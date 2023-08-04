

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Dominion Energy, Inc. (D):



Earnings: $599 million in Q2 vs. -$453 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.69 in Q2 vs. -$0.58 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Dominion Energy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $468 million or $0.53 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.47 per share Revenue: $3.79 billion in Q2 vs. $3.60 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.72 to $0.87



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken