63.5 64.0 127.5 127.5 (1) Gross revenue per hundredweight excludes the adjustment required for financial statement purposes in accordance with the company's revenue recognition policy. (2) Total average load factor equals freight pound miles divided by total linehaul miles. Note: Table excludes the company's trailer manufacturing operations.

European Transportation Segment Summary Financial Table (Unaudited) (In millions) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Change % 2023 2022 Change % Revenue $ 781 $ 807 -3.2% $ 1,568 $ 1,594 -1.6% Salaries, wages and employee benefits 203 185 9.7% 406 370 9.7% Purchased transportation 357 391 -8.7% 715 765 -6.5% Fuel, operating expenses and supplies (1) 162 166 -2.4% 337 340 -0.9% Operating taxes and licenses 3 2 50.0% 6 5 20.0% Insurance and claims 13 15 -13.3% 28 29 -3.4% Gains on sales of property and equipment (3) (1) 200.0% (7) (2) 250.0% Depreciation and amortization 33 32 3.1% 65 65 0.0% Transaction and integration costs - 1 -100.0% 1 3 -66.7% Restructuring costs 1 1 0.0% 8 3 166.7% Operating income $ 12 $ 15 -20.0% $ 9 $ 16 -43.8% Amortization expense 5 5 10 10 Transaction and integration costs - 1 1 3 Restructuring costs 1 1 8 3 Adjusted operating income (2) $ 18 $ 22 -18.2% $ 28 $ 32 -12.5% Depreciation expense 28 27 55 55 Adjusted EBITDA (3) 46 49 -6.1% 83 87 -4.6% Adjusted EBITDA margin (4) 6.0% 6.0% 5.3% 5.4% (1) Fuel, operating expenses and supplies includes fuel-related taxes. (2) See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of the press release. (3) Adjusted EBITDA is used by our chief operating decision maker to evaluate segment profit (loss) in accordance with ASC 280. (4) Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Revenue.

Corporate Summary Financial Table (Unaudited) (In millions) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Change % 2023 2022 Change % Revenue $ - $ - 0.0% $ - $ - 0.0% Salaries, wages and employee benefits 7 19 -63.2% 11 39 -71.8% Fuel, operating expenses and supplies 2 11 -81.8% 6 23 -73.9% Operating taxes and licenses - - 0.0% - - 0.0% Insurance and claims - 1 -100.0% 1 8 -87.5% Depreciation and amortization 3 5 -40.0% 4 10 -60.0% Transaction and integration costs 17 4 325.0% 38 9 322.2% Restructuring costs 5 1 400.0% 16 2 700.0% Operating loss $ (34) $ (41) -17.1% $ (76) $ (91) -16.5% Other income (expense) (1) (1) (3) (1) (4) Depreciation and amortization 3 5 4 10 Transaction and integration costs 17 4 38 9 Restructuring costs 5 1 16 2 Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ (10) $ (34) -70.6% $ (19) $ (74) -74.3% (1) Other income (expense) consists of foreign currency gain (loss) and other income (expense). (2) See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of the press release.

XPO, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) (In millions) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Change % 2023 2022 Change % Reconciliation of Net Income from Continuing Operations to Adjusted EBITDA Net income from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders $ 31 $ 96 -67.7% $ 48 $ 128 -62.5% Debt extinguishment loss 23 26 23 26 Interest expense 43 31 85 68 Income tax provision 13 31 17 39 Depreciation and amortization expense 107 96 208 190 Transaction and integration costs 17 7 39 14 Restructuring costs 10 2 34 8 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 244 $ 289 -15.6% $ 454 $ 473 -4.0% Revenue $ 1,917 $ 2,047 -6.4% $ 3,824 $ 3,941 -3.0% Adjusted EBITDA margin (1) (2) 12.7% 14.1% 11.9% 12.0% (1) See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of the press release. (2) Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Revenue.