

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for CBOE Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE):



Earnings: $167.0 million in Q2 vs. -$184.5 million in the same period last year. EPS: $1.57 in Q2 vs. -$1.74 in the same period last year. Excluding items, CBOE Global Markets, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $188.7 million or $1.78 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $1.77 per share Revenue: $907.8 million in Q2 vs. $985.8 million in the same period last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken